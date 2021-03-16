U.S. to weigh in as post-Brexit row threatens Northern Ireland peace

Elaine Cobbe
·5 min read

U.S. senators are introducing a resolution on Tuesday reiterating American support for the Northern Ireland peace deal struck more than two decades ago. The resolution was to be unveiled ahead of Saint Patrick's Day amid mounting concern in Washington that a post-Brexit row between London and the European Union is putting the Good Friday Agreement at risk.

The office of Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, confirmed to CBS News that he and Republican Senator Susan Collins would offer the bipartisan motion on Tuesday.

Last week, Ireland's minister for foreign affairs and the European Commission's vice president briefed a group of U.S. lawmakers on the latest developments regarding tension over the terms of the Brexit agreement, which came into effect at the beginning of this year, sealing the U.K.'s departure from the regional bloc.

A dispute over implementing new checks on commercial goods moving between the U.K. mainland and Northern Ireland has strained the 1998 Irish peace agreement that ended three decades of bloodshed — "the Troubles" — in Northern Ireland.

Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol

The virtual briefing by the Irish and European officials was with members of the bipartisan Friends of Ireland caucus on Capitol Hill. That group was founded in 1981 to support initiatives in peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and was influential in securing support in Washington for the peace process.

That peace is now in jeopardy over problems in implementing post-Brexit changes in trade, and in particular by the British government's unilateral decision to postpone implementation of new customs checks for several months beyond the agreed-upon start date in April.

The decision has put the U.K. in breach of the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a provision in the Brexit agreement that London reached with the EU designed to allow continued free movement of goods and people between Ireland, which is an EU member state, and Northern Ireland, which left the EU with the rest of the U.K. in January.

/ Credit: Google Maps
/ Credit: Google Maps

It took months of often acrimonious negotiations between Brussels and London to hammer out the Protocol, with the EU repeatedly voicing concern that the British government was ready to ride roughshod over provisions of the Irish peace deal. That peace agreement effectively — and highly symbolically — removed all signs of a physical border between Ireland and Northern Ireland 23 years ago.

Borders and warnings

Brexit has prompted a resurgence in discussion of, and calls for, a reunited Ireland. In the run-up to Ireland's national holiday on Wednesday, nationalist party Sinn Féin, whose aim is a reunited, single Ireland, launched an advertisement campaign in the United States calling for a referendum on reunification.

But talk of a reunited Ireland — which would mean the U.K.'s loss of Northern Ireland — worries the mainly-Protestant Unionists, who fear losing the privileges they enjoy thanks to their slim political majority in the North.

The EU sparked jubilation among unionists in Northern Ireland, and horror in Dublin, in January when, as as European nations struggled to find enough COVID-19 vaccine doses, it threatened to impose a hard border between the North and the Republic of Ireland to block vaccines from leaving EU territory. That ill-advised suggestion was promptly scrapped, but the damage was done.

Outlawed unionist paramilitary groups, which were slow to get on board with the peace agreement in 1998, have now said they're temporarily withdrawing support for the peace deal due to concerns over the implementation of Brexit.

Posters have appeared in many unionist areas of Northern Ireland opposing a Brexit border in the Irish Sea between Britain and the island that makes up both Ireland and Northern Ireland. Such a sea border would simplify customs matters, but underline Northern Ireland's separation from the rest of the U.K.

Dog walkers walk past freshly painted loyalist graffiti in Belfast city center on January 31, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. / Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty
Dog walkers walk past freshly painted loyalist graffiti in Belfast city center on January 31, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. / Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Some of the more sinister posters feature a masked gunman with the phrase: "Our forefathers fought for our freedom and rights. No border in the sea or we continue the fight."

Brexit done, but still a sore point

Tony Connelly, Europe editor at Ireland's national broadcaster RTE and author of "Brexit and Ireland," told CBS News that the current tension is very much part of wider, lingering friction between London and Brussels.

"There are undoubted tensions within the unionist/loyalist community, as well as wider unease among business organizations at the disruptions the Protocol is causing," he says. "There is no sign yet of any immediate resort to violence, but these tensions will have to be carefully managed by the U.K., the EU, the Irish government, and local politicians.

"The problem is that any shared EU-U.K. stewardship is being undermined by wider tensions between London and Brussels, including over COVID-19 vaccines and suspicion on the EU side that the U.K. has a tendency to breach the terms of the Brexit treaties it has signed, including the Protocol, for domestic political gain."

