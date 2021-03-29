U.S. tries to break Iran nuclear deadlock with a new proposal for Tehran

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nahal Toosi
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

If President Joe Biden is serious about rejoining the Iran nuclear deal, then the next few weeks could prove make-or-break as the politics in both Washington and Tehran appear poised to intensify.

For now, however, Biden’s team is struggling just to get the Iranians to the table.

Biden administration officials, mindful of the increasingly unfavorable calendar, plan to put forth a new proposal to jump-start the talks as soon as this week, two people familiar with the situation told POLITICO.

The proposal asks Iran to halt some of its nuclear activities, such as work on advanced centrifuges and the enrichment of uranium to 20 percent purity, in exchange for some relief from U.S. economic sanctions, said one of the people, who stressed that the details are still being worked out.

It’s not at all certain that Iran will accept the terms. Earlier this year, Tehran rejected a U.S. proposal it deemed unacceptable, then offered its own idea that Biden’s team declared a non-starter, two people familiar with the situation said.

Still, officials in both countries are aware that if no breakthrough takes place over the next few weeks, little is likely to happen until September at the earliest, and that’s if the deal can be saved at all. The warnings come as progressives pressure Biden to rejoin the deal and as some officials and analysts wonder if Biden is genuine about his stated desire to see the agreement revived.

“Iran is poised to blow through additional nuclear deal restrictions in the next few weeks. This is the crucial time to avoid an escalation of the situation,” said Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, an organization that has closely tracked nuclear negotiations involving Iran.

One reason for a sense of urgency among some U.S. officials as well as those outside American government is that Iran holds presidential elections in June, with campaign season kicking off in May. The politics surrounding the 2015 nuclear agreement are very sensitive in Iran, so the theocratic regime there is unlikely to allow any major moves on it amid a campaign.

Separately, an important temporary agreement that Iran reached with the International Atomic Energy Agency will expire in late May. That temporary agreement paused Iran’s effort to curtail the IAEA’s access to Iran’s nuclear facilities. Although the U.N. agency will still have access to Iran’s program, it will be less than world powers would like.

The American proposal slated to be set forth this week is, “more than anything, about trying to get the conversation started” between the United States and Iran, one of the people familiar with the situation said.

Asked for official comment, a senior Biden administration official declined to discuss details of diplomatic conversations: “We have been clear that we are ready to pursue a mutual return to the [Iran deal],” the official added. “We have also been open that we are talking with our [international] partners … about the best way to achieve this, including through a series of initial, mutual steps. We have been looking at options for doing so, including with indirect conversations through our European partners.”

In an email, Shahrokh Nazemi, the head of the press section at Iran’s mission to the United Nations, said the “return of the U.S. to the [deal] needs no specific proposal. It only requires a political decision by the U.S. to go for the full and immediate implementation of its obligations under” the agreement and a key U.N. resolution.

Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program was meant for peaceful purposes, not making a bomb.

The U.S. and Iran have been exchanging ideas for how to jump-start negotiations for several weeks, mainly by using intermediaries in Europe. There have not been direct U.S.-Iran discussions, people familiar with the situation said.

Earlier this year, the U.S. suggested that it would give Iran access to a small amount of its billions of dollars in frozen assets in exchange for Iran stopping its 20 percent enrichment of uranium, one of the people confirmed.

Tehran balked at what it saw as an unequal offer. In response, it suggested that it would halt uranium enrichment for a month in exchange for the U.S. lifting all its sanctions. The American side saw that as more of a cheeky rejoinder than a serious counter-proposal, the person said.

The 2015 agreement, which was negotiated by several countries, lifted an array of U.S. and international economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for severe curbs on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump abandoned the deal, reimposing U.S. sanctions as well as adding new ones. In response, Iran has taken several steps that have put it out of compliance.

Biden and his top aides have said the United States won’t lift its sanctions unless Iran returns to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal. The U.S. administration also has said it wants to build on the original agreement, crafting a “longer and stronger” deal that could cover topics outside of just Iran’s nuclear program.

“The ball is really in their court to see if they want to take the path to diplomacy and returning to compliance with the agreement,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said of the Iranians.

