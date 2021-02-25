U.S. weekly jobless claims fall more than expected

FILE PHOTO: A man shops on 5th Avenue in New York
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week amid falling COVID-19 infections, but the near-term outlook for the labor market is unclear after winter storms wreaked havoc in the South region in the middle of this month.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 730,000 for the week ended Feb. 20, compared to 841,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 838,000 applications in the latest week.

Claims have been out of sync with an improvement in overall economic conditions as the winter coronavirus wave recedes and $900 billion in additional pandemic relief money provided by the government at the end of December flows through the economy.

Daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have dropped to levels last seen before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, allowing more services businesses to reopen. Retail sales increased by the most in seven months in January. Consumers' perceptions of the labor market also improved this month.

The persistently higher claims have been partially blamed on fraud in Ohio. A global semiconductor chip shortage has forced temporary closures and shift reductions at some motor vehicle assembly plants. In the coming week, claims could be boosted by the stormy weather in the South, which left large parts of Texas in the dark and without water for days.

"Measurement issues in the unemployment insurance data are not becoming any less problematic as time goes on," said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP in Jersey City.

Though claims have dropped from a record 6.867 million last March when the pandemic hit the United States' shores, remain above their 665,000 peak during the 2007-09 Great Recession.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers this week that the U.S. central bank would keep interest rates low and continue to pump money into the economy through bond purchases "at least at the current pace until we make substantial further progress towards our goals (maximum employment and inflation)."

A resurgence in COVID-19 infections towards the end of last year and delays in providing more fiscal stimulus sapped considerable momentum from the economy in the fourth quarter, other data on Thursday confirmed.

Gross domestic product increased at a 4.1% annualized rate, the Commerce Department said in its second estimate of fourth-quarter GDP growth. That was a slight upward revision from the 4.0% pace reported last month. The economy grew at a record 33.4% rate in third quarter.

The economy's struggles in the final three months of 2020 are mostly in the rear view mirror. The sharp rebound retail sales and President Joe Biden's massive $1.9 trillion recovery package, which is gaining traction in the U.S. Congress, have prompted economists to boost their first-quarter growth estimates to as high as a 6% rate from as low as a 2.3% pace.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Toronto-Dominion Tops Estimates on Canadian Housing Strength

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank’s fiscal first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ estimates as strength in Canada’s housing market and active trading on its investment platform helped drive profit up in the company’s domestic banking business.Earnings from Toronto-Dominion’s Canadian retail division rose 14% to C$2.04 billion ($1.63 billion) in the three months through January, the lender said Thursday. The unit’s residential mortgage portfolio increased 6.2% from a year earlier to C$212.5 billion.Canada’s housing market has powered through the Covid-19 crisis, with government stimulus programs preventing widespread defaults and demand remaining high for a limited supply of homes. The bank also benefited from rising deposit balances and increased stock trading that drove brokerage commissions.“We have a very diversified business in Canada, with strong market share and strong presence across all markets,” Chief Financial Officer Riaz Ahmed said in an interview. “We continued to have strong volume growth, both in deposits and loans.”Toronto-Dominion’s profit excluding items in the quarter was C$1.83 a share, topping analysts’ C$1.49 average estimate. Net income rose 9.6% to C$3.28 billion, or C$1.77 a share.Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also posted strong results from its domestic banking division on Thursday. Earnings in the unit rose 13% to C$652 million in the first quarter, helped by gains in the mortgage business and lower provisions for credit losses. Excluding some items, profit was C$3.58 a share, beating the C$2.81 average estimate. Net income rose 34% to C$1.63 billion, or C$3.55 a share.CIBC shares have gained 8.4% this year, while Toronto-Dominion has risen 10%. The S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index has climbed 9.4%.Toronto-Dominion’s U.S. retail operations were hurt by low interest rates that compressed margins, as well as lower credit-card fees. Profit in the division fell 13% to C$1 billion.Relative to peers, Toronto-Dominion set aside larger amounts of money to absorb potential loan losses earlier in the pandemic. With the economy stabilizing and government programs helping, the bank is now setting aside less. Total provisions in the quarter were C$313 million, down 66% from the fourth quarter.Still, the bank isn’t ready to say the potential for credit losses has entirely faded.“We expect the path of the economy to follow the path of the health crisis, which we would say is still uncertain,” Ahmed said. “Clearly there are some positive signs, with expectations of vaccines, but we need to remain vigilant about a possible third wave.”(Updates with CFO’s comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This Day In Market History: Dow Hits 4,000

    Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 1995, the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 4,000 for the first time. Where The Market Was: The S&P 500 was trading at 486.91 and the Dow closed the day at 4,003.33. What Else Was Going On In The World? In 1995, Timothy McVeigh used a car bomb to attack the Oklahoma City Federal Building, killing 168 people and injuring 680 others. The tech world got its first taste of Javascript. The average American paid $550 per month in rent. Breaking The 4K Barrier: At the time the Dow finally pushed above 4,000, Wall Street had been on such a run that there were plenty of skeptics out there. In fact, the Wall Street Journal printed the headline “Stocks Cross 4000 for the First Time, But the Visit There May Be Brief. In reality, the Dow only briefly dipped back below 4,000 for two days before surging higher and never looking back. The down crossed above 5,000 by the end of 1995 and was above 6,000 by late 1996. The Dow ultimately peaked at 11,750 during the height of the dot-com bubble in early 2000. Since that time, the lowest it has traded was 6,469 during the bottom of the 2008 financial crisis. In the years since hitting 4,000 for the first time, the Dow has delivered an overall gain north of 600%. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga30% Of Americans Have Tapped Into Their Retirement Accounts: Here's Why That's No Reason To PanicHow Much Investing ,000 In Home Depot Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Netflix to spend $500 million more to line up original shows, movies in South Korea

    The company has built a pipeline of Korean original content including sci-fi thriller "The Silent Sea", reality series Baik's Spirit and sitcom "So Not Worth It", Netflix said in a blog post. Netflix, which had 3.8 million paid subscribers in the country at the end of 2020, has already invested nearly $700 million, feeding off the global popularity of the pop culture machine of South Korea. It has created more than 70 Korean-made shows, including the hit zombie thriller "Kingdom" and documentary series "Black Pink: Light Up the Sky" about the highest charted female K-Pop act.

  • Lucid Motors Is Going Public: A First Look at a Huge EV Deal

    One of the most promising electric vehicle start-ups, Lucid Motors, will soon go public. After weeks of speculation, the company confirmed on Monday night that it will merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV), in a deal that will take it public by the end of June. As SPAC deals go, this is a very big one.

  • Bonds Drop With Tech Futures on Inflation Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in global bonds deepened as the benchmark Treasury yield hit a one-year high and debt from the U.K. to Australia came under pressure.U.S. stock futures slumped, with tech shares once again bearing the brunt of selling as investors rotate to companies poised to benefit from an end to pandemic lockdowns. Across markets, investors are betting on a sunnier outlook for the global economy and the risk that inflation is just around the corner. U.S. data showed fewer-than-forecast jobless claims last week.Companies popular with the day-trader crowd surged once again. GameStop Corp. jumped 63% and AMC Entertainment Inc. rallied 11% in early U.S. trading.Commodities also extended gains, with investors piling into metals that can ride faster growth trends. Copper moved closer to a record high set a decade ago and aluminum touched a two-year high.“Inflationary signals, including a surge in commodity prices, are higher than we have seen in years,” said Geir Lode, head of global equities at the international business of Federated Hermes. “The prospect of a sooner-than-expected economic recovery has led to a surge in the U.S. 10-year yield.”In remarks this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered reassurance that policy would continue to be supportive and look beyond a temporary pick-up in inflation, especially from a low base.That’s given the bond market enough reason to keep driving yields higher. The 10-year U.S. yield adjusted for inflation rose to its highest level in more than seven months, a warning sign for riskier assets that have benefited from exceptionally loose financial conditions amid the pandemic.Read more: Soaring U.S. Yields Send Risk Assets Warning as Real Rates RiseNominal yields also soared, with the rate on the 10-year U.S. benchmark adding 7 basis points to 1.45%, near the highest level in a year.Elsewhere in markets, European stocks erased an earlier gain while Asian bourses closed broadly higher. Bitcoin traded above $50,000.Some key events to watch this week:Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.4% as of 8:16 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index surged 1.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index added 1.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro climbed 0.5% to $1.2229.The British pound gained 0.1% to $1.4154.The Japanese yen weakened 0.2% to 106.10 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries increased seven basis points to 1.45%.The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 0.14%.Germany’s 10-year yield jumped five basis points to -0.26%.Japan’s 10-year yield climbed three basis points to 0.153%.Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 0.796%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.2% to $63.33 a barrel.Gold weakened 1.1% to $1,785.66 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq, S&P set to open lower as tech shares fall amid rising bond yields

    The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes were set to open lower on Thursday as heavyweight technology-related stocks remained under pressure with a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, while data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a one-year high of 1.45%, triggering profit-taking bids in some high-flying growth companies on concerns about heightened valuations. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc and Netflix Inc were down between 0.5% and 0.8% before the bell.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn teams up with Fisker to make electric vehicles

    Electric-car maker Fisker Inc said it will work with Apple Inc supplier Foxconn to produce more than 250,000 vehicles a year beginning in late 2023, sending its shares up 18%. The deal, codenamed "Project PEAR" (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), is looking at markets globally, including North America, Europe, China and India, Fisker said. Foxconn, Apple's main iPhone maker, has ramped up its interest in electric vehicles (EVs) over the past year or so, announcing deals with Chinese electric-car maker Byton and automakers Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Stellantis NV's Fiat Chrysler unit.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies to reach record high as tech stocks recover losses

    Stocks opened lower on Wednesday to pick up declines from the past week, with tech shares still under pressure.

  • These Forgotten Dividend Powerhouses Are Leading the Stock Market Higher Right Now

    The stock market has been volatile lately, but all concerns seemed to evaporate on Wednesday. Favorable comments from Fed chair Jay Powell continued to make investors more comfortable with the current state of affairs, and that helped markets recover from some choppy sessions earlier in the week. Today, energy stocks are once again in the spotlight, and powerhouse dividend payers ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are among the industry's giants leading the entire stock market higher.

  • Stocks rebound after initially trading lower

    Annandale Capital CEO George Seay joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down why energy, industrials and financials stocks pushed the market higher

  • If You Had Bought Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 327% Gain Today

    Twist Bioscience Corporation ( NASDAQ:TWST ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 29% in...

  • Oil hovers near 13-month highs as storm hits U.S. output, Fed assures rates staying low

    Oil prices extended gains for a fourth session on Thursday to reach the highest levels in more than 13 months, underpinned by an assurance that U.S. interest rates will stay low and a sharp drop in U.S. crude output last week due to the storm in Texas. Brent crude futures for April gained 17 cents, 0.25%, to $67.21 a barrel by 1306 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $63.42 a barrel, up 20 cents, 0.32%. Both contracts hit their highest since Jan. 8, 2020, earlier in the session with Brent at $67.70 and WTI at $63.79.

  • UK's Lloyds targets wealth push and office cuts after profit drop

    Lloyds Banking Group's outgoing Chief Executive António Horta-Osório set out fresh targets to expand the lender's insurance and wealth business and further cut costs, as the bank resumed a dividend despite a sharp fall in profits for 2020. Britain's biggest domestic lender reported pretax profits of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion), well down on 4.4 billion pounds the previous year, after pandemic lockdowns shrank household spending and drove up provisions for bad loans. The strategy update showed Lloyds aimed to offset pressure on profits, including from wafer thin central bank interest rates, by axing costs further and increasing income from fee-based products such as wealth management and corporate banking.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rangebound Ahead of Second Day of Testimony from Powell

    Essentially, Powell appeared to be trying to sound supportive for economic growth while downplaying the potential impact of higher inflation.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Continues To Rally Against U.S. Dollar

    GBP/USD received strong support above 1.4150 and is trying to get back above 1.4180.

  • BOE’s Bailey Slams EU Stance on Swaps Clearing After Brexit

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned the European Union against demanding that euro derivatives are settled by clearinghouses inside the bloc, saying such a move would be a “very serious escalation” and that it would draw a U.K. response.The EU appears to be moving towards a policy of insisting such trades are located in the bloc, Bailey said during a hearing with U.K. lawmakers on Wednesday.A so-called location policy of forcing banks and dealers to move clearing business to the EU would be “very controversial,” Bailey said. “I have to say that that would be something we would have to, and want to, resist very firmly.”His comments -- his strongest yet -- are a mark of the post-Brexit tensions and Britain’s growing frustration about the EU’s reluctance to grant so-called equivalence rulings that would enable London-based finance firms to operate in the bloc.The lack of an agreement has put London’s decades-long dominance of European finance under threat. This year, the Square Mile lost its crown to Amsterdam as Europe’s top place to buy and sell stock while traders have shifted some interest-rate swaps out of the U.K.The London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s clearinghouse in London is the dominant location for euro derivatives and the EU has allowed it to continue handling trades for European clients through June 2022. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is pressing banks and other traders to shift more euro-denominated business to the bloc.If the temporary equivalence decision isn’t renewed, Bailey said a quarter of euro-derivatives clearing business would need to shift to the EU. The rest could stay in London because it is the most efficient place for it, he said.“If only 25% moves, it isn’t really very viable,” Bailey said. “The EU takes something, but it doesn’t take a piece that’s really viable for its own industry to conduct in the EU.”Bailey said it now appears the EU is seeking to pressure firms into relocating the other 75% of the business too, outside of any consideration around whether the U.K.’s regulations are equivalent.“This debate is not about equivalence,” he said.(Updates with Bailey comments in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Showing Exhaustion Again

    Crude oil markets have went back and forth on Tuesday, as we are starting to see significant cracks in the ice of the uptrend showing up.

  • Markets Move Higher As Tech Stocks Rebound

    Meanwhile, traders will pay close attention to rising Treasury yields.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Build; EIA Expected to Report a Draw

    Oilpice.com is saying the leaders of the OPEC+ alliance, Saudi Arabia and Russia, are reportedly once again at odds over oil supply management.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Ozon Holdings PLC ( NASDAQ:OZON ) by taking the...