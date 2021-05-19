U.S. waives sanctions on Nord Stream 2 company and CEO

  • FILE PHOTO: Nord Stream 2 land fall facility in Lubmin
  • FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk
1 / 2

U.S. waives sanctions on Nord Stream 2 company and CEO

FILE PHOTO: Nord Stream 2 land fall facility in Lubmin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Timothy Gardner, Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Timothy Gardner, Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration waived sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany and its chief executive, according to a State Department report sent to Congress on Wednesday.

The report, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, concluded that Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO, Matthias Warnig, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, engaged in sanctionable activity but that it was in the U.S. national interest to waive the sanctions.

The move came as the Biden administration seeks to rebuild ties with Germany after relations deteriorated under Republican former President Donald Trump. The waivers have no specific end date, but can be rescinded by the secretary of state.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, opposes the $11 billion project that would take Russian gas from the Arctic to Germany, saying it is a bad deal for Europe.

The State Department also imposed sanctions on four Russian ships, including the Akademik Cherskiy, which began pipe-laying for the project in Danish waters in April. It also imposed the measures on four other Russian entities, including the Russian Marine Rescue Service.

But U.S. lawmakers who oppose the project said those did not go far enough.

Senator Jim Risch, the senior Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the waivers will be "a gift to Putin that will only weaken the United States’ leverage in the lead up to the impending Biden-Putin summit."

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, said of the pipeline: "Every option available to prevent its completion should be utilized."

RACING TO FINISH

Russia's state energy company, Gazprom, and its Western partners are racing to finish the pipeline to send gas under the Baltic Sea. The project, now about 95% complete, would bypass Ukraine, depriving it of lucrative transit fees and potentially undermine its struggle against Russian aggression.

Yuriy Vitrenko, the new CEO of Ukraine's state-owned energy company, Naftogaz, said Nord Stream 2 is Russia's "most malign and dangerous geopolitical project" and that Ukraine would ask Washington to fully apply its laws and impose sanctions to stop the pipeline.

At the rate it is being constructed, it will be finished before the end of the year, if not sooner, analysts said.

U.S. officials hope the move will give time for discussions with Germany on potential negative effects of the pipeline and provide some leverage to deepen cooperation on broader issues, such as the pandemic, climate change, the economic recovery and dealing with China and Russia.

Germany has been pressing for the United States to allow the pipeline, arguing that the overall relationship was too important to sacrifice over what Berlin has described as a commercial project.

"We see this as a constructive step, which we are happy to further discuss with our partners in Washington," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters.

Russian officials signaled on Wednesday that waivers could help mend Washington's fraught ties with Moscow.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Timothy Gardner and Steve Holland in Washington and Sabine Siebold in Berlin; Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans slam Biden administration on report of Nord Stream sanctions waivers

    Republican U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday slammed the Biden administration over a media report that it will waive sanctions on the company behind Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Europe, even as the U.S. secretary of state told his German counterpart Washington opposes the project. Republicans accused the administration of handing Russian President Vladimir Putin a strategic advantage in Europe after Axios reported Washington will waive sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company overseeing construction of the pipeline.

