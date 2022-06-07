U.S. Treasury says all buying of Russian debt and equity banned under sanctions

·2 min read

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department has advised U.S. money managers that Washington's sanctions on Moscow bar any secondary market purchases of debt or stocks belonging to Russia's government and firms, not just newly issued, further tightening curbs on the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Treasury's guidance published on Monday said executive orders imposing sanctions on Russia "prohibit U.S. persons from purchasing both new and existing debt and equity securities issued by an entity in the Russian Federation."

"Consistent with our goal to deny Russia the financial resources it needs to continue its brutal war against Ukraine, Treasury has made clear that U.S. persons are prohibited from making new investments in the success of Russia, including through purchases on the secondary market," a Treasury spokesperson said.

Previously, Washington had barred Americans from buying any newly issued Russian debt. The new guidance clarified that the ban also applies to any debt already in circulation in the secondary market.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley have estimated that the amount of Russian government and corporate debt on international markets added up to just over US$472 billion at the start of the year, making it one of the largest in terms of size in emerging markets behind the likes of Mexico, Indonesia and Turkey.

The United States and its allies have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Moscow since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, including targeting the country's largest lenders and Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

Russia has bombed cities to rubble and civilian bodies have been found in towns where its forces withdrew since starting what it calls a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies say it is a baseless pretext for an unprovoked war.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington and Marc Jones in London; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US Treasury Prohibits Investors From Buying Russian Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury stepped up financial sanctions on Russia by restricting investors from buying the country’s debt in the secondary market, bringing trading activity almost to a halt on Tuesday as investors scrambled to understand the new restrictions.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token Tha

  • Asia may provide market for Russian oil after EU ban

    Countries like China and India have the power to undercut the European Union’s latest move to sanction Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, potentially lessening the impact of one the most significant economic actions the west has taken against the nation thus far. The EU on Friday officially agreed to ban imports of most…

  • Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and 4 others are facing new seditious conspiracy charges tied to January 6 attack

    Tarrio, 38, was charged along with four top other members of the Proud Boys group: Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola.

  • Bitcoin Falls Back Below $30,000 as Range-Bound Trading Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell back below $30,000, sliding along with equities and settling back into the middle of the narrow range where it’s been trading since mid-May. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealTuesday’

  • Human Rights Leaders Urge Congress to Take 'Open-Minded' View on Bitcoin

    Human Rights leaders from 20 countries have sent a letter to Congress urging it to learn about the benefits of bitcoin and stablecoins.

  • Crypto has entered a bear market in 2022. Here's how cybercrime and NFT swindles have helped fueled the downturn.

    "None of this works if people don't trust the system they're engaging with, so it's really important to stop these bad actors."

  • Apple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. unveiled the most significant overhaul to its popular MacBook Air laptop in more than a decade, bringing a fresh design, new colors and a speedier M2 processor from its homegrown chip line. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Rem

  • Platinum Takeover Battle Faces South Africa Antitrust Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- The takeover battle for a $2.9 billion South African platinum miner has shifted to the nation’s antitrust agencies as Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd. tries to block a bid from rival Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Bu

  • US Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth Largest

    (Bloomberg) -- US regulators are investigating whether Binance Holdings Ltd. broke securities rules by selling digital tokens just as the crypto exchange was getting off the ground five years ago, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth

  • Lindsey Graham suggests military veterans could be brought on to secure schools in aftermath of Uvalde mass shooting

    "I will be working to create a certification process that allows former military members to go through school security training," the senator tweeted.

  • What is a 401(k)? What to know about this retirement investment vehicle

    If you work for a private company, one of the easiest ways to save for retirement is a company-sponsored 401(k) plan. Here's how you can take advantage of the retirement plan that's offered by many employers.

  • LeBron James' Foundation announces plans for multimillion-dollar Akron medical facility

    The West Market Street HealthQuarters will offer full medical, dental, optometry along with mental health services and counseling.

  • Alphabet's Waymo, Uber Freight in deal for future self-driving trucks

    Waymo Via, the self-driving trucking unit of Alphabet Inc, and Uber Technology Inc's Freight business on Tuesday said they signed a long-term strategic partnership that would allow future customers to deploy autonomous trucks more efficiently. The companies did not share a timeline for when their partnership could be used by paying customers, and Waymo and Uber Freight declined to disclose financial details of the agreement. Under the partnership, future Waymo customers can use Uber Freight to more efficiently plan their automated and human-driven trucking fleets.

  • Democrats look to revive reconciliation bill to fight inflation

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman explains the outlook for the budget reconciliation bill that Democrats are pushing for ahead of the midterm elections.

  • The market rally won't last and this summer will be rough as the S&P 500 could go as low as 3,200, says Fairlead's Katie Stockton

    "I think we're in store for a pretty rough summer. We do still have those negative momentum gauges intermediate and long-term."

  • The US military is trying to identify dozens of airmen who didn't make it home from a daring bomber raid on 'Hitler's gas station'

    US airmen were told that bombing Nazi oil refineries in Ploesti could shorten WWII by six months. They were also told half of them might not survive.

  • Exxon, Total Poised to Win Stakes in Giant Qatar Gas Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealExxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE are among a group of Western energy companies poised to win stakes in a multibillion dollar project to boost Qatar’s gas ex

  • Four charged after MPD’s arrival cancels ‘Fast & Furious’ event

    Four people were arrested and charged when members of the Memphis Police Department’s Scorpion Unit and Vice Team conducted what they called an “Infiniti War Car Take-Over Operation” Saturday.

  • Is Your 401(k) Tanking? Limit Your 2022 Losses With These Kinds of Funds

    If your 401(k) rode growth-oriented tech stocks to new heights in recent years, it may be time to change your investment strategy. With stock markets down double digits this year amid economic instability and steep selloffs, growth stock funds are … Continue reading → The post Is Your 401(k) Tanking? Limit Your 2022 Losses With These Kinds of Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil