U.S. and U.K. blame Iran for drone strike on oil tanker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barak Ravid
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday that the United States and United Kingdom, respectively, now believe Iran was likely responsible for last week's drone strike on an oil tanker in the Arabian sea.

Why it matters: The United States and Britain now join Israel in accusing Tehran of being behind the July 29 attack off the coast of Oman. Iran has denied involvement.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: The merchant tanker, “Mercer Street,” was hit twice. The first attack didn’t cause any damages but the second strike hit the rooms of the crew.

  • Two people were killed, one Romanian national and one British national.

  • "Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack, which killed two innocent people, using one-way explosive UAVs, a lethal capability it is increasingly employing throughout the region," Blinken said on Sunday.

Between the lines: The ship was owned by a Japanese company but was managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime. Israeli officials have alleged this was the reason the tanker became a target.

  • Israel and Iran have traded attacks at sea over the last 18 months. Israel attacked numerous Iranian vessels, which were transferring oil and allegedly weapons to Syria. In recent months, Iran has begun to retaliate by allegedly attacking ships owned by Israeli businessmen.

What they are saying: On Sunday morning, a spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry denied Iran had any connection to the attack.

  • "There is no justification for this attack, which follows a pattern of attacks and other belligerent behavior," Blinken said. "These actions threaten freedom of navigation through this crucial waterway, international shipping and commerce, and the lives of those on the vessels involved."

  • Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that he "unequivocally" believes "Iran was the one that attacked the ship,” per Bloomberg.

  • Raab's statement said the UK believes the attack was “deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran.”

  • “Iran must end such attacks, and vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law,” Raab said.

What’s next: Israeli and British diplomats told Axios that the next step will be to attempt to convene a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

  • "We are working with our partners to consider our next steps and consulting with governments inside the region and beyond on an appropriate response, which will be forthcoming," Blinken said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK says 'highly likely' Iran attacked tanker off Oman

    Britain on Sunday said it believed Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker off the coast of Oman on July 29 that killed a Briton and a Romanian, and said it was working with partners on a "concerted response". "The UK condemns the unlawful and callous attack committed on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman, which killed a British and a Romanian National," British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. "We believe this attack was deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran."

  • U.S. Blames Iran for Ship Attack, Plans ‘Appropriate Response’

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. formally blamed Iran for a deadly attack on an Israel-linked oil tanker off Oman, warning of an “appropriate response.”“There is no justification for this attack, which follows a pattern of attacks and other belligerent behavior,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Sunday. “We are working with our partners to consider our next steps and consulting with governments inside the region and beyond on an appropriate response, which will be forthcoming.”Blinke

  • French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

    Thousands of people protested France's special virus pass with marches through Paris and other French cities on Saturday. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but sporadic clashes with riot police marked protests in the French capital. The pass requires a vaccination or a quick negative test or proof of a recent recovery from COVID-19 and mandates vaccine shots for all health care workers by mid-September.

  • DOJ sues Texas over restrictions on undocumented migrant travel

    The Justice Department sued Texas on Friday over Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) executive order restricting transportation of undocumented migrants.Driving the news: The DOJ is asking a federal judge to block the order immediately. It's the latest clash between Texas and President Biden's Justice Department.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Abbott's order, issued on Wednesday, bars people from providing ground transportation to migrants detained by

  • Deep Sea Divers Are Sharing Their Most Horrifying Experiences And I've Never Been More Afraid Of The Ocean Than I Am Now

    IDK how to swim, but I have no urgency to learn after reading these stories.View Entire Post ›

  • Nigeria suspends 'Hushpuppi-linked' police officer Abba Kyari

    The deputy commissioner is indicted in the US for allegedly taking a bribe from an influencer.

