U.S. Vice President Harris to affirm defense commitment to Philippines

U.S. Vice President Harris arrives in the Philippines
7
Karen Lema
·2 min read

By Karen Lema

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will reaffirm American commitments to the defence of the Philippines when she meets with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila on Monday, a senior U.S. administration official said.

Harris, whose three-day trip to the Philippines includes a stop on the islands of Palawan on the edge of the South China Sea, will also reaffirm Washington's support for a 2016 international tribunal ruling that invalidated China's expansive claim in the disputed waterway.

"The vice president will underscore our commitment to stand up for the international rules and norms because we recognise the impact that that has on Philippine lives and livelihoods," the U.S. official said.

Beijing claims some territories in the waters off Palawan and much of the South China Sea, citing China's own historical maps. The 2016 ruling by an arbitration tribunal in The Hague, however, said the Chinese claims had no legal basis, delivering a victory for Manila.

But the Philippines has been unable to enforce the ruling and has since filed hundreds of protests over what it calls encroachment and harassment by China's coast guard and its vast fishing fleet.

Harris' visit would be the highest-level trip to the Philippines by a Biden administration official and marks a sharp turnaround in relations, which were strained by former President Rodrigo Duterte's animosity toward Washington and his embrace of Beijing.

"The vice president will tell President Marcos that we are pleased to see our security ties in such strong position," the U.S. official said.

Washington and the Philippines have moved ahead with an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) that dates back to the Obama administration and that languished under Duterte.

EDCA allows the United States to maintain a military presence, but not a permanent one, in its former colony through the rotation of ships and aircraft for humanitarian and maritime security operations in mutually agreed Philippine bases.

The United States has proposed adding more EDCA sites to the current five "to deepen our work together," the U.S. official said, adding that Washington has allocated $82 million to complete 21 projects on the five existing locations.

Last week, Philippine military chief Bartolome Bacarro said the United States had proposed including five more bases in the EDCA, including one in Palawan.

Harris is scheduled on Tuesday to meet with coast guard officials and tour a coast guard vessel in Palawan and speak about "principles of sovereignty territorial integrity and freedom of navigation," the U.S. official said.

Apart from security cooperation, the visit aims to strengthen Washington's partnership with the Philippines across a range of issues, including on climate action, nuclear cooperation, and food security, the digital economy, and health and maritime cooperation, the official said.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • VP Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud

    Vice President Kamala Harris will underscore America’s commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that started Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand, Harris flew Sunday night to a red-carpet welcome in Manila. On Monday, she meets President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for talks aimed at reinforcing Washington’s oldest treaty alliance in Asia and strengthening economic ties, said a senior U.S. administration official, who was not identified according to practice, in an online briefing ahead of the visit.

  • With Philippines visit VP Harris seeks to reset relations

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in the Philippines on Sunday for talks aimed at reviving ties with the former U.S. colony, an Asian ally that is central to U.S. efforts to counter China's increasingly assertive policies towards Taiwan. Harris, who will meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., visits the region as the Biden administration seeks to shore up relations with allies worried about growing Chinese influence in Southeast Asia and possible conflict over Taiwan, the self-governing island China regards as its own.

  • G7 calls for 'significant' U.N. response to North Korea missile launches

    ROME (Reuters) -The United Nations' Security Council needs to take "significant measures" in response to the latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch by North Korea, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialised nations said on Sunday. The Security Council is set to discuss North Korea in a meeting on Monday at the request of the United States, following the latest in a series of missile test launches this year.

  • 10 Biggest Discount Store Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 biggest discount store companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 Biggest Discount Store Companies in the World. The discount channel produced between $27.76 billion in sales worldwide in 2022. This figure is expected to reach $583 billion by […]

  • North Korea test-fires long-range missile with potential to reach entire U.S.

    North Korea fired an ICBM that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to hit the U.S.

  • Passenger restrained aboard flight traveling to JFK

    A passenger aboard a flight traveling from Poland to John F. Kennedy Airport had to be restrained after he went up to the cockpit door and started banging on it, according to officials.

  • China reports 24,473 new COVID cases; some Beijing businesses shut

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China reported a slight decline in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as numerous cities battled outbreaks, and as restaurants and other businesses in Beijing shut after authorities urged people to stay home over the weekend. Authorities have recently sought to ease the impact of their tough zero-COVID policy, which is battering the world's second-biggest economy and sowing frustration and anger as case numbers have risen to their highest since April. Numerous businesses in Beijing's Chaoyang district, the capital's main business and diplomatic area, have shut or announced only limited services.

  • What Social Security Will Look Like in 2035

    The future of Social Security remains uncertain, forcing people to ask questions like, "Will Social Security run out?" According to the 2021 annual report from the Social Security board of trustees,...

  • Marketmind: Don't doubt the dollar

    Reports of the dollar's decline may have been greatly exaggerated, and if that turns out to be the case, it's bad news for Asia. World stocks have rebounded strongly, bond yields and the dollar have fallen, and financial conditions eased significantly over the last month as investors bet that the Fed is preparing the ground for the much-vaunted 'pivot'. The MSCI World Index is up 15% from its Oct. 13 low, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index is up 15% in the last four weeks and on course for its best month since May, 2009.

  • Europe Reasserts Middle Path on China, Pushing Back on Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping started his week overseas mending ties with the US, and ended it with European leaders making the case for resisting the Biden administration’s sweeping chip curbs on China. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMalaysia Latest: Anwar Confident He Will Have a Chance to LeadFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformMusk Says Trum

  • 2nd arrest made in October fatal shooting at Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville

    A second arrest has been made in the shooting death of 29-year-old Jaisen Irwin.

  • Germany plans to tighten rules for firms highly dependent on China - document

    Germany's foreign ministry plans to tighten the rules for companies deeply exposed to China, making them disclose more information and possibly conduct stress tests for geopolitical risks, a confidential draft document seen by Reuters said. The proposed measures are part of a new business strategy towards China being drawn up by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Asia's economic superpower. "The aim is to change the incentive structure for German companies with market economy instruments so that reducing export dependency is more attractive," said the document, singling out the chemicals and car industries.

  • Kazakh leader headed for huge election victory, exit polls show

    ALMATY (Reuters) -Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was headed for a landslide victory in a snap election on Sunday, according to exit polls, solidifying his grip on power less than a year after he sidelined his long-ruling predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev. The former diplomat, who came to power in 2019 as Nazarbayev's hand-picked successor when the Central Asian nation's only ruler since the Soviet era stepped down, broke with his ex-patron after a January uprising that Tokayev called a coup attempt. A new election victory - polls showed him winning between 82% and 85% of the vote - will give Tokayev, 69, the sort of overwhelming personal mandate that Nazarbayev routinely secured as he built a personality cult over five successive terms.

  • New York state residents dig out after heavy snowstorm

    STORY: "It would be like a winter wonderland but with no candy," a child told Reuters on Saturday (November 19), as residents began digging out.Local authorities reported at least two deaths, thousands of customers experienced power outages and several highways were closed after the storm dumped heavy snow on parts of western New York state on Friday.As the storm gained momentum, the National Weather Service cited multiple instances in which snow squalls were accompanied by claps of thunder and flashes of lightning, a phenomenon called "thunder snow."By Friday evening, the weather service reported 5 1/2 feet of snow measured in the Erie County village of Orchard Park, 15 miles south of Buffalo and more directly in the downwind of path of frozen moisture blasting inland off Lake Erie.Snowfalls of such proportions are not uncommon for western New York in November, when the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes can mix with frigid air in the upper atmosphere dropping down from the Arctic, according to the weather service.

  • Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday. Russia has been hammering cities across Ukraine with missile strikes over the past week, in one of the heaviest waves of missile attacks since Moscow began its invasion nearly nine months ago. Ukraine says the strikes have crippled almost half of Ukraine's energy system, creating a potential humanitarian disaster as winter sets in.

  • Chris Holtmann, Brian Dutcher preview Ohio State-San Diego State in Maui

    Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann and San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher preview their Maui Invitational matchup.

  • Did Casey Anthony Ever Get Married? Here's What We Know About Her Dating History

    Casey Anthony was accused of killing her daughter Caylee Anthony in 2008. Here's everything we know about who she has been dating since she was acquitted in 2011.

  • Indiana basketball vs. Miami (Ohio) in Indianapolis: TV, radio, matchups

    The Indiana Hoosiers have little time to bask in their win over Xavier as they meet Miami (Ohio) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

  • Police plead for public's help in murders of 4 Idaho college students

    Police in Idaho are asking for the public's help as they investigate the stabbing deaths of four college students near the University of Idaho. Officials Friday also released more details on the murders. Christina Ruffini has the latest.

  • Commentary roundup: What newspapers around the state are saying

    Austin American-Statesman Commentary Roundup: Nov. 20, 2022