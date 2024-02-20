U.S. votes against United Nations ceasefire resolution in Gaza
The U.S. vetoed a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in the Israel-Hamas war.
This week saw the most promising ceasefire initiative since November as the Israel-Hamas war prepares to enter its fourth month. Here are other major headlines from the conflict from this week.
So far, 11 countries — including the U.S. — have frozen funding to the main aid group for Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
