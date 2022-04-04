U.S. Treasury official visits Suquamish to learn about pandemic's effects on tribes

U.S. Department of the Treasury Chief Recovery Officer Jacob Leibenluft, second from the right, visits the Suquamish Tribe on Sunday to tour several facilities on the Port Madison Indian Reservation that are receiving funding from federal recovery funding.

U.S. Department of the Treasury Chief Recovery Officer Jacob Leibenluft visited the Port Madison Indian Reservation on Sunday to see tribal projects that are receiving federal pandemic recovery funding and hear how the pandemic has affected the Suquamish Tribe's economy and health.

Leibenluft's tour marked the first visit by a Treasury Department official to tribal lands during the administration of President Joe Biden, according to the tribe.

The pandemic has made it harder to arrange business travel across the country, so Leibenluft said it was valuable to get on the ground to be able to meet with tribal leaders, learn the impact of the pandemic, and see how the tribe is using federal funding to recover its economy.

"I was very thankful for that opportunity and look forward for further opportunity for the Treasury to engage with tribal leaders both in the Northwest and across the country," Leibenluft told Kitsap Sun.

During the tour, Leibenluft met with tribal leaders and business owners to discuss the economic impact of the pandemic. Participants included Suquamish Tribe Chairman Leonard Forsman, the Native American Finance Officers Association (NAFOA) Executive Director Rico Frias and more.

The Suquamish Tribe in 2021 received over $28.6 million dollars from the Department of the Treasury as part of billions directed to tribes by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

The group first visited the Suquamish Museum, where Forsman introduced the history of the Suquamish Tribe and talked about its current activities on the tribal land.

"That really sets the context for me because they then explain how the pandemic affected them both from the public health side and the economic side," Leibenluft said.

Suquamish Tribe Chairman Leonard Forsman introduces the history of the tribe to U.S. Department of the Treasury Chief Recovery Officer Jacob Leibenluft in the Suquamish Museum during a tour on Sunday.

The group then headed to Chief Kitsap Academy, a tribal-chartered school, where participants heard from the school's principal, Rex Green, about how the school educates its students, including teaching them the process of producing canned fish.

Story continues

"They are not afraid of getting their hands dirty," Green said, showing students' photos in a presentation.

More: Kitsap tribes use COVID-19 relief funds to build housing, improve infrastructure

Using some of the funding, the tribe will build a new multi-purpose building at the school to allow more space for student activities.

Chief Kitsap Academy principal Rex Green, standing, gives a presentation to U.S. Department of the Treasury Chief Recovery Officer Jacob Leibenluft and tribal leaders on Sunday.

During the pandemic, it became clear that the space now used for lunches and gatherings were inadequate, especially when physical distancing was a public health necessity, the tribe said.

"The new multi-purpose building will mean school assemblies, instead of taking place with students and staff standing outdoors, can now occur inside, and that some sports and other gatherings can be located on the school campus," according to a press release in announcing projects that would be funded with the relief money.

Not far from the school is Suquamish Seafoods Enterprise, a seafood market business owned and operated by the tribe. Participants of the tour listened to Tony Forsman, general manager, talk about how the pandemic has affected the business.

When COVID-19 hit and diners stopped going to restaurants, that had a real impact on the tribe's economic fortunes, because people were buying fewer oysters and other seafood products, Leibenluft said about what he'd learned in the tour.

"Really getting a sense of how that affected their business and then how, you know, various federal relief and recovery efforts were able to support them and ensure that the business could come out strong on the other end...that was really interesting to me," Leibenluft said.

The group went to the House of Awakened Culture building for lunch and visited a new health clinic and a housing project also supported by federal recovery funding.

A variety of issues that relate to the tribe's use of federal funding were discussed during the tour, said Forsman.

"I consider it a successful meeting and a successful trip," Forsman said. "We were really happy that we're not only able to share some of our culture and some of our food, but also tell him our history as well and show him on the ground some of our successes and challenges."

Frias thanked the Suquamish Tribe for hosting the event. NAFOA worked cooperatively with the Suquamish Tribe to organize the visit, Frias said.

"It was a tremendous success," Frias said of the tour.

Reach breaking news reporter Peiyu Lin at pei-yu.lin@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter @peiyulintw.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to kitsapsun.com today.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: U.S. Treasury official visits Suquamish to learn about pandemic's effects on tribes