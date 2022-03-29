U.S. Two- and 10-Year Yields Invert, Flashing Recession Signal

U.S. Two- and 10-Year Yields Invert, Flashing Recession Signal
Elizabeth Stanton and Liz Capo McCormick
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. two-year yield exceeded the 10-year Tuesday for the first time since 2019, inverting yet another segment of the Treasury curve and reinforcing the view that Federal Reserve rate increases may cause a recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The inversion occurred as two-year yields rose while 10-year yields declined, crossing at a level of about 2.39%. Prior to 2019, when the curve inverted in August during a U.S. trade spat with China, the last persistent inversion of the Treasury curve occurred in 2006-2007.

Short-term yields that are higher than long-term yields are abnormal, and they signal that high levels of short-term yields are unlikely to be sustained as growth slows. The inversion of the two- to 10-year segment of the Treasury curve is the latest in a series beginning in October, when 20-year yields topped 30-year yields. In the past month, inversion has come to the 7- to 10-year and the 5- to 7-year segments, among others.

“Historically, a recession has not happened without an inversion,” said Ben Emons, global macro strategist with Medley Global Advisors LLC. “So likely, it will be a predictor of a future recession. Timing, however, is unknown. It could take up to two years.”

(Adds strategist comment in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Inversion of key US yield curve slice is a recession alarm

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A key part of the yield curve inverted on Tuesday, as the 2-year U.S. Treasury note yield rose above the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield for the first time since September 2019. An inversion of the two-year, 10-year part of the curve is viewed by many as a reliable signal that a recession is likely to follow in one to two years. Investors are concerned that the Federal Reserve will dent growth as it aggressively hikes rates to fight soaring inflation, with price pressures rising at the fastest pace in 40 years.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. 5/30 yield curve briefly inverts for first time since 2006

    * U.S. 2/10 yield curve flattest in more than two years * Other parts of Treasury yield curve are also inverted * U.S. 2/10 OIS curve is also inverted * U.S. 2-year note, 5-year note auctions show mixed results (Adds 2-year, 5-year note auction results, updates prices) By Dhara Ranasinghe and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK/LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve, as measured by the gap between five and 30-year yields, briefly inverted on Monday for the first time since early 2006, as a sell-off in the bond market resumed, raising concerns about the risk of recession. Investors pay closer attention to the U.S. 2/10 year yield curve for recession signals, but the 5/30 inversion has increased the chances of the former inverting as well. The U.S. 2s/10s yield curve was last at 12.8 basis points , the flattest since March 2020.

  • Key Treasury Curve Inches Closer to Inversion as Yields Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields slid Tuesday as optimism over movement on cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine drove down oil prices and bond-market gauges of inflation expectations, while the much-watched 2-to-10 year curve came within half a basis point of inverting.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Says Wait and See on a Russian PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passen

  • Ukraine Update: Biden Says Wait and See on a Russian Pullback

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine and Russia failed to clinch a cease-fire in talks that ended in Istanbul on Tuesday, with Moscow saying it will reduce military operations in areas where its forces are being pushed back and Kyiv calling for security guarantees from European Union and NATO members.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Says Wait and See on a Russian PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s L

  • Home-Price Appreciation Accelerates Again in U.S. Cities

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. home-price appreciation accelerated in January.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Says Wait and See on a Russian PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesBiden’s $5.8 Trillion Budget Would Hike Taxes on the WealthiestA measure of prices in 20 U.S. cities jumped 19.1%, up from 18.6% the previous month, the S&P CoreLogic Ca

  • Why Anil Ambani had to quit the boards of his own companies

    Once the world's sixth-richest billionaire, Anil Ambani declared himself a pauper to Chinese banks in 2020.

