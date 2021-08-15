U.S. troops evacuate embassy staff to Kabul airport as Taliban encircles Afghan capital, Blinken says

WASHINGTON – American troops are evacuating all diplomatic staff from the U.S. embassy in Kabul to the city's airport, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, as the Taliban encircled the city and appeared to be on the verge of a complete takeover of Afghanistan.

"Right now, the plan that we're putting into effect is to move personnel from the embassy compound in the capital to a location at the airport to ensure that they can operate safely and securely," Blinken said on ABC's "This Week."

Asked if the embassy was being shuttered, Blinken did not directly answer the question. "The compound itself, our folks are leaving there and moving to the airport," he said, adding that a "core diplomatic presence" would remain in the country.

Spokespeople at the embassy in Kabul and at the State Department in Washington did not respond to questions.

Hamid Karzai International Airport, on the north side of the city, is just miles from the U.S. embassy. Helicopters ferry passengers to the airport in a matter of minutes.

Blinken flatly rejected comparisons to America's ignominious withdraw from Vietnam in 1975, which ended with iconic images of U.S. helicopters evacuating Americans from the roof of the embassy in Saigon.

"This is manifestly not Saigon," Blinken argued, characterizing the drawdown of embassy and other personnel as "very deliberate."

Smoke rises next to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the embassy.

But the Biden administration was clearly caught off guard by the Taliban's rapid advances in recent days, as the militant Islamic group took over a slew of provincial capitals across the country and encircled Kabul. President Joe Biden set an Aug. 31 deadline to withdrawal all U.S. forces from Afghanistan and bring an end to the 20-year conflict.

President Ashraf Ghani flew out of the country, according to Abdullah Abdullah, head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, who posted a video online.

"We've now created a situation where, as we get to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we are surrendering Afghanistan to the terrorist organization that housed al-Qaeda," Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said on ABC, referring to the terrorist group's Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the United States.

Cheney said Biden's decision to withdrawal all U.S. forces is catastrophic but he is not solely to blame. She noted that former President Donald Trump and ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set the withdrawal in motion after signing a deal with the Taliban, under which the group agreed to renounce its ties to al-Qaeda and the U.S. agreed to drawdown all forces.

Cheney recalled that Trump had even invited Taliban leaders to the U.S. for secret meetings at Camp David, although he later cancelled that session.

"They walked down this path of legitimizing the Taliban, of perpetuating this fantasy, telling the American people that the Taliban were a partner for peace," Cheney said. "President Trump told us that the Taliban was going to fight terror. Secretary Pompeo told us that the Taliban was going to renounce al-Qaeda. None of that has happened."

Cheney and others have argued the U.S. should have kept a small contingent of several thousand American troops in Afghanistan indefinitely to keep the Taliban and al-Qaeda at bay. Others have said that would have reignited deadly combat operations pitting U.S. forces against the militant Islamic group.

On Saturday, Biden announced an increased deployment of U.S. troops to Afghanistan to ensure "an orderly and safe" drawdown and evacuate U.S. personnel as well as Afghans who helped American forces during the 20-year war.

Three battalions, about 3,000 troops, are en route to Kabul. Some have already arrived and are bolstering about 1,000 U.S. forces already on the ground. On Saturday morning, Biden approved a request from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to tap a battalion of a reserve force from the 82nd Airborne Brigade Combat Team to help with the evacuation, the official said. In all, there will be 5,000 U.S. troops in Kabul in coming days.

Taliban fighters entered Kabul on Sunday and sought the unconditional surrender of the central government, the Associated Press reported, as Afghans and foreigners alike raced for the exit. Helicopters buzzed overhead as the U.S. evacuated personnel from the embassy, according to the AP.

In its stunning military rout, the Taliban faced little to no resistance from the Afghan security forces, even though the Biden administration had repeatedly touted their ability to fend off the insurgent group. The Pentagon spent $80 billion in to train and equip Afghan forces over the past 20 years.

Speaking to CNN, Blinken acknowledged the “hollowness” of the Afghan security forces, even as he defended the president's decision to withdrawal all U.S. forces.

“From the perspective of our strategic competitors around the world, there’s nothing they would like more than see us in Afghanistan for another five, 10, 20 years,” he said. “It’s simply not in the national interest.”

Contributing: Associated Press

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the U.S. Embassy.