  • Biden to waive sanctions on Putin crony in charge of Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    The Biden administration will waive sanctions on the corporate entity and CEO overseeing the construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Germany, according to two sources briefed on the decision.Why it matters: The decision indicates the Biden administration is not willing to compromise its relationship with Germany over this pipeline, and it underscores the difficulties President Biden faces in matching actions to rhetoric on a tougher approach to Russia.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The State Department will imminently send its mandatory 90-day report to Congress listing entities involved in Nord Stream 2 that deserve sanctions. Sources familiar with the drafting of the report tell Axios the State Department plans to call for sanctions against a handful of Russian ships. The State Department will also acknowledge that the corporate entity in charge of the project (Nord Stream 2 AG) and its CEO (Putin crony and former East German intelligence officer Matthias Warnig) are engaged in sanctionable activities. However, the State Department will waive the applications of those sanctions, citing U.S. national interests.This planned move seems at odds with Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement, made during his confirmation hearing: "I am determined to do whatever we can to prevent that completion" of Nord Stream 2.Between the lines: This planned move also sets up a bizarre situation in which the Biden administration will be sanctioning ships involved in the building of Nord Stream 2 but refusing to sanction the actual company in charge of the project.Sources close to the situation say that top Biden officials have determined that the only way to potentially stop the project — which is 95% complete — is to sanction the German end users of the gas. And the Biden administration is not willing to rupture its relationship with Germany over Nord Stream 2.The big picture: As Axios has previously reported, the completion of Nord Stream 2 would be a huge geopolitical win for Putin and give him substantial new leverage in Europe. Russian gas currently has to pass through Ukraine on its way to Europe. Bypassing Ukraine with a direct pipeline to Germany is an opportunity for Russia to advance its goal of isolating its former client state, now a fledgling democracy, from Western Europe.Russia has a long track record of cutting critical supplies to its neighbors during disputes, including cutting off gas to Ukraine.The pipeline could be finished by the summer without a major intervention to stop it.A State Department spokesperson told Axios the Biden administration had made clear that companies participating in Nord Stream 2 could face sanctions and would "continue to underscore U.S. strong, bipartisan opposition to this Russian malign influence project.""The Biden administration has been clear that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a Russian geopolitical project that threatens European energy security and that of Ukraine and eastern flank NATO allies and partners," the spokesperson said.The State Department spokesperson would not confirm the waivers or any details about the imminent report.Administration sources contend any waivers applied to sanctions could be removed at any time.They also argue the act of sanctioning and then waiving an entity establishes leverage over it, given the company would know that at any moment, the U.S. could reinstate the sanction.They also add that the Biden administration's goal remains to see that the pipeline doesn't go into use.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Scientists did a bird census

    Well, if they are government drones, we're all doomed. Researchers have estimated the Earth's individual bird population to be about 50 billion, according to a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday. That's roughly one human for every six birds, CNET reports. Per National Geographic, the study is "the first attempt to estimate the world population of birds, species by species." Since birds are flighty creatures (pun intended) by nature, researchers, of course, weren't able to count them individually. Instead, scientists used a combination of computer algorithms and "citizen-scientist" observations from bird watching database eBird to arrive at their monumental number. You may be asking yourself, "Why now?" or just, "Why?" The answer is simple: "For the fields of ecology, evolutionary biology, and conservation, abundance estimates of organisms are essential," write the study's authors. "The distribution of species abundances is fundamental to numerous longstanding questions in ecology." Although the researchers make sure to qualify their results as estimates (the census focused on only about 92 percent of "all living bird species"), their findings do "represent the best-available data" at the moment, per CNET. Now, there's only one question left to ask — did or did they not accurately count Martha Stewart's peacocks? More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtNew York attorney general's criminal investigation is not good for Trump, but he was already in perilThe COVID lab-leak debate is asking the wrong question

  • Fears for supplies in Myanmar as exodus grows from fighting

    The exodus also threatens to push more people over the nearby border with India, where an Indian government official said more than 15,000 had sought refuge since the Feb. 1 coup that has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos. "When it rains, we don't have strong shelters," said Mai, who fled on foot from the town of Mindat, in western Myanmar, at the weekend and is now at a village 15 km (nine miles) away. There are no medical supplies.

  • Why the Biden administration is reportedly waiving sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    Back in February, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration considered the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will transport natural gas from Russia to Germany, "a bad deal" that "exposes Ukraine and Central Europe" to Moscow and "goes against Europe's own stated energy and security goals." Similarly, during his confirmation hearing, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he is "determined to do whatever we can to prevent" the completion of the controversial pipeline. But on Tuesday, Axios reported the Biden administration is set to waive sanctions on the company overseeing its construction, as well its CEO, Matthias Warnig, who is considered a "crony" of Russian President Vladimir Putin. That doesn't mean President Biden now supports Nord Stream 2 — on the contrary, the White House reportedly still hopes it doesn't go into use — but it does suggest his administration feels sanctions are ultimately a bigger risk than safeguard. Per Axios, sources close to the situation said that Biden officials have determined sanctioning the German-end users of the gas is the only way to stop construction, 95 percent of which is already complete, at this point. The administration simply doesn't want to jeopardize its relationship with Berlin over the pipeline. The waivers reportedly could be lifted, and sanctions reinstated, at any moment, so administration sources told Axios the looming threat should still give Washington leverage in the situation. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtNew York attorney general's criminal investigation is not good for Trump, but he was already in perilThe COVID lab-leak debate is asking the wrong question

  • Former teacher felt ‘powerful’ while torturing 4 pet kittens to death, Texas cops say

