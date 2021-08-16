Biden to Speak as Kabul Crisis Accelerates: Afghanistan Update

Biden to Speak as Kabul Crisis Accelerates: Afghanistan Update
Eltaf Najafizada
·7 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Desperate scenes played out at Kabul’s international airport on Monday as thousands rushed to exit Afghanistan after Taliban fighters took control of the capital, with the Associated Press reporting at least seven people were killed in the melee.

With land borders now under the control of the militant group, the airport is the last remaining exit point and there are fears that option may close soon. Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people swarming the tarmac. Afghanistan’s aviation authority asked people not to rush to the airport. That’s even as countries including the U.S. seek to evacuate their diplomats and other nationals.

The panic in Afghanistan’s largest city reflects the Taliban’s rapid territorial advance, returning the fundamentalist group to power two decades after the U.S. military invaded and kicked it out. Criticism is mounting of President Joe Biden, who is following through on his predecessor Donald Trump’s push to withdraw the remaining U.S. troops stationed there. Biden is due to speak later today from the White House.

Taliban leaders are seeking to portray a moderate stance, with a spokesman telling the AP they want to form an “open, inclusive Islamic government.”

At the same time the group is talking about declaring a new “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” and there are reports it is already curtailing the rights of women. It remains unclear what if any power-sharing arrangements might follow with the remnants of the government of President Ashraf Ghani -- who has fled the country -- or if the Taliban will simply seek to rule in their own right.

All times are local (GMT +4.5 hours)

Biden to speak as criticism mounts at home (7:40 p.m.)

The U.S. president will return to the White House from Camp David to address the American people about the unfolding disaster in Afghanistan that has shaken perceptions of his leadership and his administration’s competence.

Biden will speak at 3:45 p.m. ET from the East Room of the White House, where less than a week ago he said he did not regret his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country. -- Bill Faries

UN chief cites ‘chilling reports’ of Taliban abuse (7:25 p.m.)

During an emergency Security Council meeting in New York, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Taliban and other parties in Afghanistan to exercise “utmost restraint” and protect civilians, saying he’d received “chilling reports of severe restrictions” on human rights, especially against women and girls. Afghanistan is now gripped by “chaos, unrest, uncertainty and fear,” he said.

The UN leader urged the international community to accept Afghan refugees, refrain from deportations and speak with “one voice” to uphold human rights. “The following days will be pivotal, the world will be watching,” he said. -- Peter Martin

Ghani whereabouts a mystery after Oman flight (7:03 p.m.)

The exact location of the now-exiled president is unclear with reports he first traveled to Tajikistan and then onto Oman. Two officials familiar with security matters say Ghani did fly to Oman but his plane has now left the country again. What’s unknown is whether Ghani went on with it and, if so, where he is headed.

An official at Oman’s foreign ministry says reports in various media that Ghani is in the country are incorrect. -- Eltaf Najafizada, Sudhi Ranjan Sen

Taliban says won’t let Afghanistan be base for hostility against others (6:45 p.m.)

The militant group is committed to basic rights of its citizens such as education, freedom of speech and work, Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban negotiation team in Doha, told Turkey’s A Haber television.

“Our message to the world is that there will be a government in Afghanistan that is willing to have good relationships,” Shaheen said. “Turkey is a great, Islamic brother country. We want to have good relations with Turkey in future and want their cooperation, assistance and many things in Afghanistan.”

The Taliban “will not allow any groups or individuals to use Afghanistan against any country of the world,” he said. -- Onur Ant

U.S. officials defend moves to pull troops out (4:41 p.m.)

Biden administration officials fanned out across U.S. networks Monday morning to defend the withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying the president’s worst option would be sending troops back in to fight the Taliban.

In TV interviews, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his deputy, Jon Finer, said the situation had deteriorated faster than any analyst expected, and chided the Afghan army for not slowing the Taliban advance.

Finer told MSNBC the focus of U.S. forces would be on securing Kabul’s airport, while Sullivan downplayed the impact of the withdrawal on U.S. counter terrorism efforts worldwide. Both said they expected Biden to speak publicly on the matter soon. -- Josh Wingrove

Pakistan bonds worst performers in emerging markets (4:23 p.m.)

Pakistan bonds were the worst performers among emerging-market peers Monday, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index. Its dollar-denominated bonds due in 2031 fell 1.6% as of 8:15 a.m. in New York to trade at 100.8, heading for their biggest daily drop since they were issued in April.

Investors are concerned over any spillover impact on law and order in Pakistan and whether “global forces try to isolate Pakistan” for perceived support of the Taliban, said Abdul Kadir Hussain, head of fixed-income asset management at Dubai-based Arqaam Capital Ltd. -- Faseeh Mangi

U.K. to continue evacuation flights as long as safe (4:05 p.m.)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman Max Blain said the U.K. will keep sending evacuation flights to Kabul airport for as long as it’s safe, pointing to a U.S. pledge to continue with flights also until the end of August.Speaking in London, Blain told reporters that British ambassador Laurie Bristow remains in Kabul processing exit visas for Afghans seeking refuge. However, Blain said it was “too early” to say whether diplomatic overtures would be made to the Taliban. -- Kitty Donaldson

China vows constructive role in Afghan rebuilding (3:38 p.m.)

Beijing hopes to play a constructive part in the rebuilding of Afghanistan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Monday, while demurring on questions about recognizing the Taliban as the new leadership of the country. China hopes Afghanistan enjoys a peaceful transition of power, Hua said at a regular briefing in Beijing.

“We respect the Afghan people’s will and choice,” she said. The Chinese embassy is operating normally; most Chinese nationals have already left with the embassy’s help and those that remain are safe, she added -- Muneeza Naqvi

Russia is hedging its bets on the new regime (3:12 p.m.)

Russia is in no rush to recognize the Taliban regime and “recognition or not will depend on the new authorities’ actions, on how responsibly they will rule the country in the nearest time,” Kremlin special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Echo of Moscow radio Monday.

Russia’s diplomatic presence in Kabul will be reduced, with some embassy staff relocated or sent on vacation “just not to create too much presence” in Afghanistan, Kabulov said, adding the Taliban posted guards outside the Russian embassy to ensure security. -- Ilya Arkhipov

Germany expresses concern for those left in Afghanistan (2:24 p.m.)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke Monday about what she called the “bitter hours” in Afghanistan. In a closed-door session of her party leadership in Berlin, Merkel made clear that the trigger for the chaos now unfolding in the country was the U.S. decision to withdraw its troops, according to a participant of the meeting.

Merkel added that Germany would need the help of American troops at the airport to support the evacuation of its diplomats and other staff. -- Arne Delfs

