U.S. troops deploy to Oklahoma City hospital

Reuters

The United States has no plans to renegotiate a quota agreement forged by South Korea and the former Trump administration, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday, a day after agreeing to cut tariffs on British steel and aluminum. "They kind of struck their own deal in the last administration, with a quota arrangement, so renegotiating that is not a high priority for us now," Raimondo told Reuters in an interview. South Korean officials have pushed for consultations with Washington after the United States struck deals with the European Union and Japan to roll back tariffs on steel and aluminum.