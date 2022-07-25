U.S. Treasury officials say overall economic strength belies weak GDP

FILE PHOTO: The United States flag flies atop the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington
David Lawder
·2 min read

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury officials said on Monday overall income and jobs figures suggested the economy was in good health and not in a recession, even if data due this week shows gross domestic product falling for a second consecutive quarter.

The U.S. Commerce Department is scheduled to report second quarter GDP on Thursday, and economists polled by Reuters forecast a gain of just 0.5%, with 28% of the 78 respondents predicting a contraction.

After a 1.6% annualized drop in first-quarter GDP, a negative second quarter result would likely prompt critics of President Joe Biden to declare a U.S. recession under a traditional shorthand measure used by economists, journalists and analysts -- two consecutive quarters of decline.

But Ben Harris, Treasury assistant secretary for economic policy and Neil Mehrotra, deputy assistant secretary for macroeconomics, wrote that gross domestic income (GDI), which measures aggregate income -- wages, business profits, rental and interest income -- continued to rise in the first quarter at a 1.8% annual pace, while GDP fell.

They said while second quarter GDI data will not be available until the end of August, some GDI components, including employee compensation, proprietors income and rental income, show increases for the quarter. Tax receipts also suggest strong corporate income growth, the officials added.

"To get an accurate real-time read on the economy, economists need to look across several measures of economic activity to infer the true pace of growth," they wrote, adding that GDI has recovered significantly faster than GDP over the pandemic period.

"On the whole, our view is that the data strongly suggest we are not currently in a recession, and that this year’s first quarter growth was likely favorable when looking at income, employment, and overall production," they added.

While first quarter GDP, which only counts final goods, was negative, they said a 2% increase in real gross output for the period was the result of the economy producing more "stuff," but more of this went into intermediate goods not counted in GDP.

Their comments came a day after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a second quarter GDP contraction would not signal recession because of underlying job market strength, demand and other indicators of economic health.

"Recession is broad-based weakness in the economy. We're not seeing that now," she said.

Defining recessions is not a straightforward business. The private research group considered the official arbiter of U.S. recessions also looks at a broad range of indicators, including jobs, industrial production, spending and incomes. A recession has never been declared without a loss of employment, and U.S. hiring in particular remains strong.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden: ‘God willing, I don’t think we’re going to see a recession’

    President Biden on Monday said he does not expect the U.S. economy to enter a recession ahead of a key report on gross domestic product (GDP) that could show the economy contracting. “We’re not going to be in a recession in my view,” Biden told reporters after a virtual event focused on semiconductor legislation. “The…

  • U.S. retailers tumble after Walmart cuts profit forecast

    Sounding an alarm that inflation is hurting its shoppers and forcing them to change what they spend on, Walmart cut its forecast for full-year profit, saying it expects its adjusted earnings per share to drop as much as 13%. Inflation is leading customers to spend more on food and less on higher-margin merchandise, Walmart said in a filing. Walmart's stock tumbled over 9% in extended trade, and other big retailers also sold off.

  • Sixth boy charged in Central Park jogger case is exonerated

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A long overlooked co-defendant of the Central Park Five, a group of Black and Latino teenagers wrongly convicted of raping a white woman jogger in 1989 based on false confessions, was exonerated of a related conviction by a New York judge on Monday. Steven Lopez was 15 when he was first named in the indictment along with other Black and Latino teenagers for the night-time rape and attempted murder of Trisha Meili, an investment banker whose horrific injuries became the subject of sensationalist media coverage. Lopez later pleaded guilty to robbing a male jogger that same night in a deal with prosecutors that saw the charges alleging his involvement in the attack on Meili dropped, and was sentenced to between 1-1/2 and 4-1/2 years in a state prison.

  • Canada to assess network resiliency before clearing Rogers-Shaw deal

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will examine the resiliency of telecom networks across the country before approving Rogers Communications Inc's proposed C$20 billion ($15.6 billion) acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc, Industry Minister Francois Philippe Champagne said on Monday. The deal is being blocked by Canada's competition bureau but Champagne has the last word on approving the merger. The deal is now being questioned by policy makers after Rogers faced an unprecedented network outage this month that halted industries from banking to airlines to emergency services.