    The kittens were reportedly beaten with various objects.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio pledges $43m for Galapagos Islands rewilding

    Leonardo DiCaprio has pledged $43 million (£30.4 million) towards an effort to rewild the Galápagos Islands and reintroduce locally extinct species, including pink iguanas, giant tortoises and the first mockingbird species described by Charles Darwin. The American actor and environmentalist has launched a conservation charity called Re:wild, which will partner with local experts to restore Floreana Island, where 13 species will be reintroduced. The island’s wildlife has suffered from human population growth and the arrival of invasive animals, including goats, which decimated local plant species. The money will also be used to protect endangered species and mitigate against the effects of tourism in the area. Funds have been raised by a large number of organisations, including the Galápagos National Park Directorate, Ecuador’s Ministry of Environment and Water, and Charles Darwin Foundation. DiCaprio tweeted: "More than half of Earth's remaining wild areas could disappear in the next few decades if we don't decisively act. This is why today I am excited to launch Re:wild - to help protect what's still wild and restore the rest. "Re:wild begins with a 43 million dollar commitment to rewild the Galapagos, to bring the pink iguana, the Floreana giant tortoise and the Floreana mockingbird back from the brink of extinction, and to ensure the people of the Galapagos thrive with the wild.”

  • Taliban blames the Afghan government for ongoing bloodshed

    The insurgent group, which seems more interested in fighting than talking peace, also tells CBS News it has no problem with women exercising "basic rights.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning takes the stage as Biden details EV plan

    President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan to pitch his Administration’s plan to help the U.S. auto industry speed its transition to electric vehicles. Biden gave his speech at a Ford electric vehicle production facility, and sharing the stage with the President was Ford’s new F-150 Lightning EV pickup, making its first public appearance one day before its official unveiling. Before his speech, Biden had been given a private preview of the new battery-powered pickup, and he evidently came away impressed.

  • Why a trade deal with Australia matters for Boris Johnson

    The ability to pursue buccaneering free trade deals across the world was one of the core arguments in support of Brexit. Since leaving the European Union, few targets for such a pact have looked more obvious than Australia: an Anglophone ally with close historical and cultural links to Britain, which is also relatively well-aligned in terms of standards. Furthermore, its geographical location fits neatly with Boris Johnson’s tilt to the Indo-Pacific, a recognition of the growing economic might and geostrategic importance of the region. Clinching the deal would finally provide grist to the Prime Minister’s much-vaunted vision for a post-Brexit "Global Britain", which critics snipe remains more a slogan than a policy at present. In addition, it would be a symbolic triumph representing the first deal secured by the UK that was not simply a roll-over of existing agreements with EU trading partners. On the flip side, since Australia is viewed as the most straightforward major economy with which to agree a trade deal, failure to strike a pact would be viewed as an ominous sign. Whitehall insiders fear it would spell doom for an array of other desired deals, including with the United States. As one Government source put it to The Telegraph: "This is a fundamental debate about what we want Global Britain to be. If we can’t get Australia over the line, then we’re partly accepting our centre of gravity still revolves around Europe." The stakes are therefore high. The talks have entered the last rounds of wrangling, but the hardest parts - as is customary - have been saved until the end. For the UK, the main stumbling block is Australia’s demands on agriculture. British farmers are furious at the prospect of Australian farmers potentially gaining zero tariff, zero quota access to the UK market for their beef, lamb and sugar. Here again the politics of the prospective trade deal intersect with Brexit, with farming unions insistent that the UK’s departure from the European Union was meant to untie the Government’s hands so it could boost domestic agriculture rather than hand other nations the ability to flood the market.

  • Andrew Yang's NYC mayoral campaign fears Stephen Miller's praise is scaring off 'normy Dems'

