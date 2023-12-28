U.S. unveils $250 million military aid package to meet Ukraine’s ‘most pressing needs’

The United States has announced a fresh injection of military aid to Ukraine worth $250 million, the Pentagon reported on Dec. 27.

The 54th package provided by the U.S. since the commencement of Russia's full-scale invasion includes:

Additional ammunition for the NASAMS air defense system

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles

Components for missile defense systems

Ammunition for HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System)

155mm and 105mm projectiles

TOW missiles

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank missiles

15 million rounds of small arms ammunition, among other items

This aid package was meticulously crafted to meet Ukraine's most pressing requirements, the U.S. Department of Defense underscored in an official statement.

Urging swift approval from the U.S. Congress for the president's supplemental assistance request slated for the upcoming year, the Pentagon emphasized that this commitment represents a strategically sound investment in U.S. national security.

