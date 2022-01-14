U.S. venture capital deals notched all-time high of $330 billion in 2021

FILE PHOTO: Four thousand U.S. dollars are counted out by a banker at a bank in Westminster
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Venture capital dealmaking in the United States reached an all-time high in 2021 at nearly $330 billion, buoyed by excess liquidity and an accommodative monetary policy, according to a report from PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association.

Venture capital firms ramped up bets on technology, biotech, healthcare and fintech sectors, announcing a record 17,054 deals in the year.

It was also the best year on record for VC fundraising, which hit $128.3 billion across 730 funds. The figure, which breached the $100 billion-mark for the first time, was $40 billion higher than the previous record in 2020.

For an interactive graphic, click on this link: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Gp0ybS

Graphic: U.S. venture capital deals activity, https://tmsnrt.rs/3r8WSUY Some of the biggest fundraises last year included crypto firm FTX Trading, which was valued at $25 billion in October, and AI platform Databricks, which notched a valuation of $38 billion in August, each raising $1 billion.

The frenetic pace of fund raising is expected to continue this year, as cash with venture capital firms remains at an all-time high, and returns outpace all other assets classes, the report added.

VC-backed companies going public or being bought out led to exits worth $774.1 billion in 2021, nearly 88% of which was realized through public listings. While the U.S. initial public offering (IPO) market continued on a tear, special purpose acquisition companies have offered a viable alternative to IPOs despite tightening regulatory scrutiny.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Press Secretary Jen Psaki, national security adviser Jake Sullivan hold a briefing

    Press Secretary Jen Psaki and national security adviser Jake Sullivan conduct a briefing at the White House.

  • Bank of Korea Flags More Rate Hikes to Come Over Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol signaled the likelihood of more interest rate increases to come following Friday’s hike, as the central bank clearly put inflation concerns ahead of uncertainties over Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be Wearing a

  • Analysis-Marooned: Risk of catching Omicron abroad delays airline recovery

    SYDNEY/ABU DHABI (Reuters) -Before the Omicron variant of coronavirus burst onto the scene in November, retired Australian Glenn Turnley was looking forward to a three-week trip to Japan, Britain and France in March - his first overseas jaunt since the pandemic began. Even though he is fully vaccinated and boosted, Turnley says the high transmissibility of Omicron means he is likely to cancel - even if Japan opens its borders to foreigners. "I was worried less with Delta because the vaccines that were available, they seemed to be doing the trick," he said.

  • Asia Stocks Decline as Fed Hawks Spur Tech Rout: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks declined Friday after a slew of Federal Reserve officials signaled they will combat inflation aggressively and the Nasdaq 100 fell to its lowest level since October. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the

  • Berkshire Hathaway Prices $1.1 Billion Worth of Yen Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. sold 128.5 billion yen ($1.13 billion) in bonds, taking advantage of Japan’s ultra-low borrowing costs. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on MasksThe U.S. c

  • Goldman Sachs sees gains of up to 60% in these 3 beaten-down stocks — if you're a risk-averse investor worried about market highs, they might be for you

    Not every stock with big potential has shot through the roof this year.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Minting Money

    These fundamentally strong companies with robust cash flows can prove to be attractive picks in 2022.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The consumer healthcare market is a multi-trillion dollar industry worldwide that could double by 2028, according to Verified Market Research, which means there are opportunities to be had for patient investors. The company recently reported third-quarter 2021 results that showcased a 31% year-over-year increase in monthly active users and a 68% increase in subscription plans.

  • Energy-drink company Monster acquires Colorado's largest craft brewery

    Colorado’s largest craft brewery has been acquired by Monster Beverage Corp. (Nasdaq: MNST) in a deal that will offer Oskar Blues Brewery much deeper financial reserves but will put the Longmont business and the other breweries it owns on a previously uncharted course. The Corona, California-based energy-drink maker announced Thursday that it’s acquired CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC for $330 million in cash, pending regulatory approval. CANarchy, formed after Fireman Capital Partners of Massachusetts acquired Oskar Blues and then began adding other craft beermakers to its fold, also includes Cigar City Brewing of Florida, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery of Utah, Deep Ellum Brewing Company of Texas and Perrin Brewing Company of Michigan.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Nasdaq near a 10% correction isn’t the sell signal you probably think it is

    There’s nothing magical about a stock index hitting the 10% decline that constitutes what Wall Street considers to be a correction. The odds that stocks will rise are no different after a 10% decline than they are before. This is important to keep in mind now that the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is losing ground quickly, down 2.5% on Jan. 13 alone and off 7.8% from its closing high on Nov. 19, 2021.

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.40 on 4th of March. The announced payment will take the...

  • J.P. Morgan Bullish on These 3 Dividend Stocks for up to 9% Yield

    When it comes to forecasting the year ahead, it’s only natural to turn to the experts. No one has a crystal ball, to show what’s coming up, but the market’s most successful players – major league investors, corporate CEOs, financial gurus – have built their reputations by correctly interpreting the current signs, and following them to returns and profits. JPMorgan's Jaime Dimon stands tall in this company. Dimon heads the largest of the US banking firms; JPM controls $3.79 trillion in total asse

  • Down 15% Already in 2022, Is This Metaverse Stock a Buy?

    While 2021 was very good to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders, 2022 is off to an arguably poor start. This gaming platform company with metaverse potential has been caught up in the broader growth stock sell-off and is trading down about 15.7% year to date. Part of the drop can be attributed to some investor concern heading into 2022 about Roblox's rich valuation.

  • 10 Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Jim Simons’ Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss 10 energy dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Jim Simons’ portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Jim Simons’ Portfolio. Jim Simons, an American billionaire hedge fund manager, founded Renaissance Technologies in […]

  • QuantumScape Is Expanding Beyond Electric Vehicles. It’s a Huge Move.

    QuantumScape looks at applying its rechargeable battery technology into the market for stationary power applications.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor, which provides a juicy opportunity to snap up this trio of beauties.

  • 3 mega-cap tech stocks that will gain big as interest rates rise: analyst

    Shopping for some tech bargains ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes? Try these on for size, says one veteran tech analyst.