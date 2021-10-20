U.S. VP Harris to unveil steps to boost unions in federal workforce

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a roundtable discussion, in Pittsburgh
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nandita Bose
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on Wednesday will announce measures aimed at making it easier for unions to organize the country's more than 2 million federal workers.

The moves will include directing federal agencies to inform job applicants and new employees about unions during the hiring and onboarding process. Unions will also be allowed to participate in new employee training sessions.

Federal agencies will be required to enhance their communications to current employees and inform them about their right to join a union and the ways they can engage with their union.

Harris and Walsh, who are spearheading a White House labor task force established by Democratic President Joe Biden earlier this year, will unveil the effort during a roundtable session with workers, a White House official said on condition of anonymity.

The labor movement traditionally has been a key pillar of the Democratic Party's coalition and a major player on the U.S. political stage, but its pull has waned in recent decades.

The percentage of U.S. workers represented by a union fell almost 15 percentage points between 1979 and 2020, according to the White House. That drop, the White House says, has cost workers $200 billion a year in unrealized wages and benefits.

The new measures will affect 2.1 million non-postal federal employees and be overseen by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), an independent federal agency.

The White House labor task force is expected to submit a report to Biden on Saturday.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vice President Kamala Harris tours Lake Mead

    Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Southern Nevada on Monday afternoon and discussed climate change amid water shortages in the state.

  • New climate website touts Biden's actions

    What is a White House to do when it is stuck between slow-moving climate legislation and a fast-approaching climate summit where its credibility is on the line? Unveil a new White House climate website, of course, showcasing its actions to date as well as ongoing work.Why it matters: The Biden administration, which shared the site first with Axios, focuses it around the actions taken by the White House National Climate Task Force. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights wit

  • Kamala Harris announces new guidelines to encourage union membership

    Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will today announce new guidelines to encourage federal workers to join unions, according to a White House official. Why it matters: The Biden administration wants to bolster the collective bargaining power of workers across the country – and they are starting at home, with changes in the federal workforce. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.With more than 2.1 million non-postal employees, the fe

  • Man pleads guilty to murder in fatal shooting outside home on Kansas City’s east side

    Thorne A. McKendrick pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting last year of Michael W. Brown.

  • Biden administration asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

    The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions while the fight over the measure's constitutionality plays out in the courts.

  • Austin calls on Russia to stop ‘perpetuating’ war with Ukraine

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin urged Russian leaders to stop the occupation of eastern Ukraine during his stop in Kiev.

  • Workers fed up with nights, weekends seek flexible schedules

    After struggling to hire workers for its outlet store in Dallas, Balsam Hill finally opened on Sept. 1. Balsam Hill reopened weeks later with nine workers, hiking the hourly pay by $3 to $18 per hour. “We're working against people who have the choice of wherever they want to work,” said Kendra Gould, senior retail strategist at Balsam Hill.

  • India's Future Retail must take part in Amazon dispute arbitration, Singapore panel says

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Future Retail must take part in arbitration over a commercial dispute with Amazon.com Inc, a Singapore arbitration panel ruled on Wednesday, rejecting the Indian retailer's bid to avoid the process. Amazon is trying to block https://www.reuters.com/article/amazon-india-future-reliance-idUSKBN2871AM Future's $3.4 billion sale of its retail assets to Indian market leader Reliance Industries, accusing it of breaking contracts. Future denies any wrongdoing.

  • Vote on removing union from Exxon Texas refinery could come next month

    The U.S. National Labor Relations Board is expected to schedule a mid-November vote on removing the United Steelworkers union from Exxon Mobil's Beaumont, Texas, refinery, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Exxon locked out union members on May 1 after it and the USW were unable to agree on a new, six-year labor contract for the refinery and oil-blending and packaging plant. A vote on Exxon's proposed contract is ongoing and results are due this evening.

  • Pandemic fallout could slow U.S. online holiday spending growth: report

    U.S. online holiday spending is expected to grow at its slowest pace in at least eight years, as product shortages, higher prices and lingering pandemic-related uncertainties threaten to put a strain on the shopping season. Adobe Analytics forecast an average 10% growth or $207 billion in online sales in November and December, compared with a record 33% jump in 2020 when people chose to shop from home, instead of traveling to stores during the pandemic. The lack of clarity around what items could run out of stock, and when, is making it hard to determine whether product shortages could push consumers to shop more online or in-store, Adobe Digital Insights lead analyst Vivek Pandya said on Wednesday.

  • CDC guidance for the holiday season

    CDC guidance for the holiday season

  • President Biden’s approval rating continues to decline

    President Biden’s approval rating continues to decline

  • Oldest Known Ghost Drawing Found on 3,500-Year-Old Tablet

    A curator at the British Museum has identified an Ancient Babylonian tablet with the oldest known drawing of a ghost in human history. The post Oldest Known Ghost Drawing Found on 3,500-Year-Old Tablet appeared first on Nerdist.

  • White House lays out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of kids ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is approved for younger children, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. It is working to set up vaccination clinics in more than 100 children's hospital systems nationwide as well as doctor's offices, pharmacies and potentially schools, it said. If Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's vaccine wins wider approval, the plan would ensure "it is quickly distributed and made conveniently and equitably available to families across the country," the White House said in a statement, noting regulators will independently weigh approval.

  • ‘Fish or cut bait’: Democrats vie for spending accord by week’s end

    The long-stalled Democratic spending package is suddenly on a fast track.

  • Archie Cracks the U.K.'s Top 10 Baby Names for Boys — Find Out Where George Lands!

    The Office for National Statistics found that royal names were popular in 2020

  • CDC issues guidance on gathering for the holidays

    New holiday COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges eligible people to get vaccinated against the virus and wear masks — in some cases — when gathering.

  • Dan Bongino Dares Cumulus to Cancel His Radio Show Over ‘Stupid’ Vax Mandate

    Fox NationRight-wing provocateur Dan Bongino on Monday seemed to issue a challenge to his syndicated radio show’s carrier: Get rid of your vaccine mandate for employees or fire me. “You can’t have both,” he said.More than two months ago, Cumulus Media announced that ahead of the company’s scheduled Oct. 11 return-to-work date, employees would be required to get at least one shot of the approved COVID-19 vaccines before coming back to the office. CEO Mary Berner said the rule would apply to all e

  • RSAF jets entered Malaysian airspace as part of military exercise: MINDEF

    Republic of Singapore Air Force aircraft had entered Malaysian airspace this month as part of a military exercise hosted by Malaysia, said the Ministry of Defence.

  • The Navy is extending the range of its fighter jets by using unmanned aircraft for refueling

    For decades, the aircraft carrier has been a symbol of American military power, and nobody knows that better than China, which has been developing weapons to sink the carrier. The Navy is upping the ante with a new unmanned aircraft designed to extend the range of fighter jets and keep its carriers out of harm's way. David Martin reports.