Iran, however, appears interested in simply restoring the original agreement, which would give it needed relief from sanctions that have damaged its economy. It argues that because the U.S. walked away first from a deal that was working, the U.S. should take the first step by removing the sanctions.

In a recent interview with POLITICO Magazine, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif downplayed the idea of follow-on negotiations, saying Tehran didn’t trust the U.S. after the Trump-era attempt to kill the original deal.

“If the U.S. passes the test of [the 2015 deal], which doesn’t seem very likely, then we can consider other issues,” Zarif added. “But I don’t think the U.S. would be prepared to discuss those issues. Is the U.S. ready to reduce its arms shipments to the region?”

People familiar with the situation say the true problem at the moment isn’t about the sequencing of who does what first. Rather, it’s about what exactly each side would have to do, or give up, at this stage if it is serious about bringing both countries back into compliance.

“What Tony Blinken or [National Security Adviser] Jake Sullivan need to say is what the U.S. is willing to do if Iran comes back into compliance,” said Kimball of the Arms Control Association. “That would provide an important public signal into where the Biden administration wants this to go. The public posturing of the Biden administration right now looks a lot like that of the Trump administration, and that has not been encouraging to the Iranian side.”

The next Iranian president could be drawn from Iran’s more conservative political ranks. That element of Iranian society is more averse to deal-making with the United States than those on the so-called reformist side of the spectrum. Outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, whose administration helped craft the deal, has been considered closer to the reformist camp.

Matters of state in Iran are ultimately decided by a cleric, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has been in charge of the country for decades and is deeply suspicious of U.S. intentions.

The United States broke off diplomatic relations with Iran four decades ago as adherents of the Middle Eastern country’s Islamist revolution held dozens of Americans hostage at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. The lack of diplomatic ties has long complicated any U.S.-Iranian talks, and the nuclear negotiations involved secret discussions brokered by the tiny country of Oman.

Still, even if the next Iranian president, with Khamenei’s blessing, is open to talks, he and his aides will need time to transition into office and catch up on the various files. Negotiations that follow could take months, getting closer to the time when elements of the original nuclear deal start to expire.

Biden administration officials are conscious of the calendar but determined not to let it push them into a weak position, people familiar with the situation said.

Biden faces pressure from both the left and the right on how to tackle Iran. Progressive organizations have planned events this week to publicly call for Biden to return to the nuclear deal. At the same time, Republicans and some moderate and hawkish Democrats have made statements and sent letters to Biden urging him to stay tough on Iran and hold out for a better deal.

Biden himself, meanwhile, appears in no rush to restore the original deal, people familiar with the situation said. The president is well-aware that the public is more concerned about the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, and other issues. Plus, having a Senate split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats also gives Biden less room to maneuver politically.

“He’s very comfortable with where we are,” one person familiar with the situation said. “Is he lying awake at night worrying about this? He’s probably got other things to worry him more.”

In a speech marking the Persian New Year earlier this month, Khamenei, the Iranian supreme leader, said his country, too, is in “no hurry” to return to compliance with the deal.

“It’s not a matter of who should be the first,” he said, according to various media accounts. “The issue is that we trusted the Americans and fulfilled our commitments in the nuclear deal, but they didn’t.”

Earlier this year, there were debates within Biden’s team over whether to simply restore the original nuclear deal or hold out for a bigger, more expansive one, with the option of an interim deal along the way. Those divisions seem to have receded as the administration seeks a formula that will simply bring Iran back to the table.

The 2015 nuclear agreement took several years to negotiate and it involved the United States, then led by President Barack Obama, as well as Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, and France.

In walking away from the agreement, Trump argued that it had too many sunset clauses and that it should have covered aspects of Iran’s behavior beyond its nuclear program. Many of Trump’s critics said the real reason he left the deal was simply out of spite toward his predecessor, Obama.

European officials have since tried to salvage the agreement, but it’s been a challenge because their governments and private firms, too, could face U.S. sanctions if they did business with Iran.

European leaders tried to arrange an informal meeting between U.S. and Iranian representatives, which would likely have been held earlier this month. But Iranian officials rejected the idea, saying the “time isn’t ripe.”

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s What You Can Do to Demand Justice for Black Lives Right Now

    As Derek Chauvin's trial begins, remember: There are so many ways to get involved.

  • China warns firms not to engage in politics over Xinjiang

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign brands should not make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking a furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike, Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human rights abuses in the Chinese province.

  • Watch heartwarming cheers and honks from tugboat crews as the Ever Given ship is finally freed in the Suez Canal

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • Yankees legend Masahiro Tanaka appears to suggest he moved back to Japan to protect his family from racism in the US

    Masahiro Tanaka left MLB after seven years and signed a two-year contract to play professionally in Japan.

  • CDC: Real-world data shows Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines are 90% effective at preventing infection

    A study of nearly 4,000 healthcare workers found that vaccinated people did not often transmit the virus to other people. One shot was 80% protective.

  • Indonesia bombing: Worshippers wounded in Makassar church attack

    At least 14 people are injured as worshippers leave a Palm Sunday service in Makassar on Sulawesi.

  • Rep-elect Julia Letlow, whose husband died from COVID-19, is urging Republicans to get vaccinated

    "There is a vaccine that has lifesaving capabilities, I want to encourage everyone to trust it and get the vaccine," Letlow said.

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • 2 grand juries are reportedly investigating Trump in Georgia

    Subpoenas are coming. There are now not one, but two grand juries underway in Fulton County, Georgia, where District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating former President Donald Trump for allegedly interfering with and pressuring state election officials as they recounted votes from the 2020 presidential election, The Daily Beast reports. The jurors in the secret proceedings are reportedly expected to issue subpoenas demanding documents and recordings related to the investigation. "I suspect that's in the very near future," Willis told The Daily Beast. Willis does not have an easy task ahead of her. For starters, The Daily Beast notes it's rare for a regional prosecutor to target a former president (although, Trump may be the exception to the rule). But the public integrity unit leading the investigation is also still being assembled after earlier iterations of the unit struggled to achieve success in previous non-Trump-related cases. That said, they do have "a trove of evidence" against Trump, The Daily Beast writes, including phone call recordings already published by The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. Read more about the investigation and the checkered history of Fulton County's public integrity unit at The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesChuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victoriesIs nuclear fusion the answer?

  • 'Do you miss me yet?' Donald Trump hijacks Mar-a-Lago wedding reception to rail against Joe Biden

    Traditionally, wedding speeches are used to heap praise on a happy couple as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. But when Donald Trump grabbed a microphone at a Mar-a-Lago reception earlier this month, he railed against Joe Biden, Iran, China, the migrant crisis on the southern border and questioned the result of November's election in a rant that has been posted online. Dressed smartly in a tuxedo, the former president held court on the dance floor in front of a nervous-looking wedding band at the reception for John and Megan Arrigo, asking guests: “Do you miss me yet?” In a video obtained by TMZ, Mr Trump falsely claimed that Joe Biden, the current US president, had dropped sanctions against Iran and said that the situation on the Mexican border is a “humanitarian disaster,” the “worst that it has ever been” and is going to “destroy the country.” Speaking at the Florida resort where he has been staying since leaving office, Mr Trump said he had “turned off the news” but launched into a number of current affairs issues.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • Derek Chauvin Crushed George Floyd ‘Until the Very Life Was Squeezed Out of Him’: Prosecutors

