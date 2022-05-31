U.S. wheat crop hit by dry winter then soggy spring, adding to global tightness

Karl Plume
·5 min read

By Karl Plume

(Reuters) - North Dakota farmer Dwight Grotberg wanted to plant more wheat this spring to capitalize on soaring prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine cut grain exports and left the world short of millions of tonnes of wheat supply.

Heavy rain has prevented Grotberg from planting as much wheat crop as he wanted and is hampering farmers across the state, the top U.S. grower of spring wheat.

Instead of boosting supply, North Dakota expected to plant wheat over the smallest share of its farmland on record, according to government data.

The United States is the world's fourth-largest wheat exporter and problems are hitting output at a time when the world can ill afford to lose any more supplies of the staple grain amid a global food crisis.

Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat prices surged 50% to more than $13.60 a bushel after Russia's invasion in February halted shipments of nearly a third of the world's wheat exports, and little has gone right for wheat since then.

Worsening harvest prospects in China and parts of Europe, followed by an export ban by major producer India, have tightened stocks and exacerbated global food supply concerns.

The United Nations has warned the impact of the war on grains, oils, fuel and fertilizer could throw millions of people into famine and take years to resolve.

Washington has been calling on U.S. farmers to seed more winter wheat this autumn, and the government said it would allow planting on some environmentally sensitive land beginning this fall. But the drought and costly farm inputs could limit production gains, say grain analysts.

There are two wheat crops in the United States: spring wheat planted now, and winter wheat planted in autumn that will be harvested soon. Both are in trouble.

The problems with the spring wheat planting faced by farmers like Grotberg come after drought hit the winter wheat crop in Kansas, the top growing state.

The U.S. winter wheat harvest potential there has fallen by more than 25% due to severe drought. Kansas farmers may abandon thousands of acres of wheat in fields this year, instead of paying to harvest the drought-scorched grain.

Back in North Dakota, it is too much water that is the problem. An historic April blizzard left the state's expansive, pothole-dotted fields under more than 3 feet (1 m) of snow in some areas, triggering floods as the deluge melted.

Grotberg has only been able to plant about 500 acres (200 hectares) with wheat so far - just a quarter of the land he had aimed to sow - because of the wet conditions.

Seeds sown in soggy soils can struggle to emerge or come up unevenly, while heavy farm machinery can tear up overly muddy fields, compact soils or get lodged in the muck.

Now, Grotberg's planting window is closing fast.

Wheat planted too late in the spring is likely to yield less grain or be at risk of frost before the crop fully ripens.

"We're stuck ... Normally we're wrapping up wheat planting by this time," Grotberg said.

SLOWEST SPRING PLANTING SINCE 1996

Soggy spring weather has all but ensured that the northern U.S. Plains breadbasket will not produce a bumper crop this year.

U.S. farmers have only seeded 49% of their intended spring wheat acres as of May 22, matching 2014 for the slowest pace since 1996, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

In North Dakota, which produces about half of U.S. spring wheat, growers have planted just 27% of their crop, the second slowest pace in four decades.

"Some farmers have not turned a wheel yet," said North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. "If North Dakota is not able to get a substantial amount in, it's just going to wreak more havoc on the global market."

ABANDONING SHRIVELED WINTER WHEAT

In the southern U.S. Plains, winter wheat farmers have received very little rain and are concerned about the size of their harvest - or if the shriveled plants will simply need to be plowed under.

A private group touring wheat fields in Kansas in mid-May forecast its harvest would shrink by 28% this year and more fields than normal may go unharvested due to drought damage.

About 6% of the state's planted acres would be abandoned, according to the latest USDA estimates. But given the drought damage, Kansas State University wheat agronomist Romulo Lollato thinks the abandonment rate would be higher.

"I would not be surprised if 8%, 9%, 10%" of planted acres are abandoned this year, Lollato said.

In neighboring Colorado, abandonment could top 30%, Colorado Wheat Executive Director Brad Erker told tour participants.

"Wheat yields are affected by weather in May, and we've had a really dry May," said Kansas farmer Vance Ehmke. "The trend is not our friend."

DISAPPEARING WHEAT ACRES

U.S. wheat output has been on longer-term decline as farmers favored corn and soybean production, which are more lucrative due to demand from biofuels producers. Seed science also has boosted their yields by 30% or more since 2000, outpacing just 6% for wheat.

Biofuels demand is likely to continue to erode wheat acres as two new soy processing plants are set to open in eastern North Dakota, including one by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company that will supply Marathon Petroleum Corporation with soyoil for renewable diesel fuel.

As the planting window in the northern Plains narrows, North Dakota farmers are weighing options that include shifting to soybeans, which can be sown later in the spring than wheat, or filing prevented planting insurance claims.

"It gets pretty tempting to file those claims," Grotberg said. "Once you get into June, you might be lucky to get half a crop. And with costs as high as they are, that's hard to stomach."

