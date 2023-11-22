U.S. Warns India After Assassination Plot on American Soil Foiled: FT

A plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil was foiled by U.S. authorities, according to a report, with officials sending a warning to India’s government over its suspected involvement in the alleged conspiracy. Sources familiar with the case told the Financial Times that the target was Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a U.S.-Canadian citizen who acts as the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice—an organization advocating for the creation of an independent Sikh state called Khalistan. The U.S. allegedly told its allies about the plot following the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June; India has dismissed claims of involvement in that killing as “absurd.” Pannun declined to confirm if he’d been warned of the alleged threat, saying he’d “let the U.S. government respond to the issue of threats to my life on American soil from the Indian operatives.”