Biden's "unequivocal" support

Ireland's Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheál Martin was expected to update President Joe Biden on the latest post-Brexit developments when the two men speak on Wednesday to mark St. Patrick's Day.

"President Biden has, of course, always taken a particularly supportive interest in Irish issues," former Irish ambassador to the U.K. and EU, Bobby McDonagh, told CBS News. "Brexit inevitably impacts on the delicate situation in Northern Ireland. The U.K. and the EU (including Ireland) have therefore negotiated a legally binding Northern Ireland Protocol to ensure that the balances of the Good Friday Agreement are respected insofar as possible in the new circumstances. It is essential that the Protocol is implemented effectively and in good faith. The continued interest of the U.S. President and Congress is therefore both welcome and important."

We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.Any trade deal between the U.S. and U.K. must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period. https://t.co/Ecu9jPrcHL

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 16, 2020

President Biden, some of whose family hails from the west of Ireland, has made no secret of his long-standing support for the Good Friday Agreement.

In response to a question last week about Britain's move to postpone customs checks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Mr. Biden's support for the deal remained "unequivocal."

Congressman Ro Khanna on immigration reform, border crisis

What can be done to address surge in migrant children at U.S.-Mexico border?

Derek Chauvin's defense seeks delay in trial after $27 million Floyd family settlement

Recommended Stories

  • Pound takes knock amid Northern Ireland Brexit dispute

    Sterling was 0.6% lower against the euro at £1.15 by 9am in London, at its lowest level in more than a week.

  • Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom

    We humans may be tiring of video calls, Zoom birthdays and streamed performances, but the chimps at two Czech zoos are just starting to enjoy their new live online linkup. To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attractions closed in December under COVID-19 restrictions, the chimpanzees at Safari Park Dvur Kralove and the troop at a zoo in Brno, 150 km away, can now watch one another's daily lives on giant screens. "At the beginning they approached the screen with defensive or threatening gestures, there was interaction," said Gabriela Linhartova, ape keeper at Dvur Kralove, 135 km east of Prague.

  • What Kind Of Advice Could A Disgraced Slenderman Possibly Offer Joe Biden?

    Over the weekend, Jared Kushner resurfaced to write an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal titled “Opportunity Beckons in the Mideast.” In parts, he sounds as though he thinks his single term as an adviser for his father-in-law qualifies him to advise others on foreign policy. At one point, he even deigned to call the Israeli-Palestinian conflict a “real-estate dispute.” And yet somehow, this isn’t the most arrogant thing he said. That came later when he told the Biden administration that if they are “smart,” they will listen to him. But let’s back up: This “advice” came after President Joe Biden offered to work with Europe and rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal. In short, it is an agreement reached during the Obama administration in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 — the UN Security Council’s five permanent members: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China, plus Germany — to lift sanctions in exchange for significant restrictions to Iran’s nuclear program. In 2018, former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal. Within the year, Iran began ignoring restrictions; however, last month Biden said the U.S. will return to the JCPOA provided that Iran resumes compliance with the agreed-upon terms. In his advice column, Kushner praised (yes, praised) the Biden administration’s decision as a “smart diplomatic move.” However, naturally, the former first son-in-law believes that Biden was empowered to make this decision thanks to the groundwork laid by the Trump administration. If that seems confusing, it’s because it is. Basically, according to Kushner, Biden could never have had the opportunity to rejoin the agreement had Trump not pulled out of it? We’ll just leave that there. “Mr. Trump has said that Iran has never won a war but never lost a negotiation,” Kushner wrote. “This negotiation is high-stakes and, thanks to his policies, America holds a strong hand.” Kushner’s statements continued to grow bolder as he claimed that “we are witnessing the last vestiges of what has been known as the Arab-Israeli conflict.” “One of the reasons the Arab-Israeli conflict persisted for so long was the myth that it could be solved only after Israel and the Palestinians resolved their differences,” he continued. “That was never true. The Abraham Accords exposed the conflict as nothing more than a real-estate dispute between Israelis and Palestinians that need not hold up Israel’s relations with the broader Arab world.” A reminder, for no reason at all, that in 2019, Jared Kushner said that in order to bring peace to the Middle East, people must simply stop “doing terrorism.” “The table is set. If it is smart, the Biden administration will seize this historic opportunity to unleash the Middle East’s potential, keep America safe, and help the region turn the page on a generation of conflict and instability,” Kushner wrote. “It is time to begin a new chapter of partnership, prosperity, and peace.” Take it all with a pinch — handful — of salt, though. After all, this is coming from the person who, last spring, told famed journalist Bob Woodward in an interview that “the most dangerous people around the president are overconfident idiots.” Just a reminder. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Cuomo Should Be Held Accountable By His Own PartyWhat's In Biden's Stimulus Package Besides Checks?Stacey Dash Is Sorry For Being A Republican

