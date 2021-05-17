U.S. Vice President Harris to headline Democratic Asian American summit

The Telegraph

Say the words “Alice in Wonderland”, and as likely as not it will be a ruby-lipped, blue pinafore-wearing, blonde little girl that bounces into your mind. The 1951 Walt Disney animation from which she sprang remains one of the most popular in the studio’s canon, and is a linchpin of the new V&A exhibition exploring Alice’s considerable influence since Charles Lutwidge Dodgson – better known as Lewis Carroll – first told her tale in 1862. With this in mind, it is remarkable to learn that when the Disney film was released 70 years ago, it tanked. Reaction from critics and public alike was at best tepid and in some cases scorchingly cruel. One critic called it “a horrible anachronism”, another a “million pound ineptitude [that] deserves nothing but boos”. Not only that, but the film nearly didn’t make it through development. Disney purchased the rights to John Tenniel’s original illustrations in 1931 and began his first adaptation two years later, but Alice proved a beast – even a curse. Over the next 20 years he trialled and then shelved artwork, he hired and then fired writers, he locked horns with rival studios releasing competing versions, and had to abandon plans entirely when America entered the Second World War in 1941. By the time V-E day came around, the timbre of films had changed (reassurance and stability being key) so back to the drawing board Disney went, his Alice a puzzle that no-one – not even the king of filmmaking – could solve. “When you consider how impactful Disney’s Alice turned out to be, both in disseminating the story across the globe and in establishing her identity, the process that he went through to make it is fascinating,” says curator Kate Bailey. You may be wondering why Disney stuck with it. Why pour resources into a film that did not seem to want to be made? Cinderella (1950), for instance, took only two years and $2 million to make, which makes Alice’s 20 years and $4 million seem rather profligate. The answer, says Fox Carney, researcher at the Walt Disney Animation Studio Archive in Los Angeles, which holds around 65 million objects dating back to the Twenties, is that “the story had fascinated him from a very early age. He couldn’t let go of it.” Indeed, “No story in English literature has intrigued me more,” Disney told American Weekly, in 1946. Disney was not alone in having fallen under Carroll’s spell. As the exhibition makes clear, playwrights, artists and the like began reimagining Alice, her coterie of zany hangers-on and the nonsensical worlds they enter almost as soon as ink had dried on Carroll’s pages. Carroll did not live to see the first cinematic adaptation in 1903 – a silent black and white in which rudimentary special effects included a vanishing Cheshire Cat and a baby that turned into a pig. Other versions followed in 1910 and 1915, followed by Disney’s first in 1924 – silent Alice Comedies in which a live-action girl visits a drawn Cartoonland. Interest only grew. In 1932, the real Alice Hargreaves (nee Liddell), then 80, travelled to the US to celebrate the centenary of Carroll’s birth. Her subsequent tour drew excited crowds wherever she went. In response, Disney set to work on a feature-length live-action/animation, with Mary Pickford as Alice. He got as far as making colour screen tests, but Paramount beat him to the punch, releasing a live-action adaptation of their own (starring Cary Grant, no less, as the Mock Turtle) in 1933. A devastated Disney told the New York Times that “we aren’t ready for a feature yet.” Four years later he had another run at the target, this time a Mickey Mouse short, Thru the Mirror. Behind the scenes, he also quietly began planning a feature-length all-animated Alice. Between 1938 and 1941, he held 11 meetings on the subject at his Burbank studios. In one, he is recorded as saying: “To hell with the English audiences or the people who love Carroll…I’d like to make it more or less a 1940 or 1945 version – right up to date...something that will go in Podunk, Iowa, and they will go in and laugh at it because they have experienced it.” “Walt was fighting expectation,” says Carney. “Those books were giants. He was always going to be accused of Americanising or Disney-fying them. What we have come to appreciate over time is that he kept the spirit of the source material, but found a way for it to be accessible in a motion picture.” In June 1939, Disney hired the British artist David Hall to produce drawings based on Tenniel’s illustrations. A story-reel was complete by December, but Disney was disappointed. Hall’s drawings were too dark and complicated, he said, adding: “I don’t think there would be any harm in letting this thing sit for a while. Everyone is stale now.” “His talent was being able to ask the ‘what if’ and ‘how about’ questions,” says Carney, and he was never afraid of going far down a road, and saying, this doesn’t work – we need a different take.”