    Pool via REUTERSMINNEAPOLIS—George Floyd “died one breath at a time,” as former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for nearly 10 minutes, ignoring the 46-year-old Black man’s dozens of pleas for help, prosecutors said Monday.“You can believe your eyes that it’s homicide. It’s murder. You can believe your eyes,” special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said during opening statements of Chauvin’s highly anticipated murder trial.Less than a year after a video of Floyd’s fatal May 25 arrest over a counterfeit $20 bill went viral, launching nationwide protests, prosecutors argued in a Hennepin County courtroom that Chauvin “betrayed” his badge during the bust.“He put his knee upon his neck and his back, grinding and crushing him until the very breath, no ladies and gentlemen until the very life was squeezed out of him,” Blackwell said.The ex-officer knelt on Floyd for a total of “9 minutes and 29 seconds,” prosecutors said, while Floyd cried out that he couldn’t breathe a staggering 27 times before losing consciousness.“This case is not about split-second decision making,” Blackwell argued. “You will see, at the same time, while he’s crying out, Mr. Chauvin never moves. The knee remains on his neck, sunglasses remain undisturbed on his head. And it just goes on.”‘America Is Watching’: George Floyd Family Issues Warning as Chauvin Trial Finally BeginsChauvin, one of four officers charged in connection with Floyd’s death, has pleaded not guilty to second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. The former cop’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, argued Monday that “there are always two sides” to a story and urged jurors to ask themselves if his client simply acted as any other police officer would.Jena Lee Scurry, a 911 dispatcher for the Minneapolis police department, testified Monday she alerted a police supervisor to Floyd’s arrest after witnessing it on a police camera.“My instincts were telling me that something was wrong,” she said. “It was a gut instinct in the incident, something is not going right.”Scurry said she was watching the situation unfold as she took care of other dispatch calls. She saw Floyd and two officers “getting into the back of the squad car and then move “from the back of the squad car to the ground.” Scurry testified that at one point she thought “the screens had frozen” because the video “hadn’t changed” and immediately called a sergeant.“I don’t know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man,” she says in a recording of the call played in court Monday, telling the supervisor that the take-down looked “a little different.”During opening statements, prosecutors showed the jury one of the now-infamous videos of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck, noting that bystanders were forced to call “the police on the police.”In the video, witnesses can be heard screaming at Chauvin, telling him to stop and “check his pulse.” “You got him down. Let him breathe at least,” one person yells. “He’s Black. They don’t care,” another woman says.As jurors watched the gut-wrenching video, Chauvin, dressed in a grey suit and blue face mask, took notes on a legal pad.Special Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell on video of George Floyd's arrest: "You will see, at the same time, while he's crying out, Mr. Chauvin never moves. The knee remains on his neck, sunglasses remain undisturbed on his head. And it just goes on." https://t.co/ur0qgmwkvf pic.twitter.com/GXX3maVVQ3— ABC News (@ABC) March 29, 2021 By the time Floyd was loaded into an ambulance, EMTs said he had no pulse. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and there was fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that the 46-year-old died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.“We will bring you all of the evidence of all the warnings Mr. Chauvin would have heard,” Blackwell said. “Not just Mr. Floyd screaming. Bystanders, sirens—all when you [the jury] considers intent.”Nelson argued Monday that evidence will show Floyd ingested drugs during the arrest—and that’s what ultimately killed him.Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—assisted with the arrest, holding down Floyd’s legs and trying to keep concerned bystanders at bay. All three have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. They are expected to face a trial together in August.A 12-person jury made up of nine women and six men will now decide if Chauvin intended to harm Floyd during the arrest. Long-simmering anger about racial injustice and police brutality exploded in the days and weeks after Floyd’s death, prompting people across the nation to take to the streets in protests. Floyd’s final pleas became a rallying cry, bringing renewed energy to the Black Lives Matter movement.‘The Whole World Is Watching’: Chauvin’s Murder Trial Isn’t Just About George FloydBefore court began on Monday, Floyd’s family and their legal team warned prosecutors at a press conference that “America is watching” the “landmark trial” that will “prove if we live up to the belief that all men are created equal.” As they spoke, a large swath of journalists crowded outside of the Hennepin County Government Center.Around the corner, Marcus X. Smith, 42, from Minneapolis, chanted and chastised the police and National Guardsmen standing watch.“Because we have so many Black people that have lost their lives at the hands of police officers, I think this is the perfect time for reconciliation, for the government and the people to actually show us that they care about a justice system,” Smith said. “We want justice. We want all of the officers found guilty.”Others who lost family members at the hands of police also attended a small gathering outside the courthouse. Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner—a Black man who died in New York police custody in 2014 while telling police officers he couldn’t breathe—was also present outside the courthouse on Monday after traveling with a social justice organization to support the Floyd family.Al Sharpton and the family of George Floyd take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. “We did this before and people tweeted from all over the world that they were tired after three minutes...” pic.twitter.com/tyyTYFB60V— Sumayya Tobah (@thisissumayya) March 29, 2021 “This was so close to what happened to my son, it’s like an echo from the grave, and we’re saying no more,” Carr said. “We don’t want this to happen to another family. So this is why we stand today, we stand in solidarity with each and every family who has suffered these heinous losses.”Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, told jurors on Monday to “let common sense and reason” guide them, not “political or social causes.”“At the end of this case we’re going to spend a lot of time talking about doubt,” Nelson said, arguing that Floyd did use a counterfeit $20 to purchase cigarettes at Cup Foods and that the convenience store clerk told authorities he was under the influence when he entered the store.Pointing to the viral video played in court, Nelson urged jurors to “remember there is more to the scene than what officers see in front of them. It’s what officers can perceive to be a threat.”“Derek Chauvin did exactly as he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career,” Nelson insisted. “The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines highly effective after first shot in real-world use, -U.S. study

    COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc with BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc reduced the risk of infection by 80% two weeks or more after the first of two shots, according to data from a real-world U.S. study released on Monday. The study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) evaluated the vaccines' ability to protect against infection, including infections that did not cause symptoms. Previous clinical trials by the companies evaluated their vaccine's efficacy in preventing illness from COVID-19.

  • Update your iPhone, iPad now because of malicious security threat, Apple says

    Here’s what to know.

  • Canceled Olympics tickets may end up costing foreign spectators big

    Foreign spectators will get money back on their canceled Tokyo Olympics tickets, but whether they'll be reimbursed for the full price they paid remains to be seen, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Tokyo organizers remain in a standoff with authorized third-party ticket resellers over who should bear the costs of service fees — extra charges on ticket purchases to account for things like currency conversion and credit card fees — paid by foreign spectators who are now barred from attending the Games because of COVID-19 restrictions. The resellers want the organizers to repay the full amount, while the organizers say they'll only refund the face value of the tickets. Alan Dizdarevic, the CEO of U.S. reseller CoSport, which added a 20 percent service fee, said "there's nothing to give back of the 20 percent, because it's all been spent. There was no profit." So, as things stand, the purchasers will have to take a hit. For example, an American who spent $1,514 for a pair of tickets to swimming medal events, the face value-only refund was $1,397, a loss of $117, the Journal reports. On its own, that doesn't seem unreasonable for an individual who could afford those tickets in the first place, but when considering that 68,000 Americans (and around 600,000 foreigners total) purchased tickets to the Games, the aggregate consumer loss would be quite high if the hosts and the reseller can't come to some form of agreement. It's also unclear what will happen to folks who booked hotels. So far, there's no indication Japanese officials are planning to intervene and insist hotels issue refunds for canceled stays, the Journal reports. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesChuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories2 grand juries are reportedly investigating Trump in Georgia

  • Reacting to bloody coup, US suspends trade deal with Myanmar

    The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is brought back to the Southeast Asian country after a bloody Feb. 1 coup. The military overthrew the elected government, jailed Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders and killed and imprisoned protesters in the country also known as Burma.

  • Meet the “world’s smallest saint”

    Meet the “world’s smallest saint”Location: Haridwar, IndiaNarayan Nand Giri Maharaj is considered to be a Hindu holy manThe 55 year old is 18 inches tall and weighs 40 lbsHe cannot stand up or walkand is looked after by his disciple Umesh(SOUNDBITE) (Hindi) SAINT NARAYAN NAND GIRI MAHARAJ'S DISCIPLE, UMESH, SAYING:"People seek his blessings and they feel very nice…they click selfies with him, offer prayers, and he goes to all places where Kumbh is organized."

  • Egypt added a second ship channel to part of the Suez Canal in 2015, but the Ever Given was beached on a separate section of the canal that wasn't expanded

    Egypt added a second shipping channel to the Suez Canal in 2015, but the Ever Given is stuck in part of the canal that was untouched by the expansion

  • Special Report: Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China

    A widening investigation into allegations of high-level corruption on the island of Malta, first levelled by murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, stretches to China and a $400 million investment into Europe by a Chinese state power company, Reuters has found. Caruana Galizia was murdered in October 2017 as she investigated a web of companies that she believed were funneling bribes to Maltese politicians. Now, Reuters and a consortium of journalists have traced two firms involved in that web to relatives of a senior Chinese executive for Accenture, the global consultancy firm.

  • Is the box office coming back? 'Godzilla vs. Kong' sets global pandemic record

    Warner Bros.' 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' debuted to $121.8 million in international markets, while Universal's 'Nobody' was solid in the U.S.