  • House GOP Border Delegation Claims Biden ‘Created’ Migrant Crisis

    A House GOP delegation led by Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) blamed President Biden’s immigration policies for the massive influx of migrants at the southern border, during a Monday visit to El Paso, Texas. McCarthy called on Biden to travel to El Paso on the U.S.-Mexico border to assess the crisis for himself. U.S. Border Patrol agents detained over 9,000 unaccompanied minors during the month of February, and are currently arresting roughly 400 children attempting to cross the border per day. “This is where [Biden] should look the people in the eye. This is where he should talk to the border agents, and let them know that this is beyond a crisis,” McCarthy said. “He can continue to deny it, but the only way to solve it is to first, admit what he has done.” McCarthy added later in the press conference, “The safety and security of Americans and our border is the job of the President. He is the one who created this [crisis], and he is the one who can fix it.” Representative John Katko (R., N.Y.) blasted Biden’s policies as beneficial to drug cartels operating at the border. Katko was a former prosecutor at the Justice Department who prosecuted drug cartels while living in El Paso in the 1990’s. “I had a fundamental understanding then, and I do now, that the cartels know when to exploit the southern border, and they’re doing it now masterfully,” Katko said. “They’re doing it because President Biden rolled back a lot of the orders of the previous administration that were working.” Biden has scrapped a number of immigration restrictions implemented by the Trump administration, including the “Remain in Mexico” policy whereby asylum seekers were required to wait in Mexico while their cases were processed in the U.S. The Biden administration has also reinstated “catch-and-release” policies, in which some migrants are released into U.S. border towns to await processing. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (R., Tenn.) also blamed the recent influx of migrants on the Biden administration’s policies. “President Biden and his minions created an environment causing this surge,” Fleischmann said. The press conference came after Representative Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat whose district sits on the U.S.-Mexico border, criticized a Biden administration delegation last week for not reaching out to border communities. “You know, the president sent a delegation and a bunch of folks from the White House,” Cuellar told Fox News on Friday. “They didn’t talk to anybody, not even members of Congress down here.” There are currently over 4,200 migrant children in custody of Border Patrol, with detention facilities in Texas and Arizona operating above full capacity. Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Human Services has 9,000 migrant children in its shelters.

  • Mozambique insurgency: Children beheaded, aid agency reports

    Aid agency report children as young as 11 are being beheaded in a region hit by an insurgency.

  • Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar vex Beijing

    Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees, while many in Myanmar expressed outrage over China's apparent lack of concern for those killed in protests against last month's military coup. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the Chinese Embassy had contacted authorities in Myanmar and urged that police be deployed to protect the Chinese companies and personnel. Police and firefighters were sent to protect the factories, which are scattered across several industrial zones in Yangon, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

  • North Ireland protocol is solution, not problem, says EU envoy to UK

    The Northern Ireland protocol painstakingly negotiated between Britain and the European Union is the solution and not the problem for the province as it deals with the difficult fallout from Brexit, the EU's envoy to the United Kingdom said. Some in Northern Ireland are calling for the protocol to be scrapped on the grounds that it creates trade barriers between the province and the rest of the United Kingdom in order to protect the European single market. "This protocol is a result of long and complex negotiations ... I tend to say that the protocol is the solution and not the problem," Joao Vale de Almeida said on BBC radio.

  • The 7 Types of Astrology

    Whether you’re reading on natal chart compatibility or following the ancient practices of Hindu astrology (called “Vedic astrology”), there are many ways to interpret astrology charts. We put together a list of the most popular types of astrology and explained their methodology, so you have all the tools you need to interpret and understand birth […]

  • SA headteacher 'made pupil dig in poo for lost phone’

    South African officials suspend a school head accused of lowering a pupil into a pit latrine by rope.

