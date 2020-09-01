U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says he will call Speaker Pelosi about coronavirus aid talks Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday he would telephone House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about stalled coronavirus aid negotiations later on Tuesday, once a congressional hearing where he was testifying finished.

"Can I tell her that you suggested I call her right after the hearing?” Mnuchin asked Democratic Representative Maxine Waters, who had pressed him to phone Pelosi about the stalled coronavirus aid talks between Congress and the Trump administration. Waters agreed. “Done,” replied Mnuchin. “I will call her right after the hearing.”





(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)