  • Mudslides in Colorado trap motorists on highway

    More than 100 people were trapped on a highway in western Colorado after rains in a wildfire burn area triggered mudslides Thursday night. Officials said crews were working Friday to evacuate people stranded in the area. (July 30)

  • Myanmar military extends emergency, promises vote in 2 years

    Six months after seizing power from the elected government, Myanmar’s military leader on Sunday declared himself prime minister and said he would lead the country under the extended state of emergency until elections are held in about two years. “We must create conditions to hold a free and fair multiparty general election," Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said during a recorded televised address. In a separate announcement, the military government named itself “the caretaker government” and Min Aung Hlaing the prime minister.

  • Nigeria files terrorism charges against Shia cleric

    Nigeria has filed fresh terrorism charges against a Shia Muslim cleric, a prosecution lawyer said Sunday, days after he was acquitted of murder following almost six years in detention.

  • Where did Texans LT Laremy Tunsil train in the offseason?

    Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil got away from the Houston area to train for the offseason. Find out where the two-time Pro Bowler went.

  • Some Healthy Benefits of Flaxseeds

    Dust flaxseeds over oatmeal, smoothies, salads, and more for a super-healthy boost.

  • UK accuses Iran of killing British citizen in ‘unacceptable’ drone attack and pledges ‘concerted response’

    Attack on tanker was ‘deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law’ by Tehran

  • China, India miss UN deadline to update emissions targets

    China and India have missed a U.N. deadline to submit fresh plans for cutting their greenhouse gas emissions in time for the global body to include their pledges in a report for governments at this year's global climate summit, officials said Saturday. The world’s two most populous countries are among dozens that failed to provide an update on their targets for curbing the release of planet-warming gases to the U.N. climate change agency by July 31. China is the country with the world's highest emissions, while India is third.

  • Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

    Thanks to a reworked menu and long hours, Jeannie Kim managed to keep her San Francisco restaurant alive during the coronavirus pandemic. At the beginning of next year, California will begin enforcing an animal welfare proposition approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2018 that requires more space for breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens and veal calves. Unless the courts intervene or the state temporarily allows non-compliant meat to be sold in the state, California will lose almost all of its pork supply, much of which comes from Iowa, and pork producers will face higher costs to regain a key market.

  • 'You're all f---ed up': Trump exploded after his officials warned against using military troops to end George Floyd protests, book says

    "Mr. President, that guy had an insurrection," Gen. Mark Milley said as he pointed to a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, according to the book. "You don't have an insurrection."

  • Eric Trump’s Latest Whine Prompts People To Play The World’s Smallest Violin

    Critics accused Donald Trump's son of hypocrisy and playing the victim with his complaint about the "weaponization of politics."

  • 'Botched': Arizona GOP's ballot count ends, troubles persist

    Arizona Republicans’ partisan review of the 2020 election results got off to a rocky start when their contractors broke rules for counting ballots and election experts warned the work was dangerous for democracy. When the auditors stopped the counting and returned the ballots this week, it hadn't gotten better. The review's Twitter accounts were suspended for breaking the rules.

  • Trump tries to defend ‘just say the election was corrupt’ demand

    Ex-president claims he was not trying to subvert democracyTrump restates election lie that fraud to blame for Biden winGiuliani: ‘I committed no crime’ while working for TrumpWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Donald Trump’s pressure on federal and state officials to overturn his national defeat and state losses to Biden has been well documented. Photograph: Andy Jacobsohn/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump insisted on Saturday that when he told senior justice department offici

  • Trump started speaking in the third person during a heated discussion with Bill Barr regarding the election results, book says

    Barr told the AP in an interview last year that the DOJ had "not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election."

  • Biden’s political appointments for ambassador posts rile career diplomats

    Progressives had hoped for fewer Biden allies, more foreign service professionals The left wing of the Democratic party isn’t thrilled by the expected nomination of former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan. Photograph: Kiichiro Sato/AP Joe Biden is sticking to tradition as he slowly fills the vacancies in the ranks of ambassadors across the world, focussing on mixing longtime career diplomatic officials with figures with strong ties to himself and the Democratic party. Among Bide