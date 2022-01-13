U.S. veterans, families ask Biden admin not to release frozen funds to Iran till terror cases settled

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan De Luce
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. military veterans and their families on Thursday called on the Biden administration not to release frozen funds to Iran as part of nuclear negotiations until American victims of terrorist attacks carried out by the Tehran regime or its proxies are compensated.

More than 1,000 veterans and family members of those killed or wounded in bombings and other attacks in Iraq and elsewhere issued the appeal in a letter to President Joe Biden, asking that he meet with some of the families whose loved ones were killed.

“We share your view that Iran must never be allowed to develop or acquire nuclear weapons, but we do not believe that any sanctions on Iran should be lifted or suspended that result in the release of frozen funds until all outstanding judgments and pending claims against Iran and the IRGC (Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps) have been fully satisfied,” said the letter obtained by NBC News.

“In our view, Iran’s frozen funds should go first to the regime’s American victims before a single dollar goes to the regime itself,” it said.

The letter said there is an estimated $60 billion in unpaid terrorism lawsuit judgments and associated liens as a result of U.S. court cases against Iran, with billions more tied up in pending claims.

U.S. officials previously have said hundreds of American troops were killed by Iranian-backed militia in the Iraq war. Iran has denied any role in the attacks.

The appeal from the families comes as the U.S. and European powers reported modest progress in talks in Vienna with Iran over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal designed to prevent Tehran from building nuclear weapons.

Throughout the talks, Iran has demanded the U.S. unblock billions of dollars in funds around the world that have been frozen by U.S. sanctions.

The 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers eased sanctions on Tehran in return for strict limits on its nuclear program, including restrictions on uranium enrichment and the use of advanced centrifuges. When the deal was signed, the U.S. unblocked some Iranian assets.

President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the accord in 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran and added new measures. As a result of the reimposed sanctions, Iran cannot gain access to assets abroad, including revenue from some oil sales and other transactions.

Earlier this month, the Treasury Department said it would allow South Korea to send at least $63 million in overdue damages to an Iranian company. The money had been blocked by U.S. sanctions and Iran has been seeking access to billions of dollars frozen in South Korea and in other countries.

The move followed talks between South Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and the U.S. special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley. Iran says the U.S. has blocked about $7 billion in South Korea related to oil shipments.

Since the U.S. left the deal, Iran has violated the deal’s limits on its nuclear activities and hampered access for U.N. nuclear inspectors.

Biden administration officials say time is running out to reach an agreement to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • N.Y. business leaders push for federal chip funding

    A coalition of New York businesses, along with Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), is making its case that the Empire State should be a prime beneficiary of federal funding for the domestic semiconductor industry.State of play: Congress's push to pass funding for the U.S. chip industry remains stalled, but regions of the country are already trying to make their case for a share of the money. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving th

  • Senate panel advances Biden's FDA pick in 13-8 vote

    Two senators on the panel who caucus with Democrats and six Republicans opposed the nomination.

  • Make up with Trump or be a failure, Republican colleague warns McConnell

    Lindsey Graham tells Senate majority leader he won’t vote for someone ‘that can’t have a working relationship with Trump’ Mitch McConnell with Lindsey Graham in July last year. Graham’s words come amid a rumbling dispute between McConnell and Trump. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Mitch McConnell has been attacked by a key Trump ally and told to repair his relationship with the former president or face failure as Senate Republican leader. The move by Lindsey Graham

  • Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end', Poland warns of risk of war

    VIENNA/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Poland's foreign minister said on Thursday that Europe was at risk of plunging into war as Russia said it was not yet giving up on diplomacy but that military experts were preparing options in case tensions over Ukraine could not be defused. In Washington, the White House said the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine remained high with some 100,000 Russian troops deployed and the United States would make public within 24 hours intelligence suggesting Russia might seek to invent a pretext to justify one.

  • Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica

    A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported Thursday. Other scientists were skeptical and researchers chipped away at that premise over the decades, most recently by a team led by the Carnegie Institution for Science’s Andrew Steele. Tiny samples from the meteorite show the carbon-rich compounds are actually the result of water — most likely salty, or briny, water — flowing over the rock for a prolonged period, Steele said.

