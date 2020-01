National Review

Judge James E. Boasberg, head of the FISA court, appointed ex-Department of Justice official David Kris as an adviser to help review the FBI's handling of the Carter Page FISA warrants, which were exposed as deeply flawed by Inspector General Michael Horowitz last year. Kris, a frequent contributor to the left-leaning Lawfare blog and a former assistant attorney general in the Obama DOJ's national security division, has been an outspoken critic of President Trump's claims that a “deep-state coup” was orchestrated to undermine his 2016 election. Kris has also extensively defended the use of FISA applications to surveil Trump-campaign adviser Carter Page, telling MSNBC's Rachel Maddow in July 2018 that “it seems to me very likely that if we get below the tip of the iceberg into the submerged parts and more is revealed, it will get worse, not better” for Page, who was accused of being a Russian agent.