  • Viola Davis is now the most-nominated Black actress in Oscars history

    The Oscar-winner earned her fourth nomination on Monday for her titular performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

  • City official in Fort Worth suburb speaks out about the fall of democracy in Myanmar

    Gabe Reaume, who grew up in rural Michigan, said he saw many similarities with people living Myanmar.

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? Differences are small, but they do exist

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.

  • Trump reportedly redirected a Navy hospital ship from Seattle to L.A. because Newsom was more complimentary than Inslee

    Former President Donald Trump's personal policy toward governors during the COVID-19 pandemic was no secret. He wanted to work with them, he said, as long as they showed him some appreciation. "It's a two-way street, they have to treat us well also," he said during a Fox News interview in March 2020. Now, an anecdote from ABC News' Jonathan Karl's upcoming book Front Row at The Trump Show, sheds even more light on how Trump made crucial, potentially life-or-death decisions based on whether he felt he was getting enough compliments. Karl reports that upon learning a Navy hospital ship was heading to Seattle last March, Trump decided to redirect it to Los Angeles, solely because he liked the things California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had been saying about him. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), on the other hand, did not have a big fan in Trump. Per Karl, Trump said he considered Inslee a "showboater" and a "real jerk." “Molly! Get Gavin on the phone!” As I describe in the new paperback edition of “Front Row at the Trump Show” Trump gets Gavin Newsom on speakerphone and asks him if he should send the ship to Los Angeles, saying, “You’ve been saying the nicest things about me.” https://t.co/nM8MtTJ63E — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tTenet was robbed

  • McConnell Warns Democrats of ‘Scorched-Earth Senate’ If Filibuster Is Removed

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) threatened to use “every” rule available to advance conservative policies if Democrats choose to eliminate the filibuster, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority in place of a filibuster-proof 60-vote threshold. With some Democrats urging moderates Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D., Arizona) to abandon their support for the filibuster, McConnell warned in a floor speech that such a move could “break” the Senate. “Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said. If the Senate is restructured to require simple majorities to pass all legislation, McConnell warned that Republicans would use that policy to their advantage if they regained a majority in the chamber. “As soon as Republicans wound up back in the saddle, we wouldn’t just erase every liberal change that hurt the country—we’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side,” McConnell said. The minority leader indicated that a Republican-majority Senate would pass national right-to-work legislation, defund Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities “on day one,” allow concealed carry in all 50 states, and more. The Senate is currently tied 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, and Manchin’s and Sinema’s refusal to eliminate the filibuster has left Democrats unable to make that change. Sinema’s spokesperson said in January that she is “against eliminating the filibuster, and she is not open to changing her mind,” while Manchin has indicated he would be open to some reform without eliminating the procedure entirely. The progressive wing of the Democratic caucus has pushed in recent weeks for a limited reform to the filibuster rule that would allow for its suspension when the Senate is voting on legislation that would expand voting rights.

  • The NAACP Lawsuit Against Trump Is Delayed After Some Guy Named ‘Ricky’ Took the Paperwork

