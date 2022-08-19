U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers

FILE PHOTO: Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing in Washington
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has urged the 10 largest U.S. airlines to do more to assist stranded and delayed passengers and warned the government may adopt new regulations.

In letters to major, regional and low-cost carrier chief executives made public Friday, Buttigieg said the department (USDOT) is "contemplating options" to write new rules "that would further expand the rights of airline passengers."

He urged airlines to assess customer service plans to "ensure that (they) guarantee adequate amenities and services to help passengers with expenses and inconveniences due to delays and cancellations." He also asked airlines "at a minimum to provide meal vouchers for delays of 3 hours or more and lodging accommodations for passengers who must wait overnight at an airport because of disruptions within the carrier’s control."

Some airlines provide meals or hotel rooms if they cancel or delay flights if they are to blame for disruptions, but they are not legally required to do so. Passengers are often not aware of airline policies.

Major airlines and an airline trade group did not immediately comment early Friday.

Buttigieg's letter said he appreciated steps airlines had taken to improve service but added "the level of disruption Americans have experienced this summer is unacceptable".

He said that in the first six months, "roughly 24% of the domestic flights of U.S. airlines have been delayed and 3.2% have been canceled".

USDOT plans by Sept. 2 to create an "interactive dashboard" for air travelers to compare "services or amenities that each of the large U.S. airlines provide when the cause of a cancellation or delay was due to circumstances within the airline’s control".

Buttigieg and major U.S. airlines have often clashed this summer over who is responsible for tens of thousands of flight delays and cancellations. He met virtually with airline CEOs ahead of the busy July 4 travel weekend to pressure them to perform better.

Buttigieg has faced pressure from U.S. lawmakers who want him to do more to force airlines to provide better service.

Airlines note they have voluntarily reduced flights to improve service, ramped up hiring and argue that inadequate air traffic control staffing has routinely impacted flights.

On Monday, hundreds of flights were delayed at three major New York City area airports after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported staffing issues and said delays could "approach two hours".

USDOT is drafting a number of new airline consumer rules, including requiring refunds for delayed baggage.

(Reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • 18-year-old faces charges for two recent shootings in Lexington, police say

    The 18-year-old is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

  • Heatwaves Leave Little Doubt We Must Seek Climate Investment Plays

    The factors driving climate change are not easily quantified, or reflected in short-term market moves, though their long-term effects are pretty clear.

  • Deadly mid-air collision

    Authorities in California say two small planes collided as both pilots attempted to land. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally reports.

  • Whiskey Row: Trial date set after man dies following fight with guards at Nashville bar

    Three Whiskey Row guards will face trial on Feb. 27 after the death of 22-year-old Dallas Barrett at the busy downtown Nashville bar last summer.

  • Biden to host September summit targeting hate-fueled violence

    U.S. President Joe Biden will host a White House summit in September to counter the effects of hate-fueled violence on American democracy and highlight his administration's actions to reduce gun violence, the White House said on Friday. The Sept. 15 summit, dubbed "United We Stand," will bring together officials, faith leaders and civil rights groups and feature a keynote speech by Biden, who will put forward a shared vision for a more united America, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

  • Chile Economy on Brink of Recession Amid Rampant Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s economy is teetering on the brink of recession after unexpectedly flatlining in the second quarter amid soaring inflation and heightened political uncertainty over a new constitution.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to

  • Parents remain upset about Lamar Middle School sex assault investigation

    Middle school sexual assault accusation investigated in Lamar

  • The troubling question haunting US foreign policy

    We are at an inflection point in history, with all the balls of global order in the air. A little clarity would go a long way.

  • Hedge funds pile up $125 billion bet against the S&P 500’s big summer rally

    A more than $125 billion institutional short position is building up against the stock market, driven by hedge funds, according to BNP Paribas.

  • Column: Indicted by feds, former California congressman cynically plays the anti-government card

    Democrat T.J. Cox claims he's a target of persecution, a laughable and irresponsible assertion

  • Iran deal tantalizingly close, but US faces new hurdles

    Last week’s attack on author Salman Rushdie and the indictment of an Iranian national in a plot to kill former national security adviser John Bolton have given the Biden administration new headaches as it attempts to negotiate a return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. Deal critics in Congress who have long vowed to blow up any pact have ratcheted up their opposition to negotiations with a country whose leadership has refused to rescind the death threats against Rushdie or Bolton. Iran also vows to avenge the Trump administration’s 2020 assassination of a top Iranian general by killing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iran envoy Brian Hook, both of whom remain under 24/7 taxpayer-paid security protection.

  • Police searching for suspect they say vandalized rainbow crosswalks twice in 2 days

    Police believe the same man vandalized the crosswalks Wednesday night and Friday morning.

  • Trump Roils N.Y. Democrats’ Race, Backing Pro-Impeachment Lawyer

    (Bloomberg) -- Dan Goldman, a counsel for Democrats at Donald Trump’s impeachment trial who is now vying for a House seat in New York’s 10th Congressional District, received a surprise on Wednesday: an endorsement from Donald Trump.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpBiden Called

  • Tracking Schools’ Pandemic Recovery Funds: Mental Health, Tutoring & More

    John Bailey is off this week; this roundup of COVID research and policy news was compiled by Joshua Parrish of the Collaborative for Student Success. This Week’s Top Story The COVID School-Relief Funds You Might Not Know About Education Week explains a third, lesser-known fund of federal dollars being used to help schools recover from […]

  • See it? Squish it! Fighting the invasive spotted lanternfly

    When Stephen Nixon recently noticed a “beautiful” spotted lanternfly by his bag as he skateboarded in Brooklyn, he heeded the request of city officials. Kill-on-sight requests in New York City and elsewhere are a part of public campaigns to fight an invasive insect now massing and feeding on plants around much of the eastern United States. Pretty with red wing markings, the spotted lanternfly is nonetheless a nuisance and a threat — the sort of insect that inspires people to post about squishing and stomping them on social media.

  • Which Countries Own the Most Gold?

    The world’s nations continue to hold gold reserves in their central banks even as they’ve backed away over the years from considering it in terms of currency. The idea remains among experts that it’s probably a good idea to hold a reserve of the precious metal just in case. Gold has traditionally been seen as a hedge against inflation, which is a major concern of central banks. Other asset classes, some of them new and different, have begun to rival gold for this honor, but it's the precious met

  • California voters don't want Biden or Trump to run in 2024, poll shows

    Among the state's Democrats, Gov. Gavin Newsom has the edge over Vice President Kamala Harris to be President Biden's successor in 2024.

  • Bitcoin slumps 7% in what could be worst fall in more than two months

    Bitcoin prices fell sharply on Friday, with the cryptocurrency retreating 7% to $21,762. Bitcoin futures are on track for the biggest decline since June 13. The decline came as other risky assets, including the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 , also retreated, though the crypto fall was more severe, and Ethereum also saw a severe fall.

  • China’s GigaCloud Goes Public in U.S., Bucking Delisting Trend

    The e-commerce company generates all of its revenue outside of China and says it is prepared to switch auditors if needed to satisfy U.S. regulatory requirements.

  • Royal Caribbean Shares News on World's Next Biggest Cruise Ship

    The cruise line has said very little about Icon of the Seas, the first ship in the new Icon Class, but a new video reveals all sorts of details.