  • Matt LaFleur: We need a legit WR who can take top off of coverage

    The Packers wide receiver room looks a lot different than it did at the end of the season. Davante Adams is a Raider, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a Chief, and the Packers are in need of some help at the position for next season. Head coach Matt LaFleur outlined what the team is looking to add [more]

  • Barclays Shares Tumble as Holder Sells £900 Million Block

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc shares fell Tuesday as a shareholder sold about 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) of stock, a day after the lender revealed a costly blunder in how it sold billions of dollars in securities.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksUkraine Update: Macron Presses Putin for Humanitarian CorridorAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesBiden’s $5.8 Tril

  • SPACs Face Fresh SEC Legal Threat for Overly Bullish Forecasts

    (Bloomberg) -- SPAC sponsors who embellish projections about the companies they plan to take public face a new threat in a plan from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Says Wait and See on a Russian PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesBiden’s $5.8 Trillion Budget Would Hike Taxes on the Wealt

  • Stagflation is possible, says investing legend Bill Gross

    Investing legend Bill Gross weighs in on the chance of a U.S. recession, and what it may mean for stocks.

  • UK fraud office head accused of serious and basic errors by lawmakers

    The head of the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) was on Tuesday accused of "very, very basic errors in litigation" and hiding behind a review into the agency's failings in a tetchy grilling by lawmakers. Lisa Osofsky said she was duty bound to wait for the recommendations of former High Court judge David Calvert-Smith before being drawn on how two convictions in the high-profile Unaoil bribery prosecution were quashed by the Court of Appeal. Calvert-Smith was appointed by the Attorney General in February to launch a forensic review into SFO failings - and Osofsky said the agency wanted to cooperate fully, learn the lessons and improve.

  • Oil Pares Losses as Russia-Ukraine Talks End Without Agreement

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared losses as talks between Russia and Ukraine failed to reach an agreement on a cease-fire and the U.S Secretary of State cautioned negotiators are still waiting to see a de-escalation. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Says Wait and See on a Russian PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesBiden’s $5.8 Trillion Budget

  • Generali investors Delfin and CRT end their shareholder pact

    Two investors in Generali said on Tuesday they had dissolved a pact they had struck last year to challenge the Italian insurer's top shareholder Mediobanca over the renewal of the board. Delfin, the holding of the Italian billionaire Leonardo del Vecchio, and Fondazione CRT said they ended the pact as of March 27 since the purposes for which they signed it have ceased to exist. Europe's third-largest insurer is at the centre of a shareholder battle that has cast doubt on the reappointment of CEO Philippe Donnet, whose term ends in April.

  • Beijing says Solomons-China security pact 'beyond reproach'

    Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin calls the security pact between China and the Solomon Islands 'beyond reproach', as the Solomon Islands' prime minister denies he was pressured to allow a Chinese naval base on the island nation.

  • U.S. Job Openings Are Little Changed Near a Record as Quits Edge Up

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. job openings in February were little changed near a record high and quits edged up, highlighting the ongoing mismatch between labor supply and demand that’s pushing up wages. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Says Wait and See on a Russian PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesBiden’s $5.8 Trillion Budget Would Hike T

  • Bank Earnings Are Coming. One Stock Analysts Like—and Another They Say to Sell.

    The Fed's rate-raising campaign has both benefits and risks for banks. The biggest risk is that the economy goes into recession.

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 dips 0.1pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • London Power Outage Disrupts Citi, HSBC Canary Wharf Offices

    (Bloomberg) -- Staff at Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc in London faced disruption as a major power failure across the east of the British capital knocked out computer networks and led to the activation of emergency electricity supplies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Says Wait and See on a Russian PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian

  • U.S. Treasury Yield Curve, A Key Recession Indicator, Inverts For First Time Since 2019

    The difference in yields between 2-year and 10-year Treasury note yields, a crucial recession indicator, flashed red for the first time since 2019 Tuesday.

  • U.S. Treasury refines proposal to enforce 15% global minimum corporate tax

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Monday proposed a new mechanism to comply with and enforce a 15% global corporate minimum tax agreed to last year by 136 countries, partly by denying deductions for taxes paid in jurisdictions with lower rates. The new Undertaxed Profits Rule proposed as part of President Joe Biden's fiscal 2023 budget plan would replace the current U.S. Base Erosion Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT) with a new system that would act as a "top-up tax" to ensure that multinational corporations pay an effective tax rate of at least 15%, the Treasury said in budget documents released on Monday. The global minimum tax deal negotiated through the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is aimed at ending a downward competitive spiral of corporate rates and an erosion of government revenues while denying advantages to tax-haven countries.