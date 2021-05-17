U.S. weekly deaths from COVID fall to lowest in 14 months

FILE PHOTO: Jane Hassebroek waits in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccination outside the American Museum of Natural History with her family in Manhattan
·2 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. deaths from COVID-19 last week fell to their lowest in nearly 14 months and the number of new cases continued to decline for a fifth week in a row, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data.

Deaths for the week ended May 16 totaled 4,165, the lowest weekly death toll since March 2020, when the country reported 2,293 deaths. On average about 600 people died from COVID each day, down from a peak of over 3,000 deaths per day for most of January.

About 37% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, and 47% has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Hampshire leads the country with 85% of its residents receiving at least one dose, followed by Vermont at 65% and Massachusetts at 62%.

The rate of vaccinations, however, has been slowing for four straight weeks. In the past seven days, an average of 2 million vaccine doses were administered per day, which is down 2% from the previous week after falling 17% in the prior week.

(Graphic on vaccinations - https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/)

New cases of COVID-19 fell 20% last week to 233,000, the lowest since June, according to the Reuters analysis. Only four out of 50 states logged week-over-week increases in new cases, including Alabama which reported over 9,000 new infections last week after processing a backlog of tests.

(Graphic with state-by-state details - https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS/dgkvlgkrkpb/index.html)

Excluding that backlog, Colorado led the nation in new cases per capita, overtaking Michigan, although new infections are falling in both states.

The lowest rates of infection based on population were in New Jersey, Oklahoma and California.

Nationwide, the average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals fell 12%, the fourth weekly drop in a row.

(Graphic by Chris Canipe, writing by Lisa Shumaker, editing by Tiffany Wu)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses

    President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks as domestic demand for shots drops and global disparities in distribution have grown more evident. The doses will come from existing production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, marking the first time that U.S.-controlled doses of vaccines authorized for use in the country will be shared overseas. It will boost the global vaccine sharing commitment from the U.S. to 80 million.

  • 5 things to know about COVID protections as Americans head back to work

    As more states lift mask rules and other restrictions put in place during the pandemic and businesses start to invite employees back to work in person, the federal government also is working on how to make sure employers are protecting workers from COVID-19. The federal agency charged with protecting workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, has fielded thousands of COVID-19 related complaints since the start of the pandemic and is expected to release an emergency rule to help enforce the steps employers are required to take to keep people safe. OSHA issued almost $4 million in citations for COVID-related complaints, as of the latest update in January and not including citations from state worker safety agencies.

  • The US is studying how COVID-19 vaccines work in people with suppressed immune systems - after research suggested they develop fewer antibodies from the shots

    People with immune disorders were excluded from COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. It's unclear if vaccines are effective for people in this group.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Indian variant now detected in 86 local authorities across UK

    Analysis: Every time life nears normal, along comes another variant Indian variant surges from two to 20 per cent of Covid cases in a month Covid lockdown roadmap: Rules changing from today, May 17 Portugal dispatch: We're tested, filled in the forms and this is how it feels Now Covid-hit India grapples with a cyclone EU finally has its vaccine rollout on track, but history will judge it a loser A total of 86 local authorities now have five or more cases of the Indian variant, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced amid ongoing concerns about the spread of the strain. A total of 2,323 cases of the variant have currently been detected in the UK, including 483 in Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen, the most significant hotspots, where cases have doubled in the past week. Bedford is the next major area of concern. Mr Hancock said that eight people had been hospitalised with the strain in Blackburn and 19 in Bolton - the majority of whom were eligible for a Covid vaccine but had not received one. Across the UK, fewer than 1,000 people are in hospital with the virus and deaths are averaging at nine per day. The Health Secretary said that surge testing and vaccines had been rolled out in Bolton and Blackburn on a scale unseen anywhere else so far in the pandemic. A rapid response team visited 35,000 people this weekend to distribute and collect Covid-19 tests, and two new vaccination centers have been set up. Surge testing is now being deployed in Bedford. It comes as Mr Hancock announced that the vaccination rollout campaign is set to be expanded to include anyone aged 37 and over from tomorrow. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Children in Brazil are dying from COVID-19 at alarmingly high rates

    Of the 434,000 recorded COVID deaths in Brazil, 832 were children below the age of 6, The New York Times reported.

  • The mRNA tech we used against COVID could help us finally beat malaria

    As vaccination rates for the current pandemic continue to climb, the medical community is looking ahead to turn this powerful genomic weapon against myriad other deadly diseases.

  • India evacuates thousands and suspends some COVID-19 vaccinations as nation prepares for cyclone

    A powerful cyclone roaring in the Arabian Sea was moving toward India's western coast on Monday as authorities tried to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people and suspended COVID-19 vaccinations in one state.

  • Fauci: “School Should Be Open 5 Days, Full Blast, the Way It Was Before” By Fall

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. In the wake of new mask guidance from the CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN to talk about the emerging science surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations and what Americans can expect as society attempts a partial return to […]

  • Vaccine-hesitant Americans cite inaccurate side effects

    Data: Harris Poll; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosAn alarming amount of vaccine-hesitant people who list side effects as a top concern falsely believe the vaccines cause death, DNA alteration, infertility or birth defects, according to recent Harris polling.Why it matters: Respondents also listed blood clots, which are a real side effect of some coronavirus vaccines, but extremely rare. This survey suggests that misinformation or a skewed understanding of risk may be behind a sizable portion of vaccine hesitancy. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The survey drilled down into the concerns of respondents who said they are "not likely" to get a vaccine, specifically the 25% who cited being worried about side effects as one of their top reasons for not getting vaccinated. Details: Awareness of blood clots increases with age, per the survey.While only 37% of Gen Z respondents said they think the vaccine causes blood clots, 81% of Boomers — or people 57 and older — said the same. Technically, these respondents are right — some coronavirus vaccines have been linked to blood clots, but in very few cases. It's unclear how worried the respondents are about blood clots, but if the side effects they're most aware of are also the ones they're most concerned about, they're probably way overestimating the risk.About half of Gen Z respondents accurately listed flu-like symptoms as side effects, compared with 65% of Boomers. But the generational gap in the number of people who inaccurately listed other side effects shrunk. For example, 24% of Gen Z respondents cited infertility, and 20% of Boomers said the same. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Coronavirus variant that first appeared in India arrives in the US. Here's what to know.

    Experts say the India variant probably will not cause great harm in the U.S. because of high vaccination rates, but they are watching it.

  • Severe cyclone heading toward southern India; 6 dead

    A severe cyclone is roaring in the Arabian Sea off southwestern India with winds of up to 140 kph (87 mph), already causing heavy rains and flooding that have killed at least six people, officials said Sunday. Cyclone Tauktae, the season’s first major storm, is expected to make landfall early Tuesday in Gujarat state, a statement by the India Meteorological Department said. The massive storm will likely hamper India’s fight against a coronavirus surge that's sweeping the country with devastating death tolls, as virus lockdown measures may slow relief work and damage from the storm could potentially destroy roads and cut vital supply lines.

  • Florida COVID update for Monday: 1,976 cases added, lowest in more than a month

    Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 1,976 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the lowest count recorded since last month. The state also announced 59 new deaths. Of those who died, 58 were residents.

  • Free agent Albert Pujols, Los Angeles Dodgers agree to major-league contract

    Pujols was batting .198 with five home runs in 24 games and is fifth all-time with 667 career homers.

  • Glimmer of hope seen in India, but virus crisis not over yet

    For the first time in months, Izhaar Hussain Shaikh is feeling somewhat optimistic. The 30-year-old ambulance driver in India’s metropolis of Mumbai has been working tirelessly ever since the city became the epicenter of another catastrophic COVID-19 surge slashing through the country. The turnaround represents a glimmer of hope for India, still in the clutches of a devastating coronavirus surge that has raised public anger at the government.

  • Biden pledges to send 80M vaccine doses globally

    President Joe Biden announced Monday the U.S. will share millions more doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the rest of the world in the coming six weeks. The commitment is on top of the AstraZeneca vaccine he has already pledged to share. (May 17)

  • Indian doctors, trained abroad, forced to stand by as COVID sweeps nation

    Some 90,000 Indian doctors armed with medical degrees from Russia, China and Ukraine are urging the government to put them to work in the battle against COVID-19 instead of standing idly by, waiting for local licences. Nowhere in the world has been hit harder by the pandemic than India, as a new variant of the virus fuelled a surge in infections that has risen to more than 400,000 daily, with more than 4,000 deaths a day, overwhelming the health system. Graduates from overseas medical schools including Bangladesh, Philippines, Nepal and Kyrgyzstan have to pass local exams in India before they are allowed to practise.

  • Nurses union calls on CDC to revise new mask guidance

    The largest nurses union in the U.S. called on the CDC Saturday to reverse guidance issued this week that allows for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to go maskless while participating in indoor and outdoor activities.Details: National Nurses United executive director Bonnie Castillo said in a statement the new guidance is "not based on science, does not protect public health, and threatens the lives of patients, nurses, and other frontline workers across the country."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Now is not the time to relax protective measures, and we are outraged that the CDC has done just that while we are still in the midst of the deadliest pandemic in a century."Castillo The other side: CDC director Rochelle Walensky noted when the guidelines were issued Thursday that few people vaccinated against the coronavirus had become infected with it, that "transmission seems rarer still" and the vaccines seem to protect against known variants in the U.S., per the New York Times.The CDC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Does It Matter If Unvaccinated People Stop Wearing Masks, Too?

