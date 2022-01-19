U.S., UK to announce plans for formal talks on metals tariffs on Wednesday -sources

FILE PHOTO: Steel coils sits in the yard at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Lawder and Andrea Shalal
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Lawder and Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Britain are expected to announce plans on Wednesday to launch formal talks aimed at resolving a long-running trade dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, two people familiar with the plans said.

The announcement will come as part of a virtual meeting on the metals tariffs between U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the sources told Reuters.

The two sides are not expected to announce a specific timeline for the talks nor a specific deadline for reaching an agreement, added one of the sources.

A U.S. Commerce Department spokesperson declined to comment on the announcement plans, and a spokesperson for the British embassy in Washington did not respond to a Reuters query about the talks.

Reuters reported last week that Raimondo and Trevelyan would speak virtually about the U.S. metals tariffs this month after the Commerce Department said that Raimondo was not in a position to travel to London for talks.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said last week that the Biden administration had begun talks with Japan over the steel and aluminum tariffs but that discussions with Britain would start "when the time is right", without providing details.

Both Britain and Japan are keen to reach duty-free access to American steel and aluminum markets similar to that granted to the European Union on Jan. 1 as part of a quota deal reached with Washington last October.

The metals tariffs - 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum - were first imposed in March 2018 by former President Donald Trump on national security grounds and have been a major transatlantic trade irritant since then.

Britain adopted the EU's retaliatory tariffs on U.S. whiskey, motorcycles, blue jeans, tobacco and other products when it left the bloc at the start of 2021.

The EU dropped these retaliatory tariffs as part of its deal with the United States, which lifts tariffs on about 4 million tons of steel "melted and poured" in the bloc annually, with duties applied to higher volumes.

The U.S. and EU are pursuing a further agreement to curb global steelmaking with high carbon emissions, a goal aimed partly at curbing China's coal-fired excess steel output.

(Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

    Press secretary Jen Psaki warned that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border where Russia is amassing troops.

  • MSNBC Thanks 'Loyal Viewer' Trump After Hosts Read Insulting Statement Aloud

    "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough joked that the former president "can't quit us."

  • ‘Everything is gray except for the blood.’ Here’s what Russia really wants in Ukraine | Opinion

    As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.

  • The Trump Org Stiffed a Hotel. His Kids May Pay the Price.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump and his family company have a long history of stiffing contractors, but there’s one bill they almost certainly wish they had paid.Ahead of the 2017 presidential inauguration, the Trump Organization reserved a block of rooms at the Loews Madison Hotel. When at least 13 people didn’t show up, the Trump Organization refused to pay the bill, something it has done many times in the past. The company then dodged a

  • Trump lawyers to Supreme Court: Jan. 6 committee 'will not be harmed by delay'

    Former President Trump's lawyers told the Supreme Court that the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack would suffer no harm if the justices delayed the transfer of Trump administration records to congressional investigators.The bold assertion came amid an ongoing legal clash between Trump and the House panel over whether a trove of records that investigators say would shed light on the deadly Capitol riot is covered by the former president's...

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s glee at general’s Covid diagnosis sparks outrage

    Rightwing presenter called a ‘merchant of death’ after mockingly applauding as she revealed Gen Mark Milley’s positive testUS politics – live coverage Laura Ingraham highlighted people who have tested positive despite being vaccinated. One critic wrote: ‘Not sure when hate become a Christian value.’ Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP The rightwing Fox News host Laura Ingraham has stoked outrage by announcing that the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 – and appl

  • Trump Is Reportedly Very Nervous About 1 Potential 2024 Republican Rival

    The former president is angry that one possible candidate hasn't deferred to him.

  • Laura Ingraham clapped in celebration while reporting that Gen. Mark Milley, a target for Trump fans, has COVID-19

    Milley has long been a hate figure for Trump supporters, and Ingraham seized on news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on her Fox News show Monday.

  • Bannon Torches Fox News for Not Airing Trump’s Arizona Rally

    REUTERSSteve Bannon declared war on Fox News this week over the conservative cable behemoth’s lack of live coverage of Donald Trump’s unhinged Saturday evening rally in Arizona. “The Fox scam is over!” the former Trump strategist declared Monday on his War Room podcast.“Fox does not cover Trump at all, whatsoever,” Bannon complained of the Trump-allied network’s on-air handling of the former president’s lengthy Save America rally in Florence, Arizona.Trumpworld Assembles in Arizona to Spew Garba

  • Indonesia names new capital that will replace Jakarta

    Lawmakers approve proposals to relocate the capital from Jakarta, which is sinking at an alarming rate.

  • 'Morning Joe' hosts mock Trump

    "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked former President Trump for sending a statement Monday morning attacking the MSNBC show. "Will 'Morning Joe' be canceled? He and Mika's ratings are very low-they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn," Trump said in his statement. "Losing them would be very sad-hope it doesn't happen!" Separately, Trump attacked Joy Reid, another...

  • Wang Yi urges Philippines not to ditch Duterte's China-friendly policy after election

    As the Philippines gears up for a hotly contested presidential election, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged the next leader to continue President Rodrigo Duterte's China-friendly policy, saying it serves the interests of both countries. Duterte, who took office in 2016, will step down after the May election in line with the country's one-term limit. Voters are highly concerned about relations with China and Beijing is watching closely for any shift in Manila's policy on the South China S

  • Trump plans 2,300 new homes at struggling Doral resort

    Donald Trump plans to build 2,300 luxury homes at his Doral golf resort in the Miami area, part of a flurry of recent moves to revive a family business suffering from the one-two punch of a divisive presidency and coronavirus shutdowns. In a news release Monday, the 45th president called the plans for his sprawling Trump National Doral resort “perhaps the most exciting development in the country” but was short on details such as the size of the homes and what they may cost. The Doral, the biggest revenue generator among Trump's 17 golf properties, has been a drain on the business in recent years.

  • Erdogan says cost concerns force U.S. rethink on EastMed gas pipeline

    The United States has pulled its support for a subsea pipeline that would supply natural gas from the eastern Mediterrean to Europe because it makes no economic sense, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Tuesday. Turkey has long opposed the project, which is backed by Greece, Cyprus and Israel and had also enjoyed the support of the former Trump administration in the United States.

  • UK planes took a long detour around Germany to deliver weapons to Ukraine in case Russia invades

    The weapons were transported on RAF planes that flew to Ukraine by an unusually long route: through Danish instead of German airspace.

  • Neil Gorsuch defied a request from Chief Justice John Roberts to wear a mask out of respect for Sonia Sotomayor, a report says

    Gorsuch's refusal to wear a mask led Sotomayor, who has diabetes, to attend oral arguments virtually. The justices are all vaccinated and boosted.

  • Justices suggest Boston should have flown 'Christian flag'

    Supreme Court justices seemed to have little doubt Tuesday that Boston was wrong to refuse to fly a banner described as a Christian flag outside City Hall. Arguments at the high court appeared to unite justices on the left and right in favor of Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist. Shurtleff wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner, called the Christian flag.

  • Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

    Russia is a sending an unspecified number of troops from the country’s far east to Belarus for major war games, officials said Tuesday, a deployment that will further beef up Russian military presence near Ukraine amid Western fears of a planned invasion. Amid the soaring tensions, the White House warned that Russia could attack its neighbor at “any point,” while the U.K. delivered a batch of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. Russia's Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said the joint drills with Belarus would involve practicing a joint response to external threats.

  • With Russia poised to invade, many Ukrainians express doubts about the threat

    Leaders and analysts across Europe are increasingly anxious that, after three failed diplomatic meetings between the U.S. and Russia last week, the first full-blown military showdown on the Continent in three decades may soon erupt as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues amassing fighters and weapons on the periphery of Ukraine.

  • Fact-check: Are retired presidents and legislators collecting full salaries 'for life'?

    Former Presidents and members of Congress don’t get salaries ‘for life’