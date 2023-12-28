U.S. unveils $250 million military aid package to meet Ukraine’s ‘most pressing needs’
The United States has announced a fresh injection of military aid to Ukraine worth $250 million, the Pentagon reported on Dec. 27.
Read also: Ukraine receives tranche of US aid waiting for Congress to approve new funding
The 54th package provided by the U.S. since the commencement of Russia's full-scale invasion includes:
Additional ammunition for the NASAMS air defense system
Stinger anti-aircraft missiles
Components for missile defense systems
Ammunition for HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System)
155mm and 105mm projectiles
TOW missiles
Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank missiles
15 million rounds of small arms ammunition, among other items
This aid package was meticulously crafted to meet Ukraine's most pressing requirements, the U.S. Department of Defense underscored in an official statement.
Read also: Ukraine will keep fighting even without aid, it can’t afford to lose — Zelenskyy
Urging swift approval from the U.S. Congress for the president's supplemental assistance request slated for the upcoming year, the Pentagon emphasized that this commitment represents a strategically sound investment in U.S. national security.
We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine