U.S. warplane overshoots runway in Hawaii
We are told all nine people on board are OK.
It's time for a Super Bowl rematch between two teams that are just as good now as they were nine months ago.
In interviews on CNBC and Bloomberg TV tonight, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that it's possible Sam Altman, who was fired from his role as CEO at OpenAI by the AI startup's board of directors on Friday, could return to OpenAI in some capacity. "Obviously, we want Sam and Greg to have a fantastic home if they're not going to be in OpenAI," Nadella said in an interview on CNBC. Asked whether Altman would return to OpenAI, Nadella added: "That's for, you know, [the] OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose ... [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI [and] obviously that depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
Here’s everything you need to know about the situation to hold your own at Thanksgiving on Thursday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The biggest Black Friday beauty sales on Skinceuticals, Sunday Riley, Charlotte Tilbury, The Ordinary and more.
As part of the same deal, Spotify paid Google just four percent commission if users signed up for the service through Google, far less than most other apps which typically pay 15 percent for subscriptions through the Google Play Store.
Dan Titus gets fantasy managers ready for the holiday condensed week ahead with his priority adds and schedule advice.
McNeil edged Freddie Freeman for the 2022 NL batting title and was gifted a Ford Bronco by Lindor.
"I definitely find that contouring vertically like this gives the face a softer appearance." The post TikTok is telling Asian American girlies they’ve been contouring all wrong — a makeup artist weighs in appeared first on In The Know.
On October 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, with hundreds taken hostage. The attack prompted a deadly response from the Israel Defense Forces, which has reportedly left more than 10,000 people dead in airstrikes and a land incursion. Shortly after the attack, the number of internet-connected honeypots in Israel — manufactured networks designed to lure hackers in — have risen dramatically, according to cybersecurity experts who monitor the internet.
After 14 years online, Omegle shut down as part of a settlement in a $22 million sex trafficking lawsuit. “I had just been talking with my friends about this, and once we heard the news, we were all like, ‘Oh man, [Omegle] was an institution,' for better or for worse,” said Brendan Mahoney, a PhD candidate studying internet culture at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School of Communications. “I know multiple people who have mentioned in the past few days that Omegle was the first place they saw a penis.”
It's the cheapest iPad on the market.
The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft hires recently fired OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, SpaceX loses another Starship and Super Heavy rocket, The best Black Friday Deals we’ve found so far.
Shop our holiday picks for the best gifts and gadgets for tea lovers, chosen by the experts at Engadget.
Amazon is launching a free program called "AI Ready," in a bid to provide generative AI training to two million people globally by 2025.
Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI as reinstatement talks with the board broke down.
Amon-Ra St. Brown has delivered great performances on a weekly basis, solidifying his status as one of the top receivers for fantasy.
Are you ready for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?
The Powerbeats Pros are rarely discounted — save $100 while they're still in stock.