    Saul Loeb/GettyIn February, “Ricky” signed for a federal lawsuit delivered to former President Trump and then was never seen again.Since then, people in both Trump’s camp and the team pressing the lawsuit on behalf of Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson have been left scratching their heads, about who, exactly, the mysterious “Ricky” is and why he accepted mail for the former president.Over the past couple weeks, typically knowledgeable sources on both sides have responded to The Daily Beast’s inquiries with their own questions such as “Who the hell is Ricky?” and “Do YOU know who Ricky is?”Now, the “Ricky”—just “Ricky,” no last name listed—mystery has spilled into federal court where Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall asked the judge for more time to respond to Thompson’s lawsuit in part following the difficulty in identifying the unknown signator. In a motion filed late Thursday evening, Binnall wrote that a “Ricky” appeared to have signed for a lawsuit sent to Trump—and then this person didn’t actually deliver the papers to the twice-impeached former president yet.“Plaintiff attempted to serve Mr. Trump by certified mail on February 23, 2021. That parcel was signed for by an unknown individual identified only as ‘Ricky,’” the court filing reads. Binnall also states, “Mr. Trump contests whether that service was legally effective.”A return of service receipt filed in early March shows that someone named “Ricky” signed for the documents at Trump’s private club of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to the document.However, Binnall also said that his client’s position that the service was potentially botched “is moot because the parties have decided to focus on the substantive disputes at hand and have agreed to an extension of time for Mr. Trump to respond to the complaint, up to and including April 26, 2021.”Judge Amit Mehta and attorneys for Democratic Rep. Thompson agreed to the Trump team’s request for an extension and the former president now has until April 26 to file a response to the suit.Binnall declined comment to The Daily Beast on this story Monday night.Florida state law allows lawsuits to be served by certified mail when addressed to defendants.Thompson’s suit, filed on his behalf by lawyers from the NAACP, accuses Trump, attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and the far-right Oath Keepers militia and Proud Boys of violating the century-old Klan Act by allegedly conspiring to interfere with civil rights by preventing congressional officials from doing their duty in certifying Joe Biden’s electoral college victory on Jan. 6.Thompson argues that Trump, Giuliani’s incendiary rhetoric about a “stolen” election, and the involvement of Oath Keeper and Proud Boys members in the Jan. 6 riot amounted to a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights. Despite Trump and Republicans’ months-long, conspiracy-theory-fueled crusade to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Biden clearly and decisively defeated the GOP incumbent president in the Electoral-College and popular-vote counts.California Rep. Eric Swalwell has filed a similar suit against Trump and Giuliani, which named Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, and Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) as additional defendants.Those defending Trump, and who have defended him in the recent past, have already been prepping legal and public-relations strategies on free-speech grounds. Alan Dershowitz, a member of the Trump legal defense during the former president’s first impeachment trial, previously told The Daily Beast that though “nobody [on the Trump team] has reached out to me yet” about this lawsuit, Dershowitz believes that the ex-president’s rhetoric at his Jan. 6 speech in DC is “protected by the First Amendment” and “I would hope that the ACLU would take on a case like this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘The Talk’ host Elaine Welteroth issues complaint about racial insensitivity on set: report

    It seems like the drama at The Talk is raging on. According to Page Six, co-host Elaine Welteroth has issued a complaint about racial insensitivity on set. As theGrio previously reported, last week the CBS daytime talk show The Talk became its own hot topic as co-host Sharon Osbourne was asked about her tweets defending Piers Morgan, who was under fire for relentless racist and misogynistic attacks against the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

  • Basketball player who called Jeremy Lin ‘coronavirus’ identified

    The basketball player who called Jeremy Lin "coronavirus" has been identified, according to the NBA G League.

  • Children found shivering in rain after mom locks them out of house, Kentucky cops say

    One of the boys was found shirtless and without shoes, police say.

  • Mitch McConnell darkly threatens 'scorched earth Senate' if Democrats eliminate the filibuster

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is turning up the pressure against some Democrats' efforts to eliminate the filibuster. Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday, McConnell imagined a filibuster-free future, painting a grim picture: "Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched earth Senate would look like," he said. Without the filibuster, he predicted the Senate would be "a 100 car pile-up" where "nothing moves." Some Democrats are hoping to nix the filibuster, which requires a supermajority of 60 votes to pass most pieces of legislation. Moderate Democrats and Republicans are opposed, and Politico's Burgess Everett described a blown up filibuster as the GOP's "biggest threat in the short-term." Because of that concern, McConnell threatened to push a long list of conservative policies with "zero input" from Democrats if only a simple majority is required. He listed defunding Planned Parenthood, penalizing sanctuary cities, and a national right to work law. McConnell continued by warning he'd require a quorum for everything, making past actions seem like "child's play," reports Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman. Though it's unclear why McConnell would be opposed to more easily passing his legislative priorities, there are a few reasons Democrats may not be too worried by his threats regardless. NBC News' Benjy Sarlin notes that many of these conservative policies don't have the support of 50+ Republicans anyway, and the GOP didn't use every tool available to pass them even when they held all three branches of government. The Washington Post's Dave Weigel separately argues that many Democrats may feel conservative courts hold the power on some of these issues, so Republican senators' posturing is irrelevant. Either way, analysts seem to agree with McConnell in his prediction of increased chaos and gridlock. With only 50 seats for each party, more frequent quorum requirements could "get messy quickly," and could lead to bills being passed out of pure spite. More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tTenet was robbed

  • The head of the CDC says the US could face a COVID-19 surge after more than 1.3 million Americans traveled around spring break

    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said she was "pleading" with Americans to take precautions, such as wearing masks.