U.S. Treasury team heading to China in February to prepare Yellen's trip -sources

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, in Zurich
Brenda Goh and Andrea Shalal
·1 min read

By Brenda Goh and Andrea Shalal

DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday.

Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the United States in the "near future" following her meeting on Wednesday with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.A firm date for Yellen's trip had yet to be set, awaiting expected changes in China's economic leadership, said one of the sources, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The trip was expected in coming months, with the date likely to be set after the Treasury staff visit to China, a second source said.

Yellen and Liu agreed on Wednesday to enhance communication about macroeconomic and financial issues during a "candid, substantive, and constructive" meeting in Zurich, their first in-person meeting since Yellen took office in early 2020.

The meeting was part of a broader Washington and Beijing push to increase bilateral communications following talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia in November.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Dakar and Brenda Goh in Davos; Editing by Howard Goller)

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen heads to Africa as US seeks closer ties amid China inroads

    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is heading for an 11-day trip to Africa starting this week, aimed at deepening economic ties on the continent where China has become a key player.She is expected in Senegal to highlight US efforts to boost economic ties with the region "by expanding trade and investment flows," the Treasury said in a statement previewing her trip.

  • This Right-Wing Media Feud Just Took an Ugly Turn

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/APAn increasingly ugly and personal feud has publicly broken out this week between two of the biggest names in the conservative entertainment complex, with one popular YouTuber accusing right-wing media boy king Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire empire of colluding with tech companies to tamp down right-wing content.“Big Tech is in bed with Big Con,” Steven Crowder said in a video this week, complaining about a contract offer he’d received fr

  • The Army Forced to Change the Name of Its New Rifle

    The service's upcoming M5 from Sig Sauer will now be called the M7 after it was discovered Colt Industries also makes a weapon called the M5.

  • Africa will get a new $1 billion spaceport in Djibouti

    Africa could soon get a new spaceport after Djibouti signed a partnership deal with Hong Kong Aerospace Technology to build a facility to launch satellites and rockets in the northern Obock region.

  • What Biden’s Documents Reveal About the Confusing Classification System

    "Information is power—and government officials everywhere are awash in it," writes Jonathan Abel.

  • Biden to visit California and assess storm damage

    President Joe Biden will travel to California’s central coast Thursday to visit areas that have been devastated by extreme weather.

  • Factbox-European states in Estonia pledge weapons for Ukraine

    The countries that issued the statement from Estonia, calling it the Tallinn Pledge, said they would urge other allies to contribute to the package at a meeting in Ramstein, Germany. The 11 nations were Estonia, Britain, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands, Slovakia and Spain.

  • Yellen kickstarts Biden administration visits to Africa

    The Biden administration's big push to engage more with Africa is underway as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen begins a 10-day visit aimed at promoting all the economic possibilities that lie between the U.S. and the world’s second-largest continent. Yellen is the first administration official to visit the continent since President Joe Biden announced during the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit in December that he plans to make a trip to the region this year, as will Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden and a number of Cabinet secretaries. Yellen's travels will take her from a business incubator for entrepreneurs in Senegal to agricultural sites in Zambia to a wildlife park and Ford assembly plant in South Africa, each stop designed to highlight areas of U.S.-African cooperation.

  • Biden administration commits another $490 million to combat wildfire risk

    The funding, authorized by last year's Inflation Reduction Act, comes after a 2022 that saw huge wildfires in North and South America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia that scientists say are being driven by warmer, drier weather. "It is no longer a matter of if a wildfire will threaten many western communities in these landscapes, it is a matter of when," said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. The administration last year unveiled a 10-year plan to treat and maintain millions of additional acres (hectares) of forests in the western United States to reduce the severity of seasonal blazes, with the first big tranche of funding - some $440 million – coming from the Infrastructure Act of 2021.

  • Elizabeth Chambers Says She Hasn't Told Kids About Boyfriend as They're Still 'Processing' Divorce

    Elizabeth Chambers shares her two kids Harper, 8, and Ford, 6, with ex Armie Hammer, whom she filed for divorce from in July 2020

  • Debt ceiling reached; abortion marches set; Biden visiting California: Live politics updates

    The United States has hit its debt limit, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tells Congress. President Joe Biden visits storm-ravaged California.

  • Detroit museum 'blameless' in van Gogh dispute, judge says

    A judge heard arguments Thursday over control of a 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh and said he hoped the dispute could be settled without entangling a Detroit museum. There was no immediate decision about the future of the painting, “The Novel Reader,” which is on loan to the Detroit Institute of Arts as part of a rare van Gogh exhibition that ends Sunday. Brokerarte Capital Partners LLC and Soter, its sole proprietor, want a judge to order the museum to give it up.

  • Should I claim Social Security at 62 and invest it or wait until 70?

    Choosing when to claim Social Security is a major financial decision that will affect your finances for the rest of your life. The short answer is wait until 70 to claim Social Security. The long answer is that claiming as early as possible — at age 62—and investing that money still is unlikely to beat the returns seen from waiting for a larger payout, according to a new study in the Journal of Financial Planning.

  • China Wants to Be the OPEC of Renewables, but There’s Competition

    A new surge of European government spending will boost the manufacturing of solar panels, wind turbines, and other renewable-energy equipment.

  • U.S. corporate greed has gone too far, says Norway fund manager who voted against Apple CEO’s pay

    U.S. corporate greed has gone too far, says a Norway fund manager who voted against Apple's executive compensation as part of a stringent ESG review.

  • Amazon is shutting down its charity program amid massive companywide layoffs, claiming its 'ability to have an impact was often spread too thin'

    "After almost a decade, the program has not grown to create the impact that we had originally hoped," Amazon wrote in a Wednesday email to customers.

  • Russia to stay a threat even if it loses war, says top NATO officer

    Russia will remain a threat to NATO even if its forces are defeated in Ukraine, a top military official in the Western alliance said on Thursday. "Whatever the outcome of the war, the Russians will most likely have similar ambitions ... therefore the threat does not go away," Admiral Rob Bauer, the chairman of NATO's military committee, told reporters at the alliance's Brussels headquarters. While Russian forces, equipment and ammunition have all been depleted by the war, NATO countries expect Moscow will try to rebuild and even strengthen its military capacity, Bauer said.

  • Energy workers haven't forgotten and won't forgive Biden for killing Keystone XL jobs: 'It's un-American'

    Power the Future, an energy group, released a video blasting the Biden administration for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline two years ago, blaming it for thousands of job losses.

  • Here's what Twitter lost in advertising revenue in final months of 2022

    Top advertisers on Twitter slashed their spending after Elon Musk's takeover, according to estimates compiled for Reuters by research firm Pathmatics, in the latest shock to the company's dominant revenue source. Fourteen of the top 30 advertisers on Twitter stopped all advertising on the platform after Musk took charge on October 27, according to the Pathmatics estimates.

  • China slams Western media for criticism of zero-COVID, as U.S. cases continue to decline

    China has accused "some Western media" of bias and political manipulation in covering China's abrupt dropping of COVID restrictions