  • South Korean government, police clash on oversight

    A bid by South Korea's government to increase police oversight has sparked a protest by some officers, which drew criticism on Monday from a top minister who referred to the role the security forces played in the past to support authoritarian rule. The dispute comes as a new conservative government is settling in and trying to limit the impact of some changes made by the previous liberal government, including on the sharing of powers and responsibilities between the police and prosecutors. Nearly 50 chiefs of police stations from across the country met on Saturday, with 150 joining online, in a protest against a government plan to create an interior ministry bureau to oversee police affairs.

  • Cracks in subprime auto, fears of repo revival aren’t yet drying up Wall Street financing

    Bond deals tied to the $1.6 trillion subprime auto lending boom are still getting done, even as high inflation puts strains on household finances.

  • Trump and his supporters must be held accountable for election lies. Our democracy hangs in the balance

    Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed. The views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio. America’s democracy is on life support […] The post Trump and his supporters must be held accountable for election lies. Our democracy hangs in the balance appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Yellen: Economy Is Slowing, but It’s Not a Recession

    The Treasury secretary said the U.S. is in a period of transition in which growth is slowing, and that's necessary and appropriate.

  • Food Over Fashion at Walmart, Hard Choices In Inflationary Landscape

    The retail giant cut its profit outlook and warned that shoppers are losing their spending power.

  • Russia wants to "rebuild" Mariupol by 2040

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 25 JULY 2022, 13:04 According to a document obtained by Ukrainian intelligence, the Kremlin plans to rebuild occupied Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast in three phases - by the end of 2022, from 2023 to 2025, and by 2040.

  • New York Bishop Robbed Of $400K In Jewelry At Gunpoint During Live Church Sermon

    In Brooklyn, New York, armed robbers entered Canarsie’s Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries church, robbing Bishop Lamor Whitehead and his wife during a livestream sermon.

  • Blinken talks ‘historic opportunity’ for peace in call with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday held separate calls with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, offering U.S. support for what he called a “historic opportunity” to achieve peace in the region. The calls followed face-to-face meetings between the foreign ministers of both countries in Georgia on July 16, the first bilateral talks since…

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Biden: 'I don't think we're going to see a recession'

    President Joe Biden on Monday played down the potential for a U.S. recession, as he responded to questions from reporters following a virtual event on a microchips bill. "God willing, I don't think we're going to see a recession," Biden said. He said the unemployment rate is "still one of the lowest we've had in history," people are still investing, and his hope is the country goes from "rapid growth to steady growth."

  • Occupiers prepare for fake "investigation" into Mariupol Drama Theatre horror - Chief Intelligence Directorate

    SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 14:19 The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine says that the Russian occupiers are preparing a fake "investigation" into the events that took place in the Mariupol Drama Theatre so as to blame the crime on Ukrainians.

  • U.S. becomes top LNG exporter in first half of 2022 - EIA

    The United States became the top liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter in the first half of 2022, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, citing data from CEDIGAZ, as the country increased supply to Europe amid the Ukraine crisis. U.S. LNG exports rose 12% to average 11.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in the first half of the year compared with the second half of 2021, the EIA said. Increased LNG export capacity, higher prices, and demand, particularly from Europe, helped boost exports.

  • Pakistan Curbing Interbank Trade to Contain Dollar Shortage, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s central bank is discouraging interbank trading due to a severe shortage of dollars that has pushed the rupee to post its worst weekly drop since 1998, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyVW

  • Cathie Wood’s 10 Favorite Stock Picks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s 10 favorite stock picks for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Cathie Wood’s 5 Favorite Stock Picks for the Rest of 2022. Cathie Wood, the chief of ARK Investment Management, has been making headlines recently as her hedge fund […]

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher as market awaits Fed hike

    The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , a possible signal of a looming recession when the short-end yield is higher than the long end, has been inverted for more than two weeks and was last at -21.5 basis points. It's going to slow because of the Fed rate increases and that's why you're seeing the inverted yield curve. The two-year Treasury yield rose 4.2 basis points to 3.033%, a bit higher after the sale of $45 billion in two-year notes, while the 10-year's yield was up 3.9 basis points at 2.820%, or basically steady after the auction.

  • Upstart blockchain company Aptos Labs has scored $150M in its 2nd megaround in 4 months

    Led by former Meta Platforms engineers, the startup has now raised $350 million since it was founded late last year.