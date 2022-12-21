U.S. new vehicle sales to fall in December as high prices deter buyers - report

Imported automobiles are parked in a lot at the port of Newark New Jersey
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. total new vehicle retail sales are expected to decline in December as high vehicle prices and rising borrowing costs pushed consumers to cut back spending, a report from industry consultants J.D. Power-LMC Automotive showed on Wednesday.

“Elevated pricing, coupled with repeated interest rate increases, continue to inflate monthly loan payments," said Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power.

The average monthly payment for a new vehicle loan in December was $718, up $47 from a year ago, per the report.

Retail sales of new vehicles this month are expected to touch over 1.04 million units, down 2.8% from last year.

Total new vehicle sales in December, including retail and non-retail transactions, are likely to be over 1.25 million units, a 5.3% increase from last year, according to the report.

The consultants expect retail sales in the United States to increase next year, with improving inventory levels.

"Even with the probability of an economic downturn, pent-up consumer demand from the past two years will keep inventory levels relatively low," King said.

Globally, vehicle sales are projected to end at 80.7 million units this year, a 1% contraction from 2021.

They project global sales to grow 6% to 85.7 million units in 2023, even as markets grapple with the prospects of an economic recession.

"We expect 2023 to carry a high level of risk and uncertainty as several markets could be dealing with a recession," Jeff Schuster, president, global forecasts, LMC Automotive said.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter is hit with dozens of legal complaints by ex-employees

    Twitter Inc on Tuesday was accused by 100 former employees of various legal violations stemming from Elon Musk's takeover of the company, including targeting women for layoffs and failing to pay promised severance. Shannon Liss-Riordan, a lawyer for the workers, said she had filed 100 demands for arbitration against Twitter that make similar claims to four class action lawsuits pending in California federal court. The workers all signed agreements to bring legal disputes against the company in arbitration rather than court, Liss-Riordan said, which means they will likely be barred from participating in the class actions.

  • Blatter criticizes Infantino's plans for World Cup formats

    BERLIN (AP) Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter is criticizing successor Gianni Infantino's plans for a 48-team World Cup and an expanded Club World Cup. ''There are attempts to squeeze more and more out of the lemon - for example with the World Cup finals with 48 teams or now with a Club World Cup that must be viewed as direct competition to the Champions League,'' he was quoted as saying. The 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada will be the first 48-nation tournament, meeting Infantino's election pledge of a bigger and more inclusive World Cup going beyond European and South American teams.

  • 12 Most Advanced Countries in Asia

    In this article, we talk about the 12 most advanced countries in Asia. You can skip our detailed analysis of development on the Asian continent and go directly to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Asia. Asian Century The 21st century is exceedingly regarded as the Asian century, primarily due to the overall slowing economic growth […]

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Which African countries were most innovative in 2022?

    This year saw Africa climb up the global tech ladder to join the rest of the world in running an economy driven by innovation.

  • Gazprom: gas supplied in full, bypassing damaged Russian export pipeline

    A local unit of the Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday that gas was being supplied to customers in full via parallel pipelines following a fatal explosion in a section of the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline. The blast, near Kalinino, around 150 km (90 miles) west of the Volga city of Kazan in central Russia, killed three people and threatened to disrupt some of the limited volume of Russian gas that is still reaching Europe despite the economic fallout from Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

  • Boeing Receives Congress Support For 737 MAX Deadline Waiver: Report

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has earned Congress’ backing to cancel new safety standard deadline for its 737 MAX aircraft. The December 27 deadline, Reuters reported, was imposed by Congress in 2020 in response to the two fatal 737 MAX crashes. The deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. Related: Boeing Continues To Convince Congress For 737 MAX 10 Deadline Extension Boeing had been lobbying for the waiver for months as it had bagged more than 1,000 orders for its best-selling MAX. C

  • Raw Lithium Exports Banned in Zimbabwe as Demand and Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe has banned the export of unprocessed raw lithium with immediate effect as part of efforts to have the key raw material in electric-vehicle batteries processed locally. Most Read from BloombergMusk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor FoundAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected After Pipeline BlastMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Inves

  • Joe Biden made the oil trade of the year

    Gas prices were a major story in 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and some predicted the US dollar might be subsumed by a new, commodity-backed trade currency.

  • Demand for Lemons Surges as Chinese Seek Immunity Against Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Business is suddenly booming for China’s lemon farmers as citizens turn to natural remedies to fight a mounting wave of Covid infections.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US Says

  • Merck's Stock Could Keep Climbing Higher

    Fundamental analysts appear to be positive about a number of Merck & Co.'s cancer treatments and that seems to be translating into a strong looking charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of MRK, below, I see a chart that has ignored the weakness in the broad market. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows us a bullish rise the past year.

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]

  • The hardest part is yet to come for gas-hoarding Europe

    Europe faces a much tougher task to rebuild gas stocks next year compared with this winter, meaning energy bills are likely to stay high and governments could have to implement painful rationing measures they have so far avoided. Previously dominant, gas supplies from Russia have since late August been greatly reduced, meaning the task of refilling storage will be much harder when levels are depleted by early next year. This year, the European Union successfully filled reserves to a peak of 96%-full in November to try to ensure sufficient winter supplies.

  • Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars

    Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.

  • The US made $4 billion selling oil this year on President Biden's unprecedented releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

    Sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve total 180 million barrels at an average of $96.25 per barrel.

  • The Global Economy Is Finally Realizing That Fossil Fuels Are Finite

    The cost of fossil fuel extraction is on the rise, highlighting a cold hard truth that the global economy is struggling to deal with

  • Swiss Watch Exports Hit $2.6 Billion in November, the Highest Monthly Total Ever

    It's looking like 2022 is going to be a record year for the industry.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Oil prices lifted by data showing fall in U.S. crude inventories

    Oil futures rise Wednesday, lifted after industry report shows a fall in U.S. crude inventories ahead of official data

  • Wells Fargo ordered to pay $3.7 billion for alleged mismanagement of auto loans, mortgages and deposit accounts

    Consumer Financial Protection Board orders $2 billion in redress payments to consumers and a $1.7 billion civil penalty, with Wells not admitting wrongdoing.