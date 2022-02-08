U.S. vows tough line on criminal flight disruptions, not backing no-fly list

FILE PHOTO: Delta Airlines sit at Reagan National Airport outside Washington.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ed Bastian
    CEO of Delta Air Lines

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said it is "fully committed" to holding disruptive airline passengers who violate federal law accountable, but did not endorse Delta Air Lines' request to add convicted passengers to a government no-fly list.

Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian, in a letter https://twitter.com/davidshepardson/status/1489673518581092355 first reported on Friday by Reuters, asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to place passengers convicted of on-board disruptions on a national "no-fly" list that would bar them from future travel on any commercial airline.

Bastian said the action would "help prevent future incidents and serve as a strong symbol of the consequences of not complying with crew member instructions on commercial aircraft."

Justice Department spokesman Joshua Stueve said on Tuesday the department "is continuing to prioritize the investigations and prosecutions of those who engage in criminal behavior that threatens the safety of passengers, flight crews, and flight attendants."

The Justice Department "will be referring Delta's letter to appropriate departments," Stueve added.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN https://www.cnn.com/videos/business/2022/02/07/delta-airlines-unruly-flight-passengers-no-fly-list-buttigieg-ath-vpx.cnn Monday that "we need to take a look at" placing unruly passengers on a federal no-fly list.

Bastian said Delta has placed nearly 1,900 people on Delta's "no-fly" list for refusing to comply with masking requirements and submitted more than 900 banned names to the Transportation Security Administration to pursue civil penalties.

The request comes amid a record spike in disruptive passengers reported over the last 13 months.

Delta noted there is currently a no-fly list that is a subset of the terrorism watch list that allows the U.S. government to prohibit persons considered a threat to civil aviation from traveling on airlines.

The Federal Aviation Administration has taken a "zero tolerance" approach and referred more than three dozen unruly passengers to the FBI for potential criminal prosecution.

Delta in September called on other airlines to share their unruly passenger "no-fly" list to ensure individuals "who have endangered the safety and security of our people do not go on to do so on another carrier."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Delta Airlines calls on federal government to set up unruly passenger no-fly list

    Delta Airline’s CEO, Ed Bastian, sent a letter to US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland asking for the federal government’s help in creating a no-fly list for unruly passengers. Some say this has been a long time coming.

  • Delta Air Lines CEO Backs a Controversial Plan

    The airlines' leader wants to make the skies a little friendlier, but his plan will likely face opposition.

  • Republican senators threaten to block Iran deal

    Dozens of Republican Senators are vowing to block President Biden's attempts to return the U.S. to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, underscoring how partisan divisions threaten the deal's viability.Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), joined by 31 other Republican senators, wrote a letter to the president on Monday suggesting that the administration is required to submit to Congress agreements reached with Iran related to its nuclear program. The letter...

  • House passes bill to fund government through early March

    Government funding will run out on February 18, unless a bill to fund the government is passed by Congress and signed by President Biden.

  • Olivia Culpo covers up with winter gear during latest airport outing, pokes fun at American Airlines incident

    Olivia Culpo covered up for her latest airport outing and poked fun at her previous outfit drama with American Airlines. The model wore a fur-lined, hooded vest as she traveled to Colorado.

  • Art as reparation: Artist Nikesha Breeze delivers dignity to African ancestors

    Artist Nikesha Breeze remembers forgotten African ancestors in a Black History month exhibit at New Mexico State University.

  • Yosemite snowpack and waterfall conditions. Weather swung from big storms to extreme dry

    Fingers are crossed for seasonal Horsetail Fall, which can deliver a natural “firefall” spectacle in February.

  • Lady Gaga Handled Her Oscar Snub With The Utmost Poise, While I — And Little Monsters Everywhere — Am Crying, Screaming, And Throwing Up

    Pah! She already has her Oscar anyway.View Entire Post ›

  • Drone pilots face $30K fine if they fly near SoFi Super Bowl Sunday

    The FAA said that violators of the "No Drone Zone" could face a fine of up to $30,000, criminal prosecution and confiscation of their drone.

