When Will U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Breakeven?

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$247m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$88m, the US$89m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on U.S. Well Services' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering U.S. Well Services, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$19m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 90%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving U.S. Well Services' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with U.S. Well Services is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

