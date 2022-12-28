U.S. weighs new COVID rules for travelers from China, U.S. officials say

Beijing Capital International Airport
65
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The U.S. government may impose new COVID-19 measures on travelers to the United States from China over concerns about the "lack of transparent data" coming from Beijing, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

The move comes after Japan, India and Malaysia announced stepped up rules on travelers from China in the last 24 hours, citing a rise in infections there.

Japan has said it would require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travelers from the China. Malaysia put in place additional tracking and surveillance measures.

"There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing COVID-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the PRC," the officials said, using the initials of the People's Republic of China.

Some hospitals and funeral homes in China have been overwhelmed as the virus spreads largely unchecked across the country of 1.4 billion people.

Official statistics, however, showed only one COVID death in the seven days to Monday, fuelling doubts among health experts and residents about the government's data. The numbers are inconsistent with the experience of much less populous countries after they re-opened.

China said on Monday it would stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8 in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Foreign firms: China 'turns corner' by ending quarantine

    Foreign companies welcomed China’s decision to end quarantines for travelers from abroad as an important step to revive slumping business activity while Japan on Tuesday joined India in announcing restrictions on visitors from the country as infections surge. The announcement late Monday that quarantines for travelers from abroad will end Jan. 8 is the biggest step toward ending limits that have kept most foreign visitors out of China since early 2020. Quarantines were reduced last month from seven days to five.

  • Japan is about to roll out new entry requirements that only affect people traveling from China as China's COVID cases soar

    An estimated 250 million COVID infections were recorded in December alone, per leaked Chinese official notes.

  • Chinese are snapping up flights abroad as Beijing drops more travel restrictions

    After Monday’s announcement that passengers coming into China would no longer face quarantine, citizens are racing to secure vacations in Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

  • TV lookahead: 23 highlights to look out for in 2023

    Doctor Who, a 007 global contest and the return of Waterloo Road are among next year's TV treats.

  • A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds

    Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.

  • ‘They are unavailable:’ Surge in respiratory illnesses causing shortage of flu medication

    Recent flu surveillance reports show an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases across the state.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia’s UN Seat Challenged; Air Base Attacked

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has asked members of the United Nations to review Russia’s place in the international organization and strip it of its veto-wielding permanent seat on the UN Security Council.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateStocks F

  • North Korea's Kim unveils new military goals at key party meeting -KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled new goals for the country's military for 2023 at an ongoing meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported on Wednesday, hinting at another year of intensive weapons tests and tension. On the second day of the Sixth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the party's 8th Central Committee, Kim reviewed the "newly created challenging situation" on the Korean peninsula and the broader political landscapes, the report said. "He specified the principles of foreign affairs and the direction of the struggle against the enemy that our party and government must thoroughly abide by in order to protect sovereign rights and defend national interests," the official KCNA news agency said.

  • What should you do if you’re still testing positive for COVID-19 after day 10?

    Experts share their advice about isolation, masking and more if you're still testing positive late into a COVID-19 infection.

  • China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.

    Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.

  • COVID isn’t just infecting you—it could be reactivating viruses that have been dormant in your body for years

    “Long COVID” in some may not be an entirely new entity, researchers say.

  • Russian Foreign Minister complains that US is "threatening" to kill Putin

    Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, has claimed that representatives of the US Department of Defense have allegedly threatened to deliver a "decapitating strike" on the Kremlin. Source: Lavrov in an interview with TASS Quote: "Washington went the farthest: there, some 'unnamed officials' from the Pentagon threatened to deliver a 'decapitating strike' on the Kremlin.

  • Lessor BOC Aviation orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX planes

    The Singapore-based lessor said it also amended its existing purchase agreement with Boeing as part of the deal, resulting in it having 80 737 MAX jets on order in total, to be delivered from 2023 to 2028. Boeing's total aircraft orders net of cancellations for the year reached 571 in the 11 months ended November, while rival Airbus SE reported 825 net orders in the same period. Both manufacturers are expected to receive large orders soon from Air India, which is negotiating a major fleet renewal and expansion under new owner Tata Group that industry sources said could involve nearly 500 aircraft.

  • Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia's long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec. 5 over Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine. The cap is close to the current price for Russian oil, but well beneath the windfall price Russia was able to sell for this year and that helped offset the impact of financial sanctions on Moscow.

  • Norco store owner who gained fame for blasting armed robber has died

    Craig Cope, an 80-year-old liquor store owner in Norco, went viral after he was seen on video blasting a robber who was armed with a rifle.

  • The end of zero-covid pushed China's biggest funeral services stock up by 80%

    A lot is unknown about the current state of the covid emergency in China. After the end of its draconian zero-covid policy, which put entire cities into complete lockdown whenever a case was detected, the country has swung to the opposite direction: All quarantine measures are being abandoned despite limited vaccine coverage, and official daily reports on cases and deaths have been suspended.

  • Ukraine pushes to recapture Kreminna as Russian official issues new threats

    Russia's foreign minister says Ukraine must demilitarize or the Russian army will take action. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins the show from Dnipro, Ukraine, to discuss Ukraine's counteroffensive to recapture the city of Kreminna in the Luhansk region. He also weighs in on efforts to return power to the millions of Ukrainians still in the dark and Ukraine's hope to hold a peace summit early next year.

  • 8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

    California is one of the states in the U.S. where dreams really do come true. From the majestic sceneries up and down the coastline to the variety of fresh foods and the industries of Silicon Valley...

  • Not Now, Europe. Second War Threatens to Explode

    Glorion Goga/ReutersAs Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine heads towards its one-year anniversary, another European flashpoint is in danger of reigniting a second war on the continent.Kosovo was at the center of the last all out-war in Europe in the late ‘90s and tensions there have never fully dissipated.Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has this week put his army on its “highest level of combat readiness” to protect ethnic Serbian areas in northern Kosovo he says are under threat from Kosovo.

  • CDC: Michigan now seeing high level of flu activity

    According to the CDC flu map, Michigan is now seeing a high level of flu cases. This comes as both COVID cases and RSV cases continue to rise across the country. And with Christmas just ending and new year celebrations around the corner, experts worry that cases for all three could only climb further.