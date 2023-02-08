U.S. wholesale inventories unrevised in December; sales flat

Warehouse workers deal with inventory stacked up to the ceiling at an ABT Electronics Facility in Glenview
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories barely rose in December, suggesting that businesses were holding back on placing new orders for goods amid a stagnation in sales as higher interest rates curb demand.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that wholesale inventories edged up 0.1% as previously reported last month. Stocks at wholesalers increased 0.9% in November. Economists polled by Reuters had expected that inventories would be unrevised. Inventories are a key part of gross domestic product.

Wholesale inventories advanced 17.6% in December on a year-on-year basis. Inventory accumulation surged in the fourth quarter, mostly reflecting an unwanted piling up of goods, as higher borrowing costs contributed to the slowest pace of increase in domestic demand in 2-1/2 years.

Inventories accounted for half of the 2.9% annualized growth in GDP last quarter, and a liquidation of these unsold goods could contribute to tipping the economy into recession.

Since March, the Federal Reserve has hiked its policy rate by 450 basis points from near zero to a 4.50%-to-4.74% range.

On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank's fight to tame inflation could last "quite a bit of time," in a nod to January's blowout job gains and the lowest unemployment rate in more than 53-1/2 years.

Wholesale inventories, excluding autos, fell 0.2% in December. This component goes into the calculation of GDP.

Sales at wholesalers were unchanged in December after declining 1.4% in November. At December's sales pace it would take wholesalers 1.36 months to clear shelves unchanged from November.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)

Recommended Stories

  • Mystery Ford F-150 Lightning Likely Previews Hi-Po Concept with 1000-Plus HP

    Ford teased the Lightning's silhouette surrounded by high-output EV concepts like the SuperVan 4 and Mach-E 1400.

  • In the News: The Race to AI Dominance, Powell's Pump, & Blood Bath & Beyond

    Tuesday's trading session was action packed with several areas of the market making headlines. Andrew Rocco covers some key takeaways.

  • Yellen touts battery investments in Tennessee after Biden speech

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits an electric vehicle battery plant in Tennessee on Wednesday, touting the U.S. clean energy investments enabled by President Joe Biden's climate legislation just hours after Biden did the same in his State of the Union address. The trip to a General Motors and LG Energy Solution joint venture facility under construction near Nashville also comes a day after Yellen heard more pleas from French and German ministers not to exclude their companies from tax incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Ford Stock: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

    After a turbulent 2022 for the automotive industry, investors were thrilled when General Motors posted surprisingly strong fourth-quarter results. The better-than-expected earnings on strong revenue drove GM stock higher, and it also pulled competitor Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock higher in anticipation it would have similar results. Worse yet, Ford management didn't have many details about its plan to fix its problems -- at least, not yet.

  • Microsoft Rejoins Apple in $2 Trillion Club as Rally Accelerates

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in the shares of Microsoft Corp. has the software giant’s market value set to close above $2 trillion for the first time in nearly six months amid a rebound in technology stocks. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsPowell Says Fur

  • This Industry Will Add $200 Trillion to the Economy by 2030, Says Ark Invest -- Here's 1 Stock to Buy if It Does

    Artificial intelligence is about to change the world, and this tiny stock could be among the biggest winners.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • Before You Buy Realty Income: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Realty Income is an industry giant, but I'd be more inclined to buy W.P. Carey first. Here's why.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • Do You Believe in the Upside Potential of General Electric Company (GE)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered an 8.63% return, compared to a 7.56% return for the S&P Index and a 12.42% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index. For 2022, the […]

  • Where Will Intel Be in 3 Years?

    In this video, I will be talking about Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) future, specifically what it needs to do in the next three years, and the lessons we can learn from AMD's remarkable turnaround. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb.

  • 90.35% of Michael Burry's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Michael Burry is famous for correctly predicting the housing price crash during the great financial crisis.

  • This Is a Huge Red Flag for the Cannabis Industry

    Marijuana companies are normally chomping at the bit to jump into new markets that have recently legalized cannabis use, but that trend could be changing. There have been recent developments involving marijuana businesses slashing costs and laying off staff, but what really got my attention was when a top cannabis company dropped a bombshell: that it would be exiting not one but three states. On Jan. 26, multi-state marijuana operator Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) announced that it will be shutting down most of its operations (production and cultivation) in three top markets: California, Colorado, and Oregon.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    All three major indexes have started the year off on the right foot. After touching bear territory last year, they're now posting gains for 2023 so far. Will the next step be a bull market? It's possible -- but it's too early to say whether the market is truly ready to fully recover and thrive.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Would you like a stock portfolio that generates enough passive income to fuel your retirement dreams? Unlike most areas of the economy, healthcare services are a top priority in good economic times and bad. Here's why investors who buy them now could end up with a big passive income stream that continues growing for the rest of their lives.

  • 4 Top High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Given the likelihood of more rate hikes looming, stocks are sure to gyrate. Thus, invest in dividend players like Conagra Brands (CAG), S&T Bancorp (STBA) & BankFinancial (BFIN) for steady income.

  • VinFast Cuts About 80 Jobs in North America, Including US CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle maker VinFast has cut about 80 jobs in North America, including its US chief financial officer, raising questions about the health of the Vietnamese company ahead of a possible stock listing.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraRon DeSant