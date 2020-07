FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attends an event with community and faith leaders at Hope Christian Church in Beltsville

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told CNBC on Thursday that China's new law on Hong Kong is a betrayal of an international agreement.

"The national security law that China passed and now is imposing on Hong Kong is a - it's a betrayal of the international agreement that they signed, and ultimately it's unacceptable to freedom-loving people around the world," he said.