  • This $12 Kitchen Gadget Chops Garlic in Seconds & Saves You From Sticky, Smelly Fingers

    Every garlic lover needs this.

  • Russia warns it will sever ties with the US if it sanctions Putin over Ukraine crisis

    Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled legislation to punish Russia, including slapping sanctions on Putin, if it invades Ukraine.

  • Jennifer Aniston's frizzy haired selfie has fans cheering: 'Honestly, I’m very into it'

    Jennifer Aniston is proving that she really is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. The actress took a little time from shooting "Murder Mystery 2" in Hawaii to showcase her hair, which appears to have fallen victim to the humidity.

  • Christine Lee: Lawyer, mother-of-two, pillar of Anglo-Chinese community ... and spy

    For almost three decades, Christine Ching Kui Lee has been a pillar of the Anglo-Chinese community. A wealthy lawyer and campaigner, Ms Lee, from her home in the suburban West Midlands, has been energetic, it is fair to say, in promoting Chinese interests in Britain.

  • Missing more than 50 years, Vietnam pilot’s remains to be returned to Grandview family

    He was shot down over an island in northern Vietnam more than 50 years ago

  • China urges Turkey to respect sovereignty as Beijing's worries over Xinjiang influence grow

    China has told Turkey the two countries should respect each others' sovereignty and understanding of ethnic issues - in a possible sign of Beijing's concern about Turkish influence in Xinjiang. In a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said: "It is hoped that the two sides will firstly support each other in safeguarding their own sovereignty, security and development interests." The two nations should "refrain from participating in activities ag

  • MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Just Made His Most Bonkers Claim Yet

    ...and that's saying something.

  • Europe at greatest risk of war in 30 years, Poland warns

    Europe is nearer war than it has been in 30 years, Poland's foreign minister warned during the third round of diplomacy this week aimed at defusing tensions over Russia's demand that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO. Addressing envoys from the 57 members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Zbigniew Rau did not name Russia, but listed a string of conflicts in which Moscow's involvement has been alleged. "It seems that the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever before in the last 30 years," Rau said in a speech outlining his country's priorities as it holds the OSCE's rotating chairmanship this year.

  • Biden just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. And it's going to get worse.

    President Joe Biden barely had time to shake off Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's body slam Thursday when the U.S. Supreme Court knocked him down again.

  • Sweden boosts patrols on Gotland amid Russia tensions

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's military said on Thursday it was ramping up its visible activities on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland amid increased tensions between NATO and Russia and a recent deployment of Russian landing craft in the Baltic. Gotland, Sweden's biggest island, is strategically important and lies around 330 kilometres (205 miles) from Kaliningrad, the headquarters of Russia's Baltic Fleet.

  • Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker Claims he Found the COVID Cure

    Unfortunately, the misinformation on cures for coronavirus have continued and apparently gotten more creative. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker claims he is sitting on a ‘mist’ that could rid your body of the virus, reported the Washington Post.

  • Denmark accuses Russia, China, Iran of espionage threat

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark warned on Thursday of a rising espionage threat from Russia, China, Iran and others, including in the Arctic region where global powers are jostling for resources and sea routes. The Danish Security and Intelligence Service said there had been numerous examples of attempted spying on Denmark, whose active global role had helped make it a tempting target. "The threat from foreign intelligence activities against Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands has increased in recent years," Anders Henriksen, head of counterintelligence at the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, said in a report.

  • Joe Scarborough Rips 'Gutless' Kevin McCarthy With What He Said Exactly 1 Year Ago Today

    It’s a stark reminder of “just how shameless” the top House Republican is, said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Sen. Mitt Romney says the Republican National Committee 'would be nuts' to block GOP candidates from participating in presidential debates

    Romney told Insider debates are "a service to the country and to the people to hear the prospective candidates of the two major parties duke it out."

  • Trump’s new Manhattan bar: serving rip-off drinks and a side of narcissism

    45 Wine and Whiskey, the ex-president’s latest venture in his eponymous New York tower, is quite an experience – if you can find anyone to let you in Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. There are 39 photos of the former US president in the 45 Wine and Whiskey bar. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images If you are a man who has failed in an attempt to launch a vodka brand, done the same with a line of steaks, and bankrupted several casinos and hotels, leaning further into the hospitality business m