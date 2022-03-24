U.S. troops deploy to Oklahoma City hospital
As America’s battle with Covid-19 continues military members step in to help overwhelmed staffs.
Senators will hear from outside experts Thursday, the final day of testimony in Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings. Wednesday's proceedings were filled with contentious moments as Republicans went after Jackson's record. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the latest from Capitol Hill.
Don't call for delivery! This satisfying lightened-up version of the Chinese takeout classic is easy to make at home for a family-friendly dinner.
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reacts to the news that Chief's star Tyreek Hill has chosen to be traded to the Dolphins instead of the Jets.
“Kansas City will always hold a special place in my heart!”
The odds are in the Americans’ favor as the final round of World Cup qualifiers kick off on Thursday in Mexico, but the familiar assurances ring hollow after 2017’s Catastrophe at Couva Christian Pulisic and co will look to punch the United States’ ticket to Qatar over the next week/ Photograph: Harrison Barden/USA Today Sports It’ll be OK in the end. Won’t it? With three rounds of Concacaf matches remaining, squeezed into only seven days, there is the potential for things to go wrong in a hurry
Russia has sustained heavy losses in the war and has still not gained complete control over the airspace in Ukraine, a Ukrainian fighter jet pilot told CNN on Monday.The pilot, referred to only by his nickname, "Juice," told anchor Anderson Cooper that "Russians have a lot of losses" nearly a month into the campaign.Russia has more control over the skies than Ukraine because of limited air defenses but they have yet to dominate the airspace, the...
The United States has no plans to renegotiate a quota agreement forged by South Korea and the former Trump administration, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday, a day after agreeing to cut tariffs on British steel and aluminum. "They kind of struck their own deal in the last administration, with a quota arrangement, so renegotiating that is not a high priority for us now," Raimondo told Reuters in an interview. South Korean officials have pushed for consultations with Washington after the United States struck deals with the European Union and Japan to roll back tariffs on steel and aluminum.
Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec will be out of action for a bit after getting hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill on Tuesday.
If you pay taxes on your personal property and owned real estate, they may be deductible from your federal income tax bill.
Prosecutors accused Stephen Robeson of being a “double agent.” Now he’s threatening to plead the Fifth.View Entire Post ›
Britain will provide Ukraine with about 6,000 new defensive missiles and almost 30 million pounds ($40 million) to support the BBC's coverage in the region and pay Ukrainian soldiers and pilots. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the new package of support on Thursday at the NATO and G7 leaders' meetings while also signalling a willingness to bolster Ukraine's defence capabilities further, his office said on Wednesday. "The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight," Johnson said.
Arizona state agencies are looking to hire more former military members to fill vacancies.
If you're eligible to receive Social Security benefits, you may receive your payments outside of the U.S. However, the Social Security Administration has noted that there are countries to which they...
While reports indicated in the lead up to Super Bowl LVI that Aaron Donald could retire if the Rams won Super Bowl LVI, there’s been no formal announcement from the defensive tackle one way or another. But Los Angeles appears to be preparing for Donald’s return in 2022. In a video conference on Tuesday, General [more]
More than a dozen victims are speaking out on the Paul Dyal case. Earlier this month, the pastor of the Jacksonville Assembly Body of Christ was arrested on charges of child sex abuse.
Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department had to be pulled from a fire at a Baymeadows spa Thursday morning for their safety.
"I've always wondered more about my father," said Linda Shauvin, who was just 3 years old when her father left for the war and never returned.
Made popular by supermodels like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, this look is fit for all occasions.
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic and world powers are closer than ever to reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. "If the U.S. acts pragmatically, we are ready to have foreign ministers of countries belonging to the nuclear deal's joint commission gather in Vienna to finalise the agreement," Amirabdollahian said during a press conference in Damascus alongside his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.
Ms Pazienza is a 26-year-old former event planner from Port Jefferson, New York