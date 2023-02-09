U.S., UK impose cybersecurity sanctions on Russian group

FILE - The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, Jan. 18, 2023. The national debt is at the core of a dispute about how to raise the government's legal borrowing authority, which could come to a head this summer if the government runs out of accounting maneuvers to keep paying its bills. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
FATIMA HUSSEIN
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday announced a joint U.S.-U.K. effort to sanction Russian cybercriminals as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears and Treasury tightens its efforts to financially punish violators of existing sanctions.

The U.S. coordinated with the United Kingdom to impose sanctions on seven people that it said are part of the Russia-based cybercrime gang Trickbot. All members are listed as living in Russia or Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Trickbot is named for a strain of trojan viruses originally used to steal financial data. The viruses have infected millions of computers worldwide, including ransomware attacks that targeted hospitals in the United States at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, U.K. officials said.

In a statement, Treasury said the sanctioned men included developers, money-launderers and a senior figure, Vitaly Kovalev, who it said was indicted in federal court in New Jersey in connection with 2009 and 2010 bank hacks that predated his involvement with the Trickbot Group.

The U.S. statement said current members of the Trickbot Group are associated with Russian intelligence services but did not allege the sanctioned men worked with those services.

Calling the actions “historic,” Treasury says these are the first sanctions of their kind for the U.K., and result from a partnership between the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and several U.K. agencies aimed at disrupting Russian cybercrime.

In a separate Treasury action, nine entities across Iran, Malaysia and Singapore were sanctioned on Thursday for their role in shipping sanctioned Iranian oil to buyers in Asia — continuing a trend of punishing firms that ship Iranian oil.

Six Iran-based petrochemical manufacturers and subsidiaries, and three firms in Malaysia and Singapore involved in facilitating the sale and shipment of oil, were hit with blocks to the U.S. financial system.

Sanctions were imposed last July and September on a group of firms tied to the sale and shipment of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia.

U.S. sanctions on Iran have accelerated in recent months, as President Joe Biden's administration tries to bring Tehran back to negotiations for a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

__

Associated Press writer Frank Bajak contributed to this report from Boston.

Recommended Stories

  • US, UK sanction 7 alleged members of infamous Russian Trickbot hacking gang

    In a first-of-its-kind coordinated action, authorities in the United States and the United Kingdom have sanctioned seven individuals allegedly behind the infamous Russia-based cybercrime gang Trickbot. The action, which marks the first time that British officials have issued sanctions against suspected ransomware operators, saw the U.S. Treasury and the U.K. Foreign Office levy sanctions against the Russian hackers allegedly connected to a single network behind the Conti and Ryuk ransomware variants, as well as the infamous Trickbot banking trojan. This also marks the first time authorities have linked the Conti, Ryuk, and Trickbot to a single criminal organization.

  • Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian troops training in UK

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with UK PM Rishi Sunak, visited the Bovington Camp military base in Dorset, England, where UK instructors are training Ukrainian service members, the president’s office reported on Feb. 8.

  • Rep. Santos facing House ethics probe as constituents call for resignation

    Dozens of George Santos' constituents visited Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to demand that the embattled congressman resign, the same day that news broke that Santos is expected to face an investigation from the House Ethics Committee.

  • UN chief pushes for more aid access to Syria from Turkey

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday pushed for more humanitarian aid access to northwestern Syria from Turkey, saying he would be "very happy" if the United Nations could use more than one border crossing to deliver help after a deadly earthquake struck the region this week. The Syrian government views the delivery of aid to the rebel-held northwest from Turkey as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Since 2014 the United Nations has had a UN Security Council mandate allowing it to reach millions of people in need in the area via one crossing.

  • Passport rush blamed on US policy stalls adoptions in Haiti

    Dozens of children are stuck in orphanages across Haiti, unable to leave the increasingly volatile country and start new lives with adoptive parents because a U.S. policy change has unleashed a rush for passports at Haiti’s main immigration office. U.S. President Joe Biden announced last month that the U.S. will accept 30,000 people a month from Haiti, Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela if they pass a background check and have an eligible sponsor and a passport to travel. The ensuing demand for Haitian passports has overwhelmed Haiti's passport office in the capital, Port-au-Prince, where people with appointments cannot squeeze through the aggressive crowd or secure new appointments.

