U.S. vaccine distribution to states expected to tick up 16% next week - Washington Post

Coronavirus vaccination site at NYCHA housing complex in Brooklyn

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is expected to increase state allocations of COVID-19 vaccines to about 10 million next week, up 16% from 8.6 million doses per week currently, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

While the increase, expected to be announced to governors in a call later on Tuesday, will help alleviate ongoing shortages it will not be enough to fully alleviate ongoing supply problems facing localities, the Post said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

