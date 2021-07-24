U.S. wildfires turn full moon orange

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Raging wildfires in the U.S. northwest and southwestern Canada cast an orange tint on July's full moon on Friday evening, as smoke from multiple blazes gusted toward the east.

In Washington, D.C., one view of the moon, as seen from the Washington Monument, showed a fully sized orb shifting colors and briefly turning orange. The silhouette of a Marine One helicopter flashed across the moon as it appeared to linger over federal buildings in the U.S. capital.

Dozens of major wildfires are burning across parts of Oregon, Montana, Idaho and California, with Oregon's Bootleg fire the most massive and the state's third largest wildfire on records dating back to 1900.

As of Friday, the Bootleg fire, located about 250 miles south of Portland, had ripped through more than 400,000 acres (162,000 hectares) of drought-parched brush and timber and destroyed at least 67 homes near the California border. At its peak, an estimated 2,000 people were displaced by evacuations.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; editing by Diane Craft and Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Not again: Another heat dome to bring scorching temperatures to continental U.S.

    A significant and far-reaching heat wave is poised to build across much of the continental U.S. during the next few weeks, and it could be the most expansive in the country so far during this unusually hot summer, aggravating drought and wildfires. The big picture: Forests across the West are already burning at a scope and intensity that's unusual for this time of year. Drought data released Thursday showed that what is already the worst Western drought so far this century is only intensifying.

  • California's Dixie Fire explodes to 'megafire' status as western wildfires continue to rage

    California's huge Dixie Fire exploded to "megafire" status late Thursday, forcing more evacuations in nearby communities, fire officials said.

  • Florida Keys in the dark for hours Saturday morning as power outage hit the island chain

    Most of the Florida Keys was in the dark Saturday morning — including Key West International Airport — after a transmission line went out.

  • Heavy rain continues across the parched Southwest

    Scattered thunderstorms brought heavy rain to parts of the Desert Southwest on July 22, leading to flooding in some areas that have been experiencing drought.

  • Heavy rain leads to flooding as monsoon conditions worsen across the Southwest

    Intense thunderstorms brought downpours across the southwestern U.S. from Thursday into Friday, leading to dangerous flash flooding.

  • Philippines evacuates thousands as monsoon rains flood Manila, provinces

    MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine authorities moved thousands of residents in the capital, Manila, out of low-lying communities on Saturday as heavy monsoon rains, compounded by a tropical storm, flooded the city and nearby provinces. The national disaster agency said about 15,000 people, most of them from a flood-prone Manila suburb, had moved into evacuation centres. "We decided to evacuate early," said Luzviminda Tayson, 61.

  • Shocking video shows firefighters in California ride through blazing flames during Tamarack wildfire

    The UC Davis Fire Department responded to a housing development on the California-Nevada border this week amid the ongoing Tamarack Fire.

  • At least 33 dead, 8 missing from central China flooding

    Flooding from torrential rain in China's Henan province has killed at least 33 people this week and eight more remain missing, according to CNN.The big picture: Flooding has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and led to at least 1.22 billion yuan (around $190 million) in damage across the province, which is home to more than 99 million people. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flooding was particularly damaging in Zhengzhou, Henan's capital, where

  • Scientists Are Using Drones to Create Artificial Rainstorms in the Blazing Hot Middle East

    The United Arab Emirates are using drones to send electrical charges into clouds, forcing rain to fall over the typically hot country

  • Tamarack Fire spreads to Nevada; Western wildfires lead to poor air quality across the US

    Smoke from wildfires in the West continued to spread Thursday, bringing hazy skies and poor air quality to many locations.

  • Structures, lives saved in Calif. Nevada border fire

    The Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe has burned more than 90 square miles of timber in national-forest land and remains at four precent containment. The lightning-sparked blaze has forced evacuations in communities in Nevada and California. (July 23)

  • New drone footage shows deadly floods devastating China's 'iPhone city'

    Drone videos from the BBC document the deadly flooding hitting China's Henan province, where factory workers produce half the world's iPhones.

  • How the Pacific Northwest heat wave affected energy use

    Data: EIA; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosA brief new analysis explores how the staggering Pacific Northwest heat wave led to higher summer power demand — a topic policymakers must grapple with as the planet warms.Driving the news: The Energy Information Administration looked at demand in several regions at 5 p.m. — when northwest temperatures often peak — in the three weeks after the summer solstice.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The chart abo

  • Massive Bootleg Fire burns in Oregon as officials seek outside help

    A massive wildfire in Oregon that's grown to about half the size of Rhode Island prompted officials to seek help from outside the Pacific Northwest.

  • Devastating damage left behind by floods throughout China's Henan province

    As the rains finally subside, hundreds of thousands of people across the Henan province are starting to determine the full extent of damage from severe flooding.

  • World’s Food Supplies Get Slammed by Drought, Floods and Frost

    (Bloomberg) -- Extreme weather is slamming crops across the globe, bringing with it the threat of further food inflation at a time costs are already hovering near the highest in a decade and hunger is on the rise.Brazil’s worst frost in two decades brought a deadly blow to young coffee trees in the world’s biggest grower. Flooding in China’s key pork region inundated farms and raised the threat of animal disease. Scorching heat and drought crushed crops on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border. A

  • Typhoon to bring heavy rains to Taiwan, China over weekend

    A typhoon is forecast to bring heavy rains to Taiwan and coastal China over the weekend, days after the worst flooding on record in a central Chinese province caused at least 51 deaths. Forecasters say Typhoon In-fa is moving toward China and expected to make landfall in Zhejiang province either Sunday afternoon or early Monday morning. Fujian province to the south has issued similar orders.

  • Is climate change to blame for the recent weather disasters? 2 things you need to understand

    Evidence connects human-caused climate change to heat waves. Ties to some other extremes aren't as clear cut. AP Photo/Alessandra TarantinoSummer isn’t even half over, and we’ve seen heat waves in the Pacific Northwest and Canada with temperatures that would make news in Death Valley, enormous fires that have sent smoke across North America, and lethal floods of biblical proportions in Germany and China. Scientists have warned for over 50 years about increases in extreme events arising from subt

  • Urgent search and rescue missions amid rain and flooding

    Authorities continue to search for those missing after devastating monsoon storms and mudslides swept through Colorado.

  • Lightning Strikes Off Northeastern Florida Coastline

    Thunderstorms produced an “excessive amount of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes” across east-central Florida on Thursday, July 22, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Video shared by Greg Diesel Walck shows a lightning strike off Ormond Beach, just north of Daytona Beach, as severe thunderstorms moved through the area.“Went chasing a rainbow and caught some lightning instead,” he wrote on Twitter.The NWS said a storm east of Melbourne produced about 1,500 lightning strikes in one hour on Thursday, between 8 and 9 pm. Credit: Greg Diesel Walck via Storyful