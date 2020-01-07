U.S. Troops Preparing for Worst in Mideast

A soldier boards a bus in preparation for deployment to the Middle East, at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, N.C., on Jan. 4, 2020. (Travis Dove/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — U.S. military units stationed in Iraq and Syria are readying for attacks from either Iranian forces or their proxies after the drone strike that killed a senior Iranian general last week.

It is unclear what an Iranian retaliatory attack would look like after the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian security and intelligence commander responsible for the deaths of hundreds of troops over the years, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a powerful Iraqi militia commander and government official.

But, already, U.S. forces in the region are reinforcing their outposts, bases and airfields.

The Pentagon has directed about 4,500 additional troops to the region atop the roughly 50,000 already there. Here’s how it breaks down:

New Deployments to Iraq and Kuwait

The influx of new forces was prompted by several events: the death of an American contractor in Iraq during a rocket attack on Dec. 27 carried out by an Iranian-backed militia; protests around the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad afterward, following a series of U.S. airstrikes on the militia; and last week’s drone strike on Soleimani and al-Muhandis.

The new troops will act primarily as a defensive force, meant to reinforce U.S. bases and compounds in the region and respond to a possible attack. No major ground offensives are planned for them.

Which Units Are Deploying

Roughly 4,000 troops — a brigade — from the 82nd Airborne Division based out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, have started deploying to Kuwait. They are part of the division’s global response force, kept on standby for particular emergencies. A senior U.S. military officer said the deployment of the 82nd Airborne paratroopers and other ground forces was defensive, meant to position more troops in the Middle East who could be quickly deployed to defend or reinforce U.S. embassies, consulates and military bases.

Members of the brigade will not be able to deploy with their cellphones, one Defense Department official said, citing “operational security.” In recent years, cellular communications, especially posts on social media, have given away units’ locations. CNN first reported the decision on cellphones.

Roughly 100 other paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, based out of Vicenza, Italy, will also deploy to the Middle East, according to a Defense Department official. Stars and Stripes first reported the deployment.

The officer noted that the planning for any larger conflict with Iran does not envision a vast land invasion like in the 1991 Persian Gulf War or the 2003 Iraq War. Instead, any prolonged conflict would rely more on air and naval forces, as well as cyberattacks, to hit Iranian targets or Iranian proxies, the officer said.

Other units include around 100 Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment. The company-size contingent is deployed to Kuwait as part of a special purpose task force meant to respond to emergencies in the Middle East. The Marines, fresh off helping U.S. forces withdraw from northeastern Syria, are reinforcing dozens of security personnel positioned at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. The compound is large, more than 100 acres, with guard posts, living areas, dining halls and small shops.

Around 100 Army Rangers from the 75th Ranger Regiment deployed shortly after last week’s drone strike. The Rangers, part of the secretive Joint Special Operations Command, most likely will act as a reaction force if any Iranian-backed forces launch a concerted attack on a U.S. position, according to one Defense Department official.

The 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit includes roughly 2,200 Marines and sailors, composed of an infantry battalion, logistics unit and a squadron of aircraft, namely transport helicopters and attack jets. They are aboard Navy ships in the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, made up of around 2,000 sailors, and are steaming toward the Middle East as part of a previously scheduled deployment.

These Marine Expeditionary Units have long served as a global response force. Often their deployments in the Persian Gulf have found them supporting operations in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

The Troops Already in the Region

There are between 45,000 and 65,000 U.S. military personnel — the number can vary by the day — now deployed in Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf nations, including around 5,500 troops in Iraq and 600 in Syria.