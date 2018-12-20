The U.S. Will Withdraw From Syria. No One's Sure What Comes Next

President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. military to withdraw all 2,200 American ground troops from Syria within 30 days, marking a swift end to the four-year-long conflict against ISIS there. “We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency,” Trump said Wednesday on Twitter.

But pulling out of the war-ravaged country is a lot easier said than done. U.S. military commanders are now scampering to devise a strategy to execute the massive logistical challenge of pulling out troops, equipment and heavy weapons within the desired time frame, Administration officials told TIME. In addition, the mission needs to be carried out in a way that doesn’t completely abandon U.S. military allies nor imperil the hard-fought strategic gains made against ISIS since 2014, officials say.

The Pentagon is wrestling with questions on how the pullout can be handled, including whether the U.S. military should attempt to retake the thousands of weapons it has distributed among Syrian ground forces; whether the American military equipment that’s scattered over a half-dozen military bases in Syria can be pulled out within 30 days or should be destroyed in-place; and what the U.S. should do with the Kurdish fighters and a 79-nation international coalition aimed at eradicating ISIS.

“There are a lot of unanswered questions that need to be resolved quickly,” one official told TIME. “It’s not yet clear how this withdrawal will be handled.”

It’s not that America’s counterterrorism experts want to stay mired in the Syrian civil war indefinitely. But the challenge long-vexing them and their counterparts in the Obama Administration, is how to pull out of the country without allowing the last remaining ISIS fighters to reform and become a threat again, just as they did when the U.S. pulled out of Iraq.

American officials broke the news to allies on Tuesday, officials said, but they weren’t given much time to prepare for the public fallout, or the battlefield implications, they would face with the announcement of a U.S. withdrawal. Less than 24 hours later, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that the Administration “started the process of returning U.S. troops home from Syria as we transition to the next phase of the campaign.”

Allies weren’t the only ones caught by surprise. The White House declaration is a departure from the previously stated positions of senior Pentagon and State Department officials. Brett McGurk, the State Department’s special envoy for the global effort to defeat the Islamic State, said Dec. 11 — just eight days before Trump’s announcement: “It would be reckless if we were just to say, ‘well, the physical caliphate is defeated, so we can just leave now.'” Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Dec. 6 that U.S. troops and allies had trained just 20% of 40,000 local forces needed to deter ISIS from making a comeback. “With regard to stabilization, we have a long way to go,” he said.

ISIS has lost roughly 99% of its territory in Iraq and Syria, but it still poses a security threat. Not only has the group expanded and established cells around the world, it routinely mounts attacks in Syria, despite Trump’s declaration that ISIS has been defeated. In August, the Pentagon published inspector general report, which said the U.S. military estimates that ISIS has as many as 30,000 fighters in Iraq and Syria. A United Nations report published that same month made a similar assessment.

Although ISIS is no longer in control of any major city in Iraq or Syria, the fighting is not over completely. The U.S.-led military coalition continues to battle daily against the remaining ISIS fighters holed up in a stretch of desert straddling the Iraq-Syria border. Warplanes launched 378 airstrikes against the group in Iraq and Syria — nearly all of them in Syria — between Dec. 9 and 15. ISIS targets were hit with 251 strikes the prior week, according to coalition data.

“We believe that that remaining pocket can be eliminated both by our own guys, but then also by regional and partner forces that are local to it,” a senior Administration official told reporters Wednesday. “You could use that as an excuse to remain in perpetuity and have all sorts of other reasons to be there creep in. But we’ve judged, and the President has judged, that the purpose for which those troops were put into Syria has been accomplished to the point that they can reposition.”