After U-turn, Britain's economy still paying for Truss's growth plan

FILE PHOTO: British pound coins are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration
1
·4 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday reversed the bulk of Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic growth plan of unfunded tax cuts, sparking a rally in battered UK assets.

But UK borrowing costs and mortgage rates remain well above where they stood before the plan's Sept. 23 announcement, while some 80 billion pounds ($91.22 billion) has been wiped off the value of London's blue-chip FTSE stock index.

With the economy still paying a price for the now-shelved plan, we take a look at some of the main pain points in markets.

1/ STERLING WOES

Sterling, already hurt by a robust dollar, accelerated its fall after Truss unveiled the plans in a "mini-budget" on Sept. 23 and hit a record low near $1.03. It is now just above levels preceding the growth plan's announcement around $1.13, but analysts say a bleak economic outlook limits any further gains. The pound is also still down 16% so far this year, making it one of the worst performing major currencies. That is bad news for consumers since a weak currency pushes up the cost of imported goods, piling pressure on the Bank of England to keep hiking rates to contain inflation, running at almost 10%.

British pound whipped around by Trussonomics https://graphics.reuters.com/BRITAIN-ECONOMY/lbpgnqkrevq/chart.png

2/ BORROWING AT A COST

The amount of borrowing that would have been needed to fund Truss's tax cuts combined with a huge cost of a cap on energy prices - originally 72 billion pounds over the next six months alone - sent UK government bond yields, a proxy for borrowing costs, surging to their highest levels since 2008.

While those have come down significantly, Britain's 10-year yield remain 45 basis points above levels before Sept. 23 and 30-year yields are some 55 bps higher.

This highlights that even with the U-turn in Truss's economic policy, investors still demand a higher premium for holding British government debt.

UK bond yields have also risen more than Germany's, which recently also unveiled vast spending to cap energy prices. UK 30-year yields are up 196 bps since the start of August, Germany's are up 121 bps.

UK yield curve shift https://graphics.reuters.com/BRITAIN-ECONOMY/movanxenqpa/chart.png

3/ CORPORATE HIT

Companies have seen even sharper rises in borrowing costs. Yields on sterling corporate debt were up 120 bps since the tax relief was unveiled at 6.84% as of Friday, according to a BofA index tracking investment-grade debt.

Junk bonds, which private equity firms use to fund leveraged buyouts, have fared even worse with yields still at 11.7% as of Friday, compared with 9.8% before Sept. 23.

Rating agency Moody's said turmoil in Britain's government bond markets "jeopardized financial stability", putting pressure on a broad range of financial firms from pension funds to banks and other lenders.

4/ MORTGAGE FIX

Britain's mortgage market was plunged into chaos by the growth plan, as the money markets that lenders rely on to price home loans bet on higher interest rates.

This volatility led lenders to withdraw around 1,700 mortgage products within a week – equivalent to 40% of the market – before reintroducing them at higher prices.

And although some calm has returned, the number of products is still 800 down and fixed-rate mortgage rates remain above 6% - the highest since 2008 - against around 4.75% before the budget, according to data provider Moneyfacts.

One in five families will take a financial hit from having to pay more for their mortgages between now and 2024 with about a quarter of the increase caused by the recent market turmoil, a think-tank said on Saturday.

UK mortgage prices jump after mini-budget https://graphics.reuters.com/BRITAIN-ECONOMY/zjvqkxrkkvx/chart.png

5/ SUNKEN STOCKS

UK blue-chip stocks are still 3% below where they were traded prior to Truss's plan.

The FTSE-100 has seen some 80 billion pounds wiped out in market value, while mid-cap stocks, which tend to be more sensitive to the underlying economy, are 5% down.

($1 = 0.8770 pounds)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Dhara Ranasinghe, Amanda Cooper and Iain Withers; Graphic by Vincent Flasseur; compiled by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • UK Recession Looms After Truss’s Growth Program Backfires

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Snap Back After Selloff With UK’s Reversal: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPrime Minister Liz Truss promised growth and tax cuts, but the risks of recession are growing for the UK after her economic package backfired and forced the Treasury to raise taxes and weigh deep spending cuts. The meas

  • Mercedes-Benz in preliminary offshore wind deal for electricity from 2027

    Mercedes-Benz has struck a preliminary agreement with an offshore wind provider to supply electricity equivalent to 25% of its demand in Germany from 2027 onwards, a spokesperson for the carmaker said on Monday. The energy provider, which the spokesperson declined to name, will reserve the energy for Mercedes-Benz from an offshore wind park under construction in the Baltic Sea. The carmaker, which previously said it aims to cover 70% of its energy demand with renewables by 2030, said in April it was sourcing all its electricity for Germany from green sources from 2022 onwards under purchase power agreements with Statkraft and Enovos.

