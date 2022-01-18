U.S., U.K. to Start Talks to Fix Dispute on Metals Tariffs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eric Martin and Jenny Leonard
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and U.K. plan to start of talks to ease steel and aluminum tariffs that the Trump administration imposed on national-security grounds, aiming to remove a long-standing irritant in their trade relationship.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.K. Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan are meeting this week with a view to to launching formal talks, according to people familiar with the plan, who asked not to be identified because they don’t have authorization to speak publicly.

The negotiations will aim to resolve both the steel and aluminum disputes, the people said. A Commerce Department spokeswoman and Trevelyan’s office declined to comment immediately.

The Trump administration imposed a 25% steel tariff, along with a 10% duty on aluminum imports, in March 2018 on a range of nations, using a national-security provision in a 1962 trade law.

The negotiations with the U.K. come after the U.S. and the European Union in October brokered a deal for Washington to ease those tariffs, which had been imposed while the U.K. was still a member of the bloc. With Britain having since completed the divorce, the tariffs remain in place for the U.K.

In the U.K., such a move would offer some respite for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose fighting for his political survival amid a series of scandals. Having talked up Brexit as an opportunity strengthen commercial ties with the U.S., it’s a sore point that little headway has been made on this front.

The U.S. and EU resolved their dispute via a tariff-rate quota, a mechanism that allows countries to export specified quantities of a product to other nations at lower duty rates, but subjects shipments above a pre-determined threshold to higher tariffs.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said last week that the issue of continuing U.S. tariffs on U.K. steel is “very much on our minds” and that the two nations would engage on talks to lift the duties “when the time is right,” without giving a timeline.

The U.S. and U.K.’s talks toward a free-trade agreement started under former President Donald Trump but have been frozen since Joe Biden took office last year. That has caused headaches for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has long touted a U.S. deal as one of the great prizes of the Brexit campaign he spearheaded. Proponents of leaving the EU argued it would allow the U.K. to negotiate more favorable trade terms on its own.

A deal is likely to remain elusive ahead of U.S. midterm elections in November. Biden and Democrats in Congress have signaled that they want to see the U.K. respect the Good Friday Agreement -- which turned the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland into the demarcation between the U.K. and the EU -- before the U.S. moves forward on a trade pact with Britain. The Ireland deal has become a source of conflict in U.K. talks with the EU.

(Adds context on U.K. in sixth)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla travels 1,200km on a single charge with breakthrough battery

    Model S prototype ‘set a new benchmark for the entire automotive industry’

  • Commodities Giant Glencore Hits Decade High on Price Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities giant Glencore Plc hit the highest in almost a decade, driven by rallies in everything from metals to coal and optimism for a years-long supercycle.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong

  • BHP flags COVID-19 disruption risk as iron ore output rises 5%

    The proposed easing of Western Australia's border restrictions on Feb. 5 may cause some short-term disruption to the operating environment as the pandemic evolves in the state, the company said on Wednesday. BHP produced the first iron ore in May last year at the $3.6-billion South Flank project in Western Australia, which is expected to eventually churn out 80 million tonnes (Mt) a year. Iron ore production from the region was 73.9 Mt in the three months ended December, up from 70.4 Mt a year ago, the miner said.

  • Rudy Giuliani, other Trump backers who pushed voter fraud claims, subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee

    The four subpoenaed "advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results," the committee said.

  • ‘Everything is gray except for the blood.’ Here’s what Russia really wants in Ukraine | Opinion

    As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.

  • MSNBC Thanks 'Loyal Viewer' Trump After Hosts Read Insulting Statement Aloud

    "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough joked that the former president "can't quit us."

  • The Trump Org Stiffed a Hotel. His Kids May Pay the Price.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump and his family company have a long history of stiffing contractors, but there’s one bill they almost certainly wish they had paid.Ahead of the 2017 presidential inauguration, the Trump Organization reserved a block of rooms at the Loews Madison Hotel. When at least 13 people didn’t show up, the Trump Organization refused to pay the bill, something it has done many times in the past. The company then dodged a

  • Trump lawyers to Supreme Court: Jan. 6 committee 'will not be harmed by delay'

    Former President Trump's lawyers told the Supreme Court that the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack would suffer no harm if the justices delayed the transfer of Trump administration records to congressional investigators.The bold assertion came amid an ongoing legal clash between Trump and the House panel over whether a trove of records that investigators say would shed light on the deadly Capitol riot is covered by the former president's...