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago. Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Manhattan, Kansas. Editing by P.J. Huffstutter and Marguerita Choy)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China manufacturing improves as virus curbs eased

    Chinese manufacturing activity started to rebound in May after the government eased anti-virus restrictions that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers, an official survey showed Tuesday. Other industrial centers including Shenzhen in the south and Changchun in the northeast also were temporarily shut down, disrupting manufacturing and trade.

  • Shanghai moves toward ending 2-month COVID-19 lockdown

    Shanghai authorities say they will take some major steps Wednesday toward reopening China's largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has throttled the national economy and largely bottled up millions of people in their homes. Full bus and subway service will be restored as will basic rail connections with the rest of China, Vice Mayor Zong Ming said Tuesday at a daily news conference on the city's outbreak. Schools will partially reopen on a voluntary basis for students and shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores and drug stores will continue to reopen gradually with no more than 75% of their total capacity.

  • Monkeypox presents moderate risk to global public health, WHO says

    In a report issued Sunday, the WHO gave a breakdown of the monkeypox virus' side effects, transmissibility and its presence in countries worldwide.

  • U.S., Canada investigate Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries

    Food safety regulators in the United States and Canada are investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to tainted organic strawberries that has sickened 17 people in the United States and 10 in Canada, the agencies said. Fifteen illnesses were reported in California, and one each in Minnesota and North Dakota, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Twelve of the sick people were hospitalized, the FDA said without elaborating.

  • Oil Roars to Sixth Monthly Advance on EU Ban, China’s Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the longest run of monthly gains in more than a decade as European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on imports of crude from Russia while China further eased anti-virus curbs, aiding demand.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEU

  • Cubs' 'brothers' Christopher Morel, Nelson Velázquez reunited

    I'm just excited for the opportunity to be here and also play together," Christopher Morel said of Nelson Velzquez joining the Cubs.

  • Florida man arrested for school shooting threat

    Detectives have arrested an 18-year-old Florida man after receiving a tip that he threatened a mass shooting at a school in a social media post.

  • Former Utah cop arrested for alleged threats against police department

    A former officer was taken into custody Monday night after allegedly making threats toward the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

  • Budget pasta prices jump 50% as food staples rise

    Data reveals prices of some everyday items rose by 15% but the average increase is below inflation.

  • More Home-Price Data Are Due Today. What to Expect.

    Case-Shiller, a much-watched indicator of home-price appreciation, is expected to show a 20% year-over-year increase in March home prices in 20 of the nation's largest metropolitan areas.

  • 'Top Gun: Maverick' wins Tom Cruise first $100 million opening

    The 59-year-old superstar just got his first $100 million opening weekend with “Top Gun: Maverick.” In its first three days in North American theaters, the long-in-the-works sequel earned an estimated $124 million in ticket sales, Paramount Pictures said Sunday.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI

    Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker&nbsp;Nancy Pelosi, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence. The 82-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday in Napa County, California, after being involved in a car accident.

  • Biden to meet with Fed chairman on inflation, Korean pop supergroup BTS on Asian inclusion

    President Biden will meet with Powell to discuss crushing inflation, and with massively popular South Korean band BTS to discuss Anti-Asian hate crimes

  • Cubs' Christopher Morel ties Willson Contreras' franchise record

    Christopher Morel has only been a big leaguer for two weeks and already has made Cubs history.

  • 'Mona Lisa' defaced in climate protest

    The "Mona Lisa" was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt.

  • The Biggest COVID Issues People Bring Up In Therapy

    Mental health experts reveal the common pandemic-related struggles people discuss in sessions, plus advice on how to cope.

  • Hurricane Agatha makes Mexico landfall. Forecast gives chance for tropical development in Gulf

    Hurricane Agatha is expected to make landfall on Mexico's southwestern coast on Monday. Track the storm's path.

  • A fascinating look at Yellowstone grizzly bear’s final days

    An ecotour company naturalist in Yellowstone National Park last week discovered the nearly undisturbed carcass of an adult male grizzly bear while hiking off-trail.

  • Severe storms hit Sioux Falls, Tornado sirens were activated early Memorial Day morning

    A large, severe storm system with high winds, heavy rain and possibly hail has moved its way into Sioux Falls early Monday morning.

  • Video: Elephant once dubbed the ‘world’s loneliest’ has summer fun at Cambodian wildlife sanctuary

    In the Instagram clip shared by Save Elephant Foundation on Thursday, 37-year-old rescue elephant Kaavan can be seen enjoying his stay at the 25,000-acre Kulen Prum Tep Wildlife Sanctuary in Cambodia. The 9,000-pound creature, who languished for over 30 years while in captivity at the Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, was transferred to the Cambodian sanctuary in 2020 after a collective effort that took four years and cost around $400,000. Sri Lanka gave Kaavan as a gift to Pakistan in 1985 when he was only a year old.