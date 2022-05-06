U.S. unemployment rate expected to fall to 3.5% in April, job gains to slow

Lucia Mutikani
·4 min read

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. unemployment rate likely dropped to its pre-pandemic low of 3.5% in April, while job growth moderated to a still brisk pace amid widespread worker shortages, underscoring the challenge the Federal Reserve faces to curb high inflation.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday is also expected to show wages rose solidly last month and highlight the economy's strong fundamentals despite a drop in gross domestic product in the first quarter.

"Consumers have money to burn and businesses are trying to hire people, but labor shortages are, if anything, getting worse," said Sung Won Sohn, a finance and economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. "I think we are seeing the beginning of a wage price spiral, and it is going to be a tough nut to crack, even for the central bank."

Nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 391,000 jobs last month after rising 431,000 in March, according to a Reuters survey of economists. That would mark a slowdown from the first-quarter average gain of 562,000 jobs per month and snap an 11-month streak of payroll gains in excess of 400,000. Estimates ranged from as low as 188,000 jobs added to as high as 517,000.

The unemployment rate is forecast to drop to 3.5%, which would be the lowest level since February 2020. The jobless rate was at 3.6% in March and has declined by four-tenths of a percentage point this year.

There were a record 11.5 million job openings on the last day of March, which widened the jobs-workers gap to a record 3.4% of the labor force from 3.1% in February.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its policy interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in 22 years, and said the U.S. central bank would begin trimming its bond holdings next month. It started raising rates in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters "the labor market is extremely tight, and inflation is much too high."

There are concerns the Fed could raise rates too high and choke off economic growth. Though GDP contracted in the first quarter under the weight of a record trade deficit, domestic demand was strong, with consumer spending picking up and business investment in equipment accelerating.

SEASONAL QUIRK

Some of the anticipated slowdown in payrolls last month would also reflect a seasonal quirk. April is one of the strongest months for job growth, which is normally anticipated by the seasonal adjustment factor, the model that the government uses to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data.

Payrolls unadjusted for the seasonal fluctuations have generally topped one million in April, with the exception of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging.

"The seasonal adjustment factor anticipates strong hiring in April and has, on average, reduced seasonally adjusted employment by 820,000," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. "Therefore, we're assuming another 800,000 drag from the seasonal adjustment factor in April."

Growing worker shortages were evident this week in other labor market reports, which all pointed to slower employment gains in April. With the gap between labor demand and supply widening, wages likely maintained their strong growth pace.

Average hourly earnings are forecast to rise 0.4%, matching March's gain. That would lower the year-on-year increase in wages to a still-robust 5.5% from 5.6% in March. But wage growth could surprise on the upside as the survey period for April's employment report included the 15th day of the month.

Compensation for American workers logged its largest increase in more than three decades in the first quarter, helping to support domestic demand.

"Following a very strong increase in employment costs in the first quarter, evidence of upward pressures on wages continuing into the second quarter would keep risks tilted towards a more hawkish Fed," said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup in New York.

Though Powell on Wednesday said a 75-basis-point rate hike was not on the table, some economists believe the Fed could raise its benchmark interest rate above its estimated neutral rate of between 2% and 3%.

Other details of the April employment report likely were strong. The average workweek is expected to have risen to 34.7 hours from 34.6 hours in March. The steady flow of workers back into the labor force also likely continued last month. A total of 722,000 people entered the labor force in February and March.

With annual inflation increasing at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, the rising cost of living is pulling some people who had retired back into the workforce.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nasdaq plunges 5% as stocks end sharply lower, erasing post-Fed relief rally

    Stocks ended sharply lower Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping 5% as major indexes more than wiped out gains seen the previous session in a relief rally that followed a widely anticipated Federal Reserve rate hike. Tech and other growth stocks were hardest hit as Treasury yields jumped, with the 10-year rate at its highest since late 2018 at more than 3.04%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed around 1,063 points, or 3.1%, to close near 32,998, according to preliminary figures, while

  • Asian shares hit seven-week low as China doubles down on zero-COVID

    Asian shares tumbled to their lowest in seven weeks on Friday but the dollar stood tall as investors globally shunned riskier assets over fears that higher U.S. interest rates and China's reinforcement of its zero-COVID policy could hit growth hard. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 2.54% on Friday morning and fell to its lowest level since March 16, the day when Chinese vice premier Liu He boosted shares by pledging to support markets and the Chinese economy. Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend, rising 0.8% on its return from a three-day holiday.

  • Americans have never before been so gloomy about buying a house

    Across the board, prospective homebuyers are losing interest in investing in their own four walls, according to an annual Gallup poll, as mortgage rates drift higher amid Fed tightening.