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s glee at general’s Covid diagnosis sparks outrage

    Rightwing presenter called a ‘merchant of death’ after mockingly applauding as she revealed Gen Mark Milley’s positive testUS politics – live coverage Laura Ingraham highlighted people who have tested positive despite being vaccinated. One critic wrote: ‘Not sure when hate become a Christian value.’ Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP The rightwing Fox News host Laura Ingraham has stoked outrage by announcing that the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 – and appl

  • Some QAnon Believers Think JFK Disguised Himself As Trump At Arizona Rally

    They claim the person who showed up at the event appeared to be shorter than the "real" Donald Trump.

  • Trump Is Reportedly Very Nervous About 1 Potential 2024 Republican Rival

    The former president is angry that one possible candidate hasn't deferred to him.

  • Laura Ingraham clapped in celebration while reporting that Gen. Mark Milley, a target for Trump fans, has COVID-19

    Milley has long been a hate figure for Trump supporters, and Ingraham seized on news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on her Fox News show Monday.

  • Moscow claims everything is normal after report says Russia has been quietly emptying out its diplomatic outposts in Ukraine

    A new report says Russia has evacuated nearly 50 people in recent weeks, but Moscow says its outposts are operating normally.

  • Bannon Torches Fox News for Not Airing Trump’s Arizona Rally

    REUTERSSteve Bannon declared war on Fox News this week over the conservative cable behemoth’s lack of live coverage of Donald Trump’s unhinged Saturday evening rally in Arizona. “The Fox scam is over!” the former Trump strategist declared Monday on his War Room podcast.“Fox does not cover Trump at all, whatsoever,” Bannon complained of the Trump-allied network’s on-air handling of the former president’s lengthy Save America rally in Florence, Arizona.Trumpworld Assembles in Arizona to Spew Garba

  • 'Morning Joe' hosts mock Trump

    "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked former President Trump for sending a statement Monday morning attacking the MSNBC show. "Will 'Morning Joe' be canceled? He and Mika's ratings are very low-they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn," Trump said in his statement. "Losing them would be very sad-hope it doesn't happen!" Separately, Trump attacked Joy Reid, another...

  • Indonesia names new capital that will replace Jakarta

    Lawmakers approve proposals to relocate the capital from Jakarta, which is sinking at an alarming rate.

  • Wang Yi urges Philippines not to ditch Duterte's China-friendly policy after election

    As the Philippines gears up for a hotly contested presidential election, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged the next leader to continue President Rodrigo Duterte's China-friendly policy, saying it serves the interests of both countries. Duterte, who took office in 2016, will step down after the May election in line with the country's one-term limit. Voters are highly concerned about relations with China and Beijing is watching closely for any shift in Manila's policy on the South China S

  • Justices suggest Boston should have flown 'Christian flag'

    Supreme Court justices seemed to have little doubt Tuesday that Boston was wrong to refuse to fly a banner described as a Christian flag outside City Hall. Arguments at the high court appeared to unite justices on the left and right in favor of Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist. Shurtleff wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner, called the Christian flag.

  • Trump plans 2,300 new homes at struggling Doral resort

    Donald Trump plans to build 2,300 luxury homes at his Doral golf resort in the Miami area, part of a flurry of recent moves to revive a family business suffering from the one-two punch of a divisive presidency and coronavirus shutdowns. In a news release Monday, the 45th president called the plans for his sprawling Trump National Doral resort “perhaps the most exciting development in the country” but was short on details such as the size of the homes and what they may cost. The Doral, the biggest revenue generator among Trump's 17 golf properties, has been a drain on the business in recent years.

  • UK planes took a long detour around Germany to deliver weapons to Ukraine in case Russia invades

    The weapons were transported on RAF planes that flew to Ukraine by an unusually long route: through Danish instead of German airspace.