    ATLANTA, GA – MAY 08: A full capacity crowd was on hand for the Saturday night MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on May 8, 2021 at Truist Field in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) People are celebrating a new phase of the pandemic following the release of new mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The announcement, which came Thursday, states that people who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings, barring some exceptions. Nature is healing. We can start sharing our beautiful faces with the world again! Of course, with a new stage of the U.S. pandemic response also comes skepticism and concern from people who are worried about what will happen next. Some have expressed concern that unvaccinated people will lie about being vaccinated in order to remove their masks in public, putting others — especially other unvaccinated people — at risk. Currently, there isn’t really an ethical way to verify someone’s vaccination status, and it would be hard to implement such a process, anyway. However, epidemiologists believe that this is simply the next phase in bringing the pandemic to an end. According to Dr. Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease epidemiologist and assistant professor at George Mason University, scientific guidance around removing masks is necessary right now because it “reiterates confidence in vaccination efficacy and overall management of the pandemic.” In other words, the CDC’s recommendations help demonstrate that the COVID-19 vaccines really do work, and are helping slow the spread of the virus. “But the concern for many is that we still have a lot of cases in the U.S. Only 35% of the population is fully vaccinated, there is global vaccine inequity, new variants, and truly operationalizing this new guidance is hard,” Dr. Popescu tells Refinery29. So what does this all mean? At the end of the day, people who are fully vaccinated are well-protected from contracting the virus, even if they’re in close proximity to someone who hasn’t yet received the vaccine and decides to jump on the maskless bandwagon. If they do contract COVID-19, they’re very unlikely to develop a severe case. But that doesn’t mean it’s fine for unvaccinated people to start disregarding mask-wearing. The people who would be most affected by unvaccinated people ditching their masks are other people who haven’t yet received a vaccine — and that’s a lot of people. As Dr. Popescu said, currently only one-third of Americans have been fully vaccinated. And the amount of new vaccinations administered each day has decreased by 38% across the country since mid-April, The New York Times reports. Some worry that this lag in immunization rates in some parts of the country may lead to another wave of the deadly virus over the summer, especially if an increasing number of unvaccinated people decide to begin going maskless indoors. Of course, it’s possible that at least some of the people who’ve decided not to get vaccinated have done so because they previously contracted and recovered from COVID-19, and they believe their natural immunity is enough to protect them going forward. But while it’s true that there does appear to be a period of natural resistance to the virus in recovered people, experts still don’t know how strong that immunity is and how long it lasts. This is why even those who have recovered from the virus are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, and why the new guidelines about going maskless indoors only apply to fully vaccinated people. Complicating matters is the fact that there seems to be no easy way to enforce these looser mask recommendations. Making sure everyone wears masks indoors is simple; making sure only certain groups continue to do so is much harder. “Right now, many local communities are working to understand how they can apply [the new mask guidelines] without removing all safety measures,” Dr. Popescu says. “I do think there is concern that this would require businesses and workplaces to view or verify or track vaccination status and develop protocols for that, which can be difficult.” Ultimately, it’s likely that many people, even those who have already been vaccinated, will continue to wear a mask in public settings, especially indoors, as a precaution. Likewise, people who have been skeptical of masks and vaccines all along will probably continue to be. An Economist/YouGov poll that was taken before the CDC’s announcement shows exactly that trend: 63% of people who said they had no plans of getting a vaccine said they felt “somewhat” safe socializing maskless indoors with other unvaccinated people. On the other hand, only 36% of people who’ve received at least one dose of a vaccine said the same. People who haven’t completely rejected the vaccine and are either waiting to receive it or still making a decision about it were also less sure of the safety of socializing without a mask. “Ultimately, I believe it’s important to communicate that while this guidance applies to those fully vaccinated, you can still wear a mask based off your risk tolerance and that if people are wearing masks, you shouldn’t make assumptions regarding vaccination status,” Dr. Popescu says. That’s especially important to know if you aren’t fully vaccinated yet. Continue to wear your mask, steer clear of indoor, public spaces as much as possible, and socially distance when you are in public spots in order to reduce your chances of contracting the virus and to avoid contributing to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. And if you’ve been waiting to get your shots, this should be your sign to grab an appointment. Ideally, the new no-mask guidelines would offer an incentive for anyone on the fence about whether or not to get vaccinated. It presents a future in which people no longer need to wear masks, and can get back to their loved ones and community in a more intimate, and safer, way. If that’s not enough motivation — and unfortunately for some, it might not be — there are other incentives, as well. State and local governments are offering free tickets to sporting events to get people vaccinated, as well as gift cards and savings bonds. Bars are offering free alcohol and food, along with a first dose of the vaccine in some cases. In Ohio, five vaccinated residents will receive a million dollars each. And who wouldn’t want a million dollars and immunity from a deadly virus? Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Jill Biden Just Wore Her Mask Indoors & That's OKFully Vaccinated? You Can Ditch The Masks17 Face Masks For Planes, Trains, & Automobiles

  • Child Tax Benefits Will Start Hitting Accounts July 15

    If you have children 17 and under and make less than $150,000 combined household income ($75,000 for individuals) keep an eye on your bank account this summer. You should begin receiving monthly...

  • China criticizes U.S. for preventing U.N. Security Council statement calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    Tensions between the United States and China seem to loom over everything. During Sunday's United Nations Security Council meeting on the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused the U.S. of preventing the council from issuing a unified statement on the situation. China going in hard against US in today’s Israel-Palestine violence debate at UN Security Council So far, after 2 hours of briefing and speeches it’s US vs everyone else, on whether UN shd call for immediate deescalation https://t.co/o1B405tiBo — Ryan Heath (@PoliticoRyan) May 16, 2021 While China's criticism was the most direct, other nations on the council, including Ireland, Norway, and Mexico reportedly made it clear that crafting a statement calling for an immediate cease-fire is an urgent matter. And Ben Rhodes, who worked as the deputy national security adviser for strategic communications and speechwriting in the Obama administration, tweeted that it "feels increasingly untenable for the U.S. to see this loss of civilian life in Gaza — including so many children — and not publicly call for a cease-fire." At the moment, the U.S. appears to be sticking to the status quo, however. In her remarks during the council meeting, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington is working to end the conflict and will support a cease-fire, but suggested the parties involved in the fighting will have to take the initiative. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThe U.S. still has stricter mask policies for kids than EuropeFormer child star Ricky Schroder apologizes to Costco worker 'if I hurt your feelings' after mask confrontation