U.S. VP Harris visits Philippine island on edge of contested South China Sea

U.S. VP Harris visits Manila
Karen Lema
By Karen Lema

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday visits the Philippine island of Palawan in the South China Sea, part of a three-day trip to an Asian ally that is central to America's bid to counter China's increasingly assertive stance in the region.

Beijing claims almost all the South China Sea, which is believed to contain massive oil and gas deposits and through which billions of dollars in trade passes each year.

Harris pledged on Monday the United States would defend the Philippines if it came under attack in the waterway, reaffirming Washington's "unwavering" commitment to its former colony.

Her comments followed a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who welcomed Harris for the first time at the Philippine presidential palace.

Marcos said the two nations' strong ties had become even more important, given what he called "upheavals" in the region.

Harris' visit to the Philippines, the highest-level trip to the Philippines by a Biden administration official, is seen as part of Washington's effort to revive ties with Manila, which moved closer to China under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

"We stand with you in defence of international rules and norms as it relates to the South China Sea," Harris told Marcos.

A 2016 ruling by an arbitration tribunal in the Hague said Beijing's South China Sea claims had no legal basis, delivering a victory for Manila.

The Philippines has been unable to enforce the ruling and has since filed hundreds of protests over what it calls encroachment and harassment by China's coastguard and its vast fishing fleet.

While in Palawan, Harris will also reaffirm Washington's support for the 2016 tribunal ruling, a U.S. official said.

Palawan is only about 320 km (200 miles) from the Spratly islands, where China has dredged the sea floor to build harbours and airstrips. Parts of the archipelago are also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The vice president will visit a fishing village and tour a Philippine coast guard vessel during her trip, said a U.S. official, on condition of anonymity.

The visit comes with U.S.-Sino tensions high, particularly over Taiwan, the democratically governed island China has long vowed to bring under its control.

"We are not against the U.S.’s interaction with regional countries," said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning when asked to comment about Harris' visit to Palawan. "But it should be good for regional peace and stability and not damaging to other countries' interests."

Illustrating tensions in the area, China denied on Monday that one of its coastguard ships used force to retrieve a piece of a rocket floating in the ocean that was being towed by a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea.

A Philippine military commander said the Chinese coastguard ship "forcefully retrieved" the object by cutting a line attaching it to a Philippine boat.

Dozens of protesters rallied in Manila on Monday against the visit by Harris, saying they did not want the Philippines to be caught between U.S. and Chinese rivalry.

Washington and the Philippines have moved ahead with an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), dating from the Obama administration, though it languished under Duterte.

EDCA allows the United States to maintain a military presence, but not a permanent one, through the rotation of ships and aircraft for humanitarian and maritime security operations at mutually agreed Philippine bases.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

  • Harris affirms 'unwavering' U.S. defence commitment to Philippines

    MANILA (Reuters) -Washington will defend its oldest treaty ally, the Philippines, if it comes under attack in the South China Sea, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris pledged on Monday, reaffirming America's "unwavering" commitment to the former colony. Her comments followed a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who welcomed Harris for the first time at the Philippine presidential palace. "I do not see a future for the Philippines that does not include the United States," said Marcos, the son of the late strongman whom Washington helped flee into exile in Hawaii during a 1986 "people power" uprising.

  • With Philippines visit VP Harris seeks to reset relations

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in the Philippines on Sunday for talks aimed at reviving ties with the former U.S. colony, an Asian ally that is central to U.S. efforts to counter China's increasingly assertive policies towards Taiwan. Harris, who will meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., visits the region as the Biden administration seeks to shore up relations with allies worried about growing Chinese influence in Southeast Asia and possible conflict over Taiwan, the self-governing island China regards as its own.

  • US seeks expansion of military presence in Philippines

    The United States is seeking an expansion of its military presence in the Philippines under a 2014 defense pact, U.S. and Philippine officials said, one of the initiatives Vice President Kamala Harris launched Monday during her visit to America’s oldest treaty ally in Asia. Harries also reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to defend the Philippines under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty in talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the presidential palace in Manila. The high-level assurance came a day after China’s coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris that Filipino navy personnel found and were towing to a Philippines-occupied island in the disputed South China Sea.

  • China denies its coast guard ship ‘forcefully retrieved’ floating object in South China Sea

    Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson says object was debris from a rocket’s payload fairing

  • Dem Sen. Warner says ‘Trump was right’ about banning China’s TikTok, warns parents against letting kids on app

    Sen. Mark Warner warned parents not to allow their kids to download TikTok, saying former President Donald Trump "was right" about the China-owned video app.

  • US VP Harris announces $20 million new clean energy funding for Mekong region

    U.S Vice President Kamala Harris announced $20 million in new funding for clean energy projects in the Mekong region, during the last day of her tour of Thailand on Sunday following a regional summit. "Bold climate action is not only necessary to protect the people of our planet and our natural resources, but it is also powerful driver of economic growth," she said. In an earlier news release, she said the administration would request funding from Congress for the Japan-U.S.-Mekong Power Partnership (JUMPP), through which the two countries partner with regional nations to promote sustainable energy.

  • U.S. calls for U.N. Security Council president's statement on North Korea missiles

    The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said it was vital the 15-member Security Council respond with one voice and reiterated U.S. charges that China and Russia were "emboldening" Pyongyang by blocking council action. "These two members' blatant obstructionism puts the Northeast Asian region, and entire world, at risk," she told a Council meeting Washington called to discuss Friday's test.

