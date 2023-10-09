U.S. Virgin Islands caucuses will be 3rd GOP primary contest, with Nevada

The U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) will be the third state or territory to hold its Republican caucuses, along with Nevada, on Feb. 8. But because St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas voters will cast their ballots in an earlier time zone, their caucuses will wrap up earlier than Nevada.

Because USVI is a U.S. territory and not a state, its citizens may not vote in presidential elections. However, as U.S. citizens, the islands' residents may participate in the primaries.

Puerto Rico and the 2024 Republican presidential primaries



The U.S. territory has a total of nine delegates. A winner with over 50% of the votes will get all nine of the delegates. If he or she wins with under 50%, the delegates will be divided proportionally.

To qualify for the ballot, candidates must pay a $20,000 fee before Sep. 30. After the deadline, additional candidates may qualify but must pay a $50,000 late fee.

Presently, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, former President Donald Trump and Perry Johnson have all qualified for the USVI ballot.

The campaigns of former Vice President Mike Pence and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson were notified of the fee three months ago but have not qualified because they haven't paid the fee, the USVI GOP spokesperson told CBS News.

"Mike Pence didn't file in the Virgin Islands, not because they didn't know about it, but because they don't have the money," USVI GOP spokesperson Dennis Lennox told CBS News.

CBS News contacted both campaigns to ask if they plan to pay the late fee to be on the ballot. Pence's campaign said it plans to pay the fee. Hutchinson's campaign has not responded.

