U.S. Treasury's Yellen tamps down inflation fears over Biden spending plan

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks during a panel discussion in Atlanta
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday tamped down concerns that President Joe Biden's plans for infrastructure, jobs and families will cause inflation, saying the spending will be phased in over a decade.

"It's spread out quite evenly over eight to 10 years," Yellen, former Federal Reserve chair, said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

She said the Federal Reserve will monitor inflation carefully and has the tools to address it if necessary.

"I don't believe that inflation will be an issue but if it becomes an issue, we have tools to address it. These are historic investments that we need to make our economy productive and fair."

Biden's plans are paid for by a series of tax increases on the wealthiest Americans, less than 1% of the population, and on raising corporate taxes.

Some Democrats have expressed concerns that the tax increases would slow economic growth.

Yellen would not speculate on whether Biden would accept a bill from Congress that does not include a way to pay for the spending increases in his plans.

"He has made clear that he believes that permanent increase in spending should be paid for and I agree," she said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • 90 people found in home as cops investigate kidnapping report, Texas police say

    Some of the people found during the surprising discovery may have COVID-19, police say.

  • More than 90 people found huddled in Houston home

    Police were originally called to a kidnapping just off the South Beltway. Now, a possible human smuggling case is under investigation.

  • Houston raid uncovers 90 people in possible smuggling ring

    Police discovered a possible human smuggling operation in Houston, with more than 90 adults crammed into one house. Omar Villafranca has the details.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger ‘Hates’ Bitcoin’s Success

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger has lambasted bitcoin in the company's annual shareholder meeting over the weekend, despite bitcoins accelerated growth.

  • Schlumberger-Backed Arabian Drilling Planning Saudi IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi oilfield-services company partly held by Schlumberger NV, is preparing an initial public offering that could give it a valuation of around $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The firm, also owned by Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization & Energy Services Company, known as Taqa, has asked banks to pitch for a role on the potential share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Arabian Drilling may complete a deal on Riyadh’s stock exchange before the end of the year, they said. No decisions have been finalized and the owners may decide against an IPO, the people said.The company was founded in 1964 and counts Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s state energy producer, among its main customers. Arabian Drilling didn’t respond to requests to comment.Hot MarketThe discussions about a deal comes as Aramco and other national oil firms in the Middle East step up plans to raise billions of dollars from foreign investors, including through asset sales and IPOs. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is considering a listing of its drilling business, which could raise more than $1 billion if it goes ahead.Riyadh has been the busiest IPO market in the Middle East over the past two years. That trend looks set to continue with a fresh wave of offerings planned, thanks in part to the country’s economic recovery following last year’s coronavirus lockdowns and crash in oil prices.Saudi Basic Industries Corp. is planning to list its specialty chemicals business, and Saudi Telecom Co. may sell a stake in its internet-services unit. The company running the stock exchange, Saudi Tadawul Group, is also planning an IPO later this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Public transit hopes to win back riders after crushing year

    Taking the Los Angeles Metro for his first trip in months, Brad Hudson felt a moment of normalcy when the train rolled into the South Pasadena, California, station, harkening back to his daily commute into LA before the coronavirus pandemic. “I don’t feel at risk for COVID, because I’m vaccinated and I mask,” said Hudson, a child psychologist. As President Joe Biden urges more federal spending for public transportation, transit agencies decimated by COVID-19 are struggling with a new uncertainty: how to win passengers back.

  • Pope prays for pandemic's end and for a 'horizon of hope'

    Pope Francis in a special prayer service on Saturday in St. Peter's Basilica invoked the end of the pandemic and a return of what he called “a horizon of hope," including a scenario in which scientists can figure out how to conquer the coronavirus. Francis led an evening rosary service attended by about 200 rank-and-file faithful, including many children, who sat spaced apart according to COVID-19 protocols. Speaking softly, Frances lamented how the pandemic has left so many people "anguished, bewildered and weeping for their dear ones who have died, buried sometimes in a way that wounds the soul.”

  • 2020 Census paints muddled future for GOP

    The U.S. population has been moving south and west for 50 years. That used to sound like good news for the Republican Party — but now it's ... complicated.

  • 5 Stocks That Can Skyrocket in a Biden Bull Market

    A dovish central bank and free-spending government could be the perfect recipe for these companies to shine.

  • Chinese embassy deletes tweet of an antisemitic meme popular with Holocaust deniers and white supremacists

    The Chinese Embassy in Japan has deleted a tweet of an antisemitic cartoon after an intervention from two Israeli politicians.

  • If you think inflation poses a long-term threat, you might want to make these portfolio moves now

    Shift bond exposure, add gold and other commodities, and look for dividend increases in the stock market.

  • What the “Infrastructure” Fight Is Really About

    Just like in the 19th century, lawmakers today aren’t arguing about whether to build roads or water pipes. They’re arguing about what kind of country they wanted to live in.

  • Here's a Popular Robinhood Penny Stock You'll Want to Have on Your Radar

    Although several penny stocks are widely held by investors on the trading platform, I typically avoid such stocks because they're usually too speculative. Here's a popular Robinhood penny stock you'll want to have on your radar. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: TNXP) barely makes Robinhood's most-popular list, currently ranking in the last spot in the top 100.

  • Smuggling operation suspected after 90 found in Texas home

    More than 90 people were found in a house in southwestern Houston that investigators suspect was part of a human smuggling operation, police said Friday. Authorities initially served a search warrant at the house after someone called police Thursday night to report a loved one was being held there, said Assistant Police Chief Daryn Edwards. A special-tactics team entered the house, Edwards said, and found a large, huddled group of adults — five women and the rest men.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • Biden news: North Korea warns of ‘very grave situation’ after president calls country a security threat

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby giving trainer Bob Baffert a record 7th victory

    Medina Spirit won the 147th Kentucky Derby in Louisville on Sunday, edging out Mandaloun in the final stretch of the first leg of the Triple Crown. MEDINA SPIRIT HAS WON THE @KentuckyDerby ! pic.twitter.com/UWhOlqc9NY — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 1, 2021 The win was an historic one for Medina Spirit's trainer trainer Bob Baffert, who is now the sport's sole record-holder with seven career Kentucky Derby victories, surpassing Ben Jones who won six between 1938 and 1952. Baffert trained the 2020 winner, Authentic, as well, giving him back-to-back Derby wins for the first time. Meanwhile, jockey John Velazquez, who rode Authentic last year, captured his fourth Derby win. Medina Spirit had the sixth highest odds in the field at 12/1. The favorite, Essential Quality, finished fourth, behind Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, and Hot Rod Charlie. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesGOP lawmakers reportedly think Liz Cheney 'may go down' in a new leadership voteWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really about

  • The Panthers, who already clinched a playoff berth, win their third consecutive game

    Anthony Duclair scored two goals and added one assist, leading the Florida Panthers to a 5-4 win against the host Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.