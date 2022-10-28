U.S. to provide Ukraine with $275 million in military aid, Blinken says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will provide $275 million in additional military assistance to Ukraine, including arms, munitions and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We are also working to provide Ukraine with the air defense capabilities it needs with the two initial U.S.-provided NASAMS ready for delivery to Ukraine next month and we are working with Allies and partners to enable delivery of their own air defense systems to Ukraine," Blinken said.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Rami Ayyub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)