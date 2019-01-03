U.S. warns Iran against space launches, ballistic missiles

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference during the NATO foreign ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States warned Iran against pursuing planned space launches and asked it to cease all ballistic missile activity, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

"The United States will not stand by and watch the Iranian regimes destructive policies place international stability and security at risk," Pompeo said in a statement. "We advise the regime to reconsider these provocative launches and cease all activities related to ballistic missiles in order to avoid deeper economic and diplomatic isolation."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey)