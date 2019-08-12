U.S. urges all sides to refrain from violence in Hong Kong -official

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The United States is continuing to monitor developments in Hong Kong and urges all sides to refrain from violence, a Trump administration official said on Monday after anti-government protesters and police toughened their stances amid weekend skirmishes.

"Societies are best served when diverse political views are respected and can be freely and peacefully expressed. The United States urges all sides to refrain from violence," the official said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason Writing by Susan Heavey)