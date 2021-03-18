U.S. Treasury plans to finalize rules on state, local stimulus payments within 60 days

A sign marks the U.S Treasury Department in Washington
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Payments to U.S. states, municipalities, territories and tribal governments under President Joe Biden's stimulus act will take about 60 days to go out as the U.S. Treasury writes rules on how the funds can be used, Treasury officials said on Thursday.

A Treasury official told reporters on a conference call that the department would consult with state and local governments in coming weeks on the program, which provides up to $350 billion to close budget gaps opened up by the coronavirus pandemic.

The official, asked about a lawsuit filed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost challenging a provision that prohibits coronavirus funds from being used to subsidize tax cuts, said it was not new for Congress to establish reasonable conditions for the use of federal funds provided to states.

Yost argued on Thursday that the provision violates the U.S. Constitution by limiting Ohio's authority over its own state taxation.

Another Treasury official said that the Internal Revenue Service aims to have a new internet portal operational by late spring or early summer that will allow low-income Americans to register to receive an expanded Child Tax Credit of $3,600 for each child under 6 years of age or $3,000 to those up to 18 years.

The coronavirus aid package extends the credit to U.S. territories and pays it out in periodic payments to families below certain income levels, a provision aimed at reducing child poverty.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

  • Ohio's GOP attorney general sues Biden administration over stimulus funds

    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) on Wednesday sued the Biden administration, saying a provision in the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package — imposes "unconstitutional" limits on how states can access some of the aid. The measure includes a $350 billion fund to assist state and local governments with paying for costs related to the coronavirus pandemic; Ohio is set to receive about $11.2 billion of those funds. The bill prevents states from using the money to offset tax cuts, which Yost argues is too broad of a requirement. In a court filing, Ohio's lawyers said the mandate "gives the states a choice: they can have either the badly needed federal funds or their sovereign authority to set state tax policy. But they cannot have both. In our current economic crisis, that is no choice at all." Ohio is seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent this part of the bill from being enforced. On Tuesday, 21 Republican attorneys general sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, asking for clarification of how the measure will be applied. A Biden administration official told The Washington Post that Congress has the authority to "establish reasonable conditions on how states should use federal funding," and the relief package does not prohibit all tax cuts. More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutorsWoman alleges Armie Hammer 'violently raped' her in 2017Let informed people be jurors

  • Treasury Clears States to Cut Taxes -- But Not With Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration said in a response to concerns raised by Republicans that state governments accepting pandemic-relief money from Washington are allowed to cut taxes, but only if they don’t use the federal aid to offset those reductions.The Treasury Department’s statement addresses a provision in the recently enacted $1.9 trillion stimulus law that provided more than $360 billion in aid to states and cities. The measure said states couldn’t use the money to pay for net revenue reductions through 2024. The law does not prohibit states from cutting taxes nor does it mandate them to return the funding if a state reduces levies, a Treasury spokesperson said in an emailed statement. States must replace that revenue from those tax reductions using other money in their budget, the Treasury said. If states did use relief-fund money to pay for a tax cut, then they could be required to reimburse the federal government for that, the department said.The response addresses a growing concern, particularly among politicians from Republican-led states, that accepting federal-rescue funds would prohibit them from reducing taxes through 2024. Uncertainty about the restrictions on the funds prompted Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and 20 other state attorneys general to send a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen earlier this week asking her to clarify whether the provision strips states of their “core sovereign authority to enact and implement basic tax policy.”Asked during a phone briefing Thursday how the Treasury will enforce the law if states shift money within their budgets, department officials said the agency is in the process of crafting rules that will explain how the restrictions work.On Wednesday, Ohio sued the Biden administration over the provision, claiming the rule illegally restricts the state’s power to change its tax structure and economic policy. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the last-minute addition by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer holds hostage the $195 billion portion of the money for states.Seeking GuidanceSeveral House Republicans have also sent a letter to Yellen asking her to advise on whether various forms of tax relief, including making unemployment benefits tax exempt or issuing state-wide stimulus checks, would violate the rules in the stimulus bill.Republicans say the issue needs to be resolved in relatively short order. The law gives the Treasury Department 60 days to establish the fund, release the rules and distribute the funding. Most state legislatures only meet part time. Many are in session now, but adjourn in late spring or early summer.The aid to states was a point of contention during debate on the stimulus. Republicans objected to including the money, arguing that it would serve as a bailout for Democratic-run states that had mismanaged their budgets and that many states hadn’t suffered severe revenue shortfalls as a result of the pandemic.The provision added by Schumer was intended to focus the money on where it’s needed most, by targeting it based on state population and unemployment levels. It bars states from “either directly or indirectly” using the funds to offset a reduction in tax revenue “resulting from a change in law, regulation, or administrative interpretation.”Democrats say the provision was a necessary guardrail to prevent states from using federal money to finance tax cuts. Schumer has said governors should use the money to focus on ending the pandemic, including on public health and social-assistance programs.(Updates with Treasury comment from briefing in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