  • Bengals now feel they're in Super Bowl after flying to LA

    The Cincinnati Bengals finally, really feel as if they're in the Super Bowl now. The Bengals flew into Los Angeles on Tuesday, a nice switch from preparing for Sunday's game back home in frigid Ohio to being in warm and sunny California. Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said being on-site helps make the game real and tangible after feeling like something far away last week when the Bengals went about their usual routine back in Ohio.

  • Icy rain and snow prompt weather alerts on the East Coast

    Wintry weather is in store for the East Coast this Monday but a warm-up is coming soon. Meteorologist Lisa Meadows from CBS Minneapolis station WCCO joins anchors Tanya Riviero and Tony Dokoupil with the forecast.

  • 7 Ultra-Rare Precious Stones We Saw at the Tuscon Gem Shows

    Demand for exceptional colored gems is high; so are prices.

  • Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Fender, And Holly Humberstone Win Big At 2022 BRIT Awards

    The show took place February 8 at the O2 Arena in London.

  • Harris, Yellen urge Americans to file taxes to collect remaining tax credits

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday urged Americans to file their 2021 tax returns in order to collect thousands of dollars in child and earned income tax credits that were still available. Yellen told non-profit groups and community organizations that most families had only received half their child tax credits, or even less, and workers were only starting to see the expanded earned income tax credit, as they filed their taxes. Those programs had already helped lower poverty, reduced food instability and cut stress for many families, but more gains were possible if Americans got the credits, Yellen said at a "day of action" hosted by the White House.

  • GlobalFoundries Gives Bullish Outlook on Strong Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalFoundries Inc., the biggest U.S.-based provider of made-to-order semiconductors, gave a bullish forecast for the current quarter, indicating the rush to get chips continues amid industrywide shortages. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookDOJ Seizes $3.6

  • Police searching for suspect who robbed man at gunpoint in west Houston

    Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking up to the victim with a gun, demanding his wallet and cell phone at an apartment complex on Gessner.

  • U.S. Justice Department opposes Boeing 737 MAX families' bid over plea deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday opposed a bid by families of people killed in two Boeing Co 737 MAX crashes asking a judge to declare that the government violated their legal rights when it reached a $2.5 billion settlement with the plane maker last year to resolve a criminal charge. Despite opposing the families' request, the department said in a court filing that "the government apologizes for not meeting and conferring with these crash victims' beneficiaries before entering into" the deferred prosecution agreement - a type of corporate plea deal. The settlement, reached in January 2021 near the end of former President Donald Trump's administration, capped a 21-month government investigation into the design and development of the 737 MAX following the two crashes, in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019, that killed a total of 346 people.

  • Authorities: No known threats to Super Bowl or LA region

    There are no known security threats to the Super Bowl, authorities said Tuesday as they outlined the coordinated law enforcement effort to keep the game at SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles region safe. Fans attending the game can expect an enormous police presence at the stadium, which will have a tightly monitored security perimeter. Meanwhile patrol officers, tactical teams, canine units and paramedics will be been deployed across Los Angeles County.

  • Prosecutors conclude Florida deputy's fatal shooting of 88-year-old was justified

    Florida prosecutors announced Monday that a deputy's fatal shooting of an 88-year-old man was justified following a deadly force review.The Tampa, Fla., State Attorney's Office said that the deputy was in fear of her life or great bodily harm when she shot Ronald Ehrich last December and did not have a duty to retreat."Accordingly, there is no legal basis for criminal charges against the deputy," the office said in a statement. The prosecutor's...

  • The Untold Story of Super Bowl LVI Stadium in Los Angeles

    While the teams taking the field at SoFi Stadium will be the main event, the building’s architecture and landscape architecture are feats in and of themselves