U.S. troops in Syria attacked by rockets after air strikes on Iran-backed militias

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

American troops in northeast Syria came under fire from "multiple rockets" Monday evening, a spokesperson for the U.S.-led coalition said.

What's happening: Col. Wayne Marotto said in a statement there were no injuries to U.S. troops in the attack, an apparent retaliation for Sunday's U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria and Iraq.

  • American forces responded with "battery artillery fire at rocket launching positions," Marotto added.

Of note: Iran-backed militias in Iraq vowed retaliation after confirming that four members of the Kataib Sayyed al-Shuhada group died in the U.S. air strikes at the Syria-Iraq border, per Reuters.

The big picture: Pentagon officials said President Biden ordered Sunday's airstrikes on facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Syria-Iraq border region as a warning after several attacks on U.S. and coalition forces in the region since April.

  • No group has yet claimed Monday's rocket attack and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