  • FDA finds ‘no evidence’ that second Pfizer pill stops repeat COVID-19 symptoms

    While Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid does offer a reduction in hospitalization and deaths, there is currently “no evidence” to suggest that prolonging and repeating a course of the drug has any more benefit according to an FDA official. John Farley, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Office of Infectious Diseases, said on Wednesday…

  • Global Markets Track U.S. Selloff; S&P Futures Edge Lower

    International markets fell sharply, following Thursday’s slide on Wall Street, but U.S. stock futures were only modestly lower, suggesting some of the pressure on American stocks could abate Friday.

  • How to get more people vaccinated? 'You stop talking and you listen,' Walensky says

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, visited the vaccination site at Ted Watkins Memorial Park in Los Angeles and discussed the next phase of getting Americans to get the COVID-19 shot.

  • San Francisco sees sharp decline in business travel

    Made worse by a sharp drop in business-related bookings, hotels in San Francisco are on pace to see a $1.7 billion decline in revenue. Kenny Choi reports. (5-5-22)

  • Replay – We’re Not in a Real Estate Bubble: CEO of Private Equity Solutions in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with Ferdinand Ruaño, CEO of Private Equity Solutions LLC (PES) to discuss the origins of PES, Mr. […]

  • California on the precipice of expanding community college baccalaureate programs

    Proponents say the advanced bachelor’s degree offerings by colleges that typically offer associate degrees are key to training California’s workforce.

  • Tesla Looking to Boost Shanghai Car Production With Second Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is making plans to resume double shifts at its factory in Shanghai as soon as mid-May as it expects staffing and parts shortages to ease, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Heads for Europe, Will Meet RefugeesElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFiona Hill Says Put

  • U.S. Mortgage Rates Jump to 5.27%, Highest Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. resumed their upward climb, reaching the highest level since August 2009.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ The average for a 30-year loan jumped to 5.27% from 5

  • Wrangle over EU carbon market revamp threatens climate targets

    Officials and lawmakers negotiating an overhaul of the EU carbon market are struggling to reach a compromise over plans to levy CO2 costs on suppliers of polluting fuels, potentially putting the bloc's climate change targets at risk. Launched in 2005, the emissions trading system (ETS) is the European Union's main tool for cutting greenhouse gases, which it does by forcing power plants and factories to buy CO2 permits when they pollute and capping the supply of permits. The scheme has slashed emissions in those sectors by 43% since its launch, but is facing a revamp as the EU strives to hit a target of a 55% cut in net emissions from 1990 levels by 2030.

  • Sen. Tina Smith Says Overturning Roe Is 'So Out of Step with Where Americans Are' on Abortion Rights

    The Senator from Minnesota, who previously worked at Planned Parenthood, points out that the majority of Americans are in support of abortion access

  • Exclusive: CATL planning EV battery production in United States, vetting sites - sources

    CATL, the world's largest battery maker, is in the final stages of vetting sites in the United States to build electric vehicle batteries, an investment that would mark the Chinese company's first production in the world's second-largest car market, two people with knowledge of the plans told Reuters. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) is in talks to open plants that would serve BMW AG and Ford Motor Co, and potential sites include South Carolina and Kentucky, where those automakers have assembly plants, according to the two people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are ongoing and private.

  • ECB Defies Global Peer Pressure After Fed-Led Tightening Round

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Heads for Europe, Will Meet RefugeesElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarFiona Hill Says Putin Sensed West’s Weakness Before Ukraine WarThe European Central Bank’s go-slow approach to starti

  • ​​Virus Detected in Man Who Died 2 Months After Receiving Pig Heart Transplant

    David Bennett Sr. died in March, two months after being the first person to receive a pig heart transplant

  • Analysis: Banks face reversal of fortune from war and 'great depression'

    Global banks are taking steps to weather the wider impact of war and runaway inflation as the stream of central bank money that kept them afloat for more than a decade is switched off. But if policymakers are hoping banks will help avert recession by turning on their own lending taps, they could be disappointed, bankers, analysts and investors told Reuters. Banks are having to quickly get to grips with a sharp rise in the risk of doing business as corporate and retail borrowers juggle higher loan costs with soaring costs.

  • One Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX) insider upped their stake by 1.8% in the previous year

    From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Lefroy Exploration Limited's ( ASX:LEX ) during the past 12 months...

  • The S&P 500 has more downside ahead even after a dramatic 4% drop as the market is locked in a 'tug of war' over views on Fed policy, CFRA's Sam Stovall says

    "What the bond market is saying is, 'The Fed is not being aggressive enough,'" in raising rates with decades-high inflation, Stovall told Insider.

  • Treasuries Hammered Ahead of Jobs Report as Market Doubts Powell

    (Bloomberg) -- An escalating selloff in long-end Treasuries pushed yields to fresh multi-year highs Thursday, with the benchmark 10-year rate closing above 3% for the first time since 2018 as concern over inflation rattled the bond market. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansUkraine Latest: Jill Biden Heads for Europe, Will Meet RefugeesElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have