    Stephen Miller, former President Donald Trump's far-right immigration czar, has tweeted 10 messages in favor of New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang over the past week, and "Yang's campaign is not happy about it," Politico's Playbook reports Tuesday. Yang's campaign has been inundated with questions about why the man behind Trump's Muslim ban and child-separation policy is talking up their Democratic candidate, and the campaign would like to know the answer to that, too. "It's hurting us" and "making people question why people like Andrew Yang," one Yang campaign aide told Politico. "Stephen Miller doesn't endorse normal Democrats," he is likely scaring off "normy Dems," and he "must know" he's hurting Yang's candidacy. Yang led in the Democratic primary polls until he was recently overtaken by Eric Adams, and "there are suspicions in New York political circles that Miller is sabotaging Yang to help Adams, who is considered to be the more conservative of the two," Politico reports. Miller told Politico he "would never play that game," adding, "As much as I disagree on issues with Yang, I've admired that he's taken on positions antithetical to the progressive left in a very progressive primary." Miller said his kind tweets about Yang may even help the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate in his mayoral race. "He hasn't made any real significant attempt to distance himself from Republican praise," Miller argued, "which suggests to me that he, as an individual, understands that there are a lot of independent voters in the primary." Yang said he "certainly would never ask for or want" the support of Republican officials. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtPaul Mooney, comedian and Richard Pryor Show writer, dies at 79New York attorney general's criminal investigation is not good for Trump, but he was already in peril

  • Jury picked for man's trial in 2018 slaying of Iowa student

    Attorneys on Tuesday completed selection of a jury for the first-degree murder trial of the farm laborer charged with fatally stabbing a University of Iowa student while she was out running three years ago. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is accused in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday morning at the Scott County Courthouse.

  • No longer silent, Gulf Arab citizens express anger at Israel

    The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians. The vocal opposition to Israel, expressed in street protests, on social media and in newspaper columns, comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with Israel — and complicates government efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of the deals. Analysts said the conflict will also set back Israeli efforts to secure more normalization deals with other Arab states, like Saudi Arabia.

  • Merkel bemoans lack of EU expertise in chips, batteries

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed concern on Wednesday that Europe cannot make the semiconductor chips and batteries it needs to compete for the production of cars as well as the development of smart appliances. Merkel told a summit on the future of innovation in Germany that Europe risked falling behind in areas like quantum computing, chips and batteries, essential for the future of the car industry as it shifts to make more electric vehicles. If Europe loses the ability to make chips that are used in internet-connected devices then it makes itself very dependent, particularly on Asia, Merkel noted.

  • Netanyahu, Gaza militants fight on as Biden urges 'de-escalation'

    GAZA (Reuters) -Israel and Gaza militants vowed to keep fighting after U.S. President Joe Biden urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a "de-escalation" on Wednesday on the path to a ceasefire in the 10-day-old conflict. An Egyptian security source said the two sides had agreed in principle to a ceasefire after help from mediators, although details were still being negotiated in secret. A senior Hamas official, Moussa Abu Marzouk, also said late on Wednesday in an interview with Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV that he expected Israel and the Gaza militants to reach a ceasefire "within a day or two", ending the cross-border violence.

  • Biden administration's deep ties to Uber, Lyft in spotlight after vaccine-assistance partnership announced

    Last week, when the White House announced an agreement with Uber and Lyft to offer free rides to vaccine sites as part of President Joe Biden's aim to inoculate 70% of Americans against the coronavirus by the Fourth of July, the partnership drew praise but also questions. The administration touted the arrangement as an answer to one of the vaccine effort's toughest challenges: how to help people with limited transportation options get their shots. Among those who have in the past accepted payments from the Silicon Valley-based firms are Biden's national security adviser, his deputy chief of staff, and his press secretary -- and given these connections, ethics experts say it is an arrangement that warrants scrutiny.

  • Biden Is Struggling to Stay Out of the Conflict Between Israel and Hamas

    When President Biden stepped to the microphone in the East Room on Monday, he wasn’t there to talk about the rising casualties in the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. Hours later, the White House press office released a terse statement about Biden’s call with Netanyahu.

  • White House COVID adviser's son suffering 'long-haul' symptoms; Lollapalooza returning to Chicago with full capacity: Live COVID-19 updates

    White House adviser urged young Americans to get vaccinated, saying his own son is battling long-haul symptoms. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • HK property tycoon Wu says land reclamation will solve social, housing woes

    Hong Kong real estate magnate Gordon Wu said an ambitious land reclamation project can help solve housing and social problems, while welcoming the enforcement of a national security law in the city as bringing stability to boost investment. The 85-year-old billionaire chairman of Hopewell Holdings, who enjoys good ties with Beijing, said the Hong Kong government's 'Lantau Tomorrow' project, which will cover an area about a third of the size of Manhattan, will increase land supply and make housing more affordable. A long-time critic of the Hong Kong government's inability to solve housing problems, Wu said he has recently gained more confidence in the city's leader, Carrie Lam.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.