  • In Syria, a child is saved but loses his family

    Rescuers working by torchlight pulled three-year-old Tariq Haidar from the rubble some 42 hours after a devastating earthquake destroyed his family home in the Syrian town of Jandaris. Orphaned by the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey in the dead of night on Monday, Haidar was brought to a hospital where doctors were forced to amputate his left leg. The bodies of his mother and a third sibling were recovered from the rubble later, people in the area said.

  • Britain defends possible talks with governor of China's Xinjiang

    Britain on Thursday defended the possibility that officials will hold talks with Erkin Tuniyaz, the governor of the western Chinese region of Xinjiang, amid outrage from lawmakers who have highlighted alleged rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims there. Junior foreign office minister Leo Docherty said that Tuniyaz might visit Britain next week, though he had not been invited to London by the government and would not be "dignified" with a ministerial meeting. "China's actions in Xinjiang are of course abhorrent and we will not legitimise them in any way," Docherty told lawmakers.

  • 2023 Super Bowl: The Best Black Commercials of All Time

    Besides cheering on your favorite NFL team and singing along to the halftime show, we most look forward to the commercials. Whether you get a laugh or shed a heartfelt tear, here are some of the best Super Bowl commercials featuring Black people over the years.

  • US sanctions Iranian petrochemicals, petroleum firms

    The U.S. imposed sanctions Thursday on Iranian petrochemical manufacturers and other companies it said played a role in producing, selling and shipping Iranian petrochemical products and petroleum to buyers in Asia. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which administers financial sanctions, targeted six Iran-based manufacturers and three firms in Malaysia and Singapore…

  • How Chrissy Teigen Triggered Trump

    At a hearing that was supposed to be about Hunter Biden, his laptop & Twitter, Donald Trump’s feud with Chrissy Teigen made waves.

  • Newly Released Photo Shows Gabby Petito Documenting Face Injuries Before Encountering Moab Police

    Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were on a cross-country trip when she vanished in late August 2021

  • State of the Union live updates: Latest on Biden's speech

    Follow along for real-time updates on President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address from The Associated Press. Live updates are brought to you by AP journalists at the White House, on Capitol Hill and beyond. President Joe Biden spoke for 73 minutes during his State of the Union address in the House chamber.

  • Twitter Explodes Over Lauren Boebert's Clueless State Of The Union Tweet

    The Colorado Republican appeared to forget who was president in 2020.

  • Washington Post Columnists Point Out GOP's Sarah Huckabee Sanders Problem

    The Trump White House press secretary's State of the Union rebuttal "vividly demonstrates a problem for the GOP," wrote Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent.

  • Republican Nancy Mace's Kevin McCarthy Roast Leaves D.C. Crowd In Shock

    Mace also took aim at former President Donald Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a Washington Press Club Foundation dinner.

  • House Republicans’ Hunter Biden Probe Begins With a Thud

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans failed in the opening salvo of their investigation into the finances of Joe Biden’s family to produce evidence substantiating their claims that US intelligence officials worked with Twitter Inc. to suppress an unflattering 2020 news story on the president’s son. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After

  • DeSantis says he won't fight with Trump over Truth Social photos with high schoolers: 'I don't spend my time trying to smear other Republicans'

    "I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden," DeSantis said during a press conference on Wednesday.

  • Sean Hannity Ducks Geraldo Rivera's Question About ‘Crazy Or Normal’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Rivera reality-checked Republicans who think the far-right lawmaker is "the new normal."

  • Chinese spy balloon sought secret US communications signals, State Department says

    The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down had carried multiple devices to intercept sensitive communications, according to the State Department.

  • 'A Sick Puppy': Mitt Romney And George Santos Get Into Tense Exchange At State Of The Union

    The truth-challenged GOP congressman appeared to get into a brief confrontation ahead of President Joe Biden's address to Congress.