  • Mordaunt insists Truss isn't 'hiding under desk' or 'cowering away' as PM dodges questions

    Penny Mordaunt insists Liz Truss isn't 'hiding under desk' or 'cowering away' as PM dodges questions.Source: Reuters

  • Growth push went 'too far, too fast', says UK finance minister Hunt

    Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the government had gone "too far, too fast" in its drive for growth after Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to fire his predecessor and make U-turns on tax-cutting plans amid market turmoil. Truss appointed Hunt on Friday to replace Kwasi Kwarteng, and said she was scrapping parts of their controversial economic package announced only three weeks earlier, which included billions of pounds of unfunded tax cuts. Hunt is trying to reassure the financial markets after Kwarteng's "mini-budget" on Sept. 23 led to a slump in the value of the pound and government bonds, forcing the Bank of England (BoE) to step in to restore calm.

  • Chopper's Politics: Is it time to bring back Boris?

    When the last episode of Chopper's Politics was published, we had a different Chancellor. By the time the next one comes out, we may well have another Prime Minister, the way this week is going.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Ron DeSantis will continue sending migrant flights to blue states after Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian damage, spokesperson says

    "President Trump was right to just have them wait at the border, most of the claims get denied, and then they've got to go back to the other countries," DeSantis said at a campaign event on Sunday.

  • European shares rally as investors cheer UK policy reversal

    (Reuters) -Europe' STOXX 600 index climbed on Monday, buoyed by banks and real estate companies as investors cheered the reversal of Britain's fiscal plan that had sent jitters across the markets. Britain's ITV rallied on a report it could sell stake in production arm. The region-wide STOXX 600 index ended 1.8% higher, extending gains for a third straight session.

  • Australia's Westpac taps JP Morgan for Tyro Payments takeover - report

    The report said Westpac was "one of a handful" of banks mulling a buyout offer and working on the potential benefits of assimilating Tyro into their wider banking operations. Australia's top two lenders, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank, have also been understood to have considered a play for the payments platform firm, but have not tapped in a counsel yet, the report said without naming any sources.

  • Bank of England Moves to Reassure Markets It Has Tools to Act

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England moved to reassure investors it has facilities open to backstop jittery markets even after finishing its emergency gilt purchases last week.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Rebound From Key Level as UK Makes U-Turn: Markets WrapNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryThe UK central bank confirmed that its operation to provide l

  • SEC’s Gensler Says CFTC Should Get More Power to Police Stablecoins: Report

    U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said Friday that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) should be given more authority to oversee stablecoins, according to a Reuters report. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De breaks down the details.

  • Bank of America CEO’s Optimism Defies Economic Gloom

    Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said high inflation and rising interest rates haven’t done much to weaken the health of the American consumer.

  • Starbucks Is Sued by Pro-Union Staff for Defamation, Abusing Legal Process

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. employees are suing the company for defamation over its response to a union protest. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Snap Back After Selloff With UK’s Reversal: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandIn a lawsuit filed Monday in South Carolina state court, eight Starbucks workers accused the company of falsely and ma

  • 2 words why college football playoff games should be held on campus: Tennessee-Alabama

    The atmosphere at Tennessee-Alabama is why college football playoff games should be played on campus, not at some antiseptic bowl site.

  • Hornets’ Bouknight arrested for DWI charge

    Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested this week on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

  • How did white students respond to school integration after Brown v. Board of Education?

    The collective memory of school desegregation is of anger and division, like in this photo of 15-year-old Elizabeth Eckford walking away from a crowd outside a high school in Little Rock, Ark. Bettmann via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What did white children have to say about their “all-white” schools integrating? – Julia M.N., age 11, New York City In 1954, the

  • Ex-journalist accused of pushing 'fake news' about Ukraine war has fled Russia, her lawyer says

    Marina Ovsyannikova, a former Russian state TV journalist accused of spreading "fake news" about the invasion of Ukraine, has reportedly fled the country after escaping from house arrest. Ovsyannikova is currently "under the protection of a European state," her lawyer said Monday.

  • Shooting disrupts Bolsonaro-backed candidate’s campaign stop

    A Sao Paulo gubernatorial candidate's campaign event in the Paraisopolis neighborhood came to an abrupt halt on Monday when gunfire erupted outside. Paraisopolis is one of Sao Paulo’s biggest favelas, or slums, and videos of the moment from local media show journalists and Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas crouching below windows. Sao Paulo’s governor Rodrigo Garcia said in a statement that he had ordered an investigation.

  • Stefanik predicts 'big Republican year' in midterms, says inflation the 'top reason' behind projected gains

    House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York predicted a “big Republican year” in the 2022 midterm elections, pointing to inflation as a big voter driver.

  • Mark Mobius Warns US Interest Rates Will Hit 9% If Inflation Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation has veteran fund manager Mark Mobius warning that interest rates will soar to a three-decade high of 9%.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Snap Back After Selloff With UK’s Reversal: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in Iceland“If inflation is 8%, the playbook